Angular directive for Snap.js.
A wrapper around snap.js for AngularJS plus some handy angular-specific styles to make everything work out of the box.
If you're using bower as a package manager you're in luck:
bower install --save angular-snap
You may also grab the built files directly from the dist repo, or build this project with grunt:
grunt dist
This package provides a
snap module which you'll need to add as a dependency
to your app, i.e.
angular.module('myApp', ['snap']);
The snap module provides a handful directives:
snap-drawers,
snap-drawer,
snap-content, and
snap-toggle.
Tack this onto the element containing your navigation content:
<div snap-drawer>
<p>I'm a drawer! I maybe I've got some sweet navigation links.</p>
</div>
It can be an element level directive too if you're into that sort of thing:
<snap-drawer>
<p>I'm a drawer! I maybe I've got some sweet navigation links.</p>
</snap-drawer>
By default drawers show up on the left side of the page, pass the parameter
right
to get a right-aligned drawer:
<div snap-drawer="right">
<p>Hi! I'm a right-aligned drawer!</p>
</div>
Multiple drawers must be wrapped in an element sporting the
snap-drawers
directive:
<div snap-drawers>
<div snap-drawer>
I'm a left drawer!
</div>
<div snap-drawer="right">
I'm a right drawer!
</div>
</div>
Just like
snap-drawer this also comes in element flavor:
<snap-drawers>
<snap-drawer>
I'm a left drawer!
</snap-drawer>
<div snap-drawer="right">
Heads up! Only the attribute level directive can be on the right (right now)
</div>
</snap-drawers>
Actually, all
snap-drawer elements must be wrapped in a
snap-drawers element.
This just happens behind the scenes when you have a single drawer.
Your main content goes here, this is the stuff you slide left or right to make
your
snap-drawers visible.
Note that the angular-snap styles do not give
snap-content a background color.
<div snap-drawer>...</div>
<div snap-content>
<p>Hello! I'm your main content!</p>
</div>
And this is cool too:
<snap-drawer>...</snap-drawer>
<snap-content>
<p>Hello! I'm your main content!</p>
</snap-content>
Use the
snapRemoteProvider to set Snap options globally:
angular.module('myApp', ['snap'])
.config(function(snapRemoteProvider) {
snapRemoteProvider.globalOptions.disable = 'right';
// or
snapRemoteProvider.globalOptions = {
disable: 'right',
// ... others options
}
})
You can also use the
snap-options attribute on the same element with the
snap-contents directive.
In your controller:
$scope.opts = {
disable: 'right'
};
In your view:
<snap-content snap-options="opts">...</snap-content>
The
snap-content directive will watch your
snap-options object for runtime
changes and update itself as you make them.
Finally, you can set any of the available snap options as an attribute on the
snap-content element by prefixing it with
snap-opt-:
<snap-content
snap-opt-disable="'right'"
snap-opt-tap-to-close="false">
...
</snap-content>
Keep in mind these
snap-opt-* attributes currently only support one-way
binding. For example, suppose you have a scope variable called
tapEnabled:
<snap-content
snap-opt-tap-to-close="tapEnabled">
...
</snap-content>
Changes you make to
tapEnabled will propagate through to the snapper settings,
however, if the tap-to-close settings changes by some other means your variable
will not be updated.
You may want to have more than one
snap-content on the page at once. To
distinguish between them you'll need to use the
snap-id attribute. This should
evaluate to string.
<snap-drawer>
foo drawer
</snap-drawer>
<snap-content snap-id="'foo'">
<snap-drawer>
bar drawer
</snap-drawer>
<snap-content snap-id="'bar'">
bar stuff
</snap-content>
</snap-content>
You can use the
snap-id attribute with single snapper setups too if you're
into naming things.
Used to easily make a button toggle the snap status.
<button snap-toggle="left">Toggle Snap</button>
Note that the default value for
snap-toggle is
left. Set it to
right to toggle the right drawer.
The directive will honor a
snap-id attribute when present to explicitly tie it
to a snapper instance.
By default
mouseup and
mousedown events are suppressed on elements with this
directive to prevent a race condition with Snap.js's tap-to-close behavior. In
practice this means you will not be able to drag a drawer open by starting your
drag on a toggle button. If you want to keep
mouseup and
mousedown events
use the
snap-unsafe flag:
<button snap-toggle snap-unsafe="true">Toggle Snap</button>
Used to easily make a button to close the opened drawer.
<button snap-close>Close Snap</button>
The directive will honor a
snap-id attribute when present to explicitly tie it
to a snapper instance.
Used to designate a specific element your the drag area. This will disable dragging outside the attached element. Available as an element level or attribute level directive.
<snap-dragger>
Drag here to open your drawer!
</snap-dragger>
Dragging here does nothing!
Use
snap-id if you have multiple snappers on the page. Note that you can only
have a single dragger per
snap-content.
The "remote control" if you will. This service gives you programmatic access to the snapper instance. Check out the Snap.js docs for all the fancy things you might want to do with your snapper instance.
The
snapRemote service provides these handy methods:
snapRemote.getSnapper([snapId])
Returns a promise to a snapper instance:
snapRemote.getSnapper().then(function(snapper) {
// Do something with snapper
});
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.register(snapper[, snapIdl])
Used internally to register snapper instances with this service. You could use
this method if you were creating your own snapper instance but that's not super
likely if you're already working with
angular-snap.js.
You may optionally pass an id string to register this snapper instance. You will
need to use the same id with other
snapRemote methods and the directives which
allow for a
snap-id attribute.
snapRemote.toggle(side[, snapId])
Toggles the open/closed state of your drawer,
side should be either "right" or
"left".
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.open(side[, snapId])
Opens the drawer on "side" if it isn't already open. I.e.
snapRemote.open('left') will
slide your content to the right, thereby opening the left hand drawer.
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.close([snapId])
Closes the drawer if it's open.
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.expand(side[, snapId])
Expands the drawer to screens full size.
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.enable([snapId])
Enables sliding events after disabling.
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
snapRemote.disable([snapId])
Disables sliding events.
You may optionally pass an id string corresponding to the
snap-id of one of
your
snap-contents.
An injectable copy of
window.Snap. This is also available as a provider if you
want to provide your own Snap constructor, users pulling in Snap.js with a
module loader might find this useful.
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['snap']);
myApp.config(function(SnapConstructorProvider) {
SnapConstructorProvider.use(window.Snap);
});
// Now SnapConstructor is injectible and works just like window.Snap
Check out our gh-pages. The source is not minified.
Here are some plunks to wet your whistle:
snapToggle directive
snapRemote service to add event listeners
Feel free to open an issue if you'd like to see other demos.
Also, I will maintain a template on plnkr.co that can be used for reporting issues and building examples.
Why does the stuff in my drawers show through my actual content? This repo
tries not to force more styles on you than it must, that includes a background
color on your
snap-content element. If that element has a transparent
background the drawers will likely show through. Notice that most of the
examples here give the
snap-content element some background color. Check out
this plunk.
Where are the built files? They are here, tagged by version.
Use the tag
angular-snap on Stack Overflow. For quick things I can be reached
on twitter @jusrussell. A plunk/jsbin/fiddle is worth a thousand words.
Before submitting an issue please take a moment to isolate your problem in a minimal plunk or jsbin (jsbin template provided below). If you're feeling particularly industrious you can also demonstrate that your issue is not present when using Snap.js without Angular Snap.
Please read contributing.md before contributing.
enable and
disable methods to
snapRemote
Copyright 2013 Justin Russell @jusrussell
Licensed under the MIT License