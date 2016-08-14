smooth-scrollbar for angular projects.
Angular 1.4+
Via npm:
npm install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save
Or via bower:
bower install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save
http://idiotwu.github.io/angular-smooth-scrollbar/
Include all dependencies in your page file:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.css">
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>
<script src="angular-smooth-scrollbar/dist/angular-smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>
Add
SmoothScrollbar as dependency to your angular app:
angular.module('myApp', ['SmoothScrollbar']);
Use it wherever you want:
As element:
<scrollbar name="scrollbar_name">
...
</scrollbar>
As attribute:
<section scrollbar="scrollbar_name">
...
</section>
|parameter
|type
|default
|description
|name
string@
|N/A
|Naming current scrollbar.
|speed
number=
|1
|Scrolling speed scale.
|damping
number=
|0.1
|Delta reduce damping, a float value between (0, 1), the lower the value is, the more smooth the scrolling will be.
|thumbMinSize
number=
|20
|Minimal size for scrollbar thumb.
|syncCallbacks
|Boolean
|false
|Execute listeners in synchronous or asynchronous.
|renderByPixels
boolean=
|true
|Render scrolling by integer pixels, set to
true to improve performance.
|alwaysShowTracks
boolean=
|false
|Keep scrollbar tracks visible whether it's scrolling or not.
|continuousScrolling
boolean=|
string=
|'auto'
|Whether allow upper scrollable content to continue scrolling when current scrollbar reaches edge. When set to 'auto', it will be enabled on nested scrollbars, and disabled on first-class scrollbars.
|overscrollEffect
boolean=|
string=
|false
|Experimental overscroll effect,
'bounce' for iOS style effect and
'glow' for Android style effect. Be careful when you enable this feature!
|overscrollEffectColor
string@
|'#87ceeb'
|Canvas paint color with 'glow' effect.
|overscrollDamping
|Number
|0.2
|The same as
damping, but for overscrolling.
Confusing with the option field? Try edit tool here!
You can configure default scrollbar behavior here:
angular.module('myApp', ['SmoothScrollbar'])
.config((ScrollbarServiceProvider) => {
// set default scrollbar behavior
});
Set default scrollbar options for your angular app.
By given scrollbar a name via attribute, you can access your scrollbar instances through
ScrollbarService.
<scrollbar name="myScrollbar">...</scrollbar>
app.controller('MyCtrl', (ScrollbarService) => {
const myScrollbar = ScrollbarService.getInstance('myScrollbar');
...
});
Return a timestamp string, this will be useful while trying naming scrollbars uniquely.
Get scrollbar instance by giving the name, and return a promise with instance.
Destroy scrollbar with the given name.
MIT.