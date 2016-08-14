openbase logo
ass

angular-smooth-scrollbar

by Daofeng Wu
7.2.0 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] Smooth Scrollbar for Angular 1.x

Documentation
Downloads/wk

694

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-smooth-scrollbar

npm npm npm Travis

smooth-scrollbar for angular projects.

Requirements

Angular 1.4+

Install

Via npm:

npm install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save

Or via bower:

bower install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save

Demo

http://idiotwu.github.io/angular-smooth-scrollbar/

Usage

  1. Include all dependencies in your page file:

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.css">

<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>
<script src="angular-smooth-scrollbar/dist/angular-smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>

  2. Add SmoothScrollbar as dependency to your angular app:

    angular.module('myApp', ['SmoothScrollbar']);

  3. Use it wherever you want:

    • As element:

      <scrollbar name="scrollbar_name">
    ...
</scrollbar>

    • As attribute:

      <section scrollbar="scrollbar_name">
    ...
</section>

Available Options

parametertypedefaultdescription
namestring@N/ANaming current scrollbar.
speednumber=1Scrolling speed scale.
dampingnumber=0.1Delta reduce damping, a float value between (0, 1), the lower the value is, the more smooth the scrolling will be.
thumbMinSizenumber=20Minimal size for scrollbar thumb.
syncCallbacksBooleanfalseExecute listeners in synchronous or asynchronous.
renderByPixelsboolean=trueRender scrolling by integer pixels, set to true to improve performance.
alwaysShowTracksboolean=falseKeep scrollbar tracks visible whether it's scrolling or not.
continuousScrollingboolean=|string='auto'Whether allow upper scrollable content to continue scrolling when current scrollbar reaches edge. When set to 'auto', it will be enabled on nested scrollbars, and disabled on first-class scrollbars.
overscrollEffectboolean=|string=falseExperimental overscroll effect, 'bounce' for iOS style effect and 'glow' for Android style effect. Be careful when you enable this feature!
overscrollEffectColorstring@'#87ceeb'Canvas paint color with 'glow' effect.
overscrollDampingNumber0.2The same as damping, but for overscrolling.

Confusing with the option field? Try edit tool here!

ScrollbarServiceProvider

You can configure default scrollbar behavior here:

angular.module('myApp', ['SmoothScrollbar'])
.config((ScrollbarServiceProvider) => {
    // set default scrollbar behavior
});

ScrollbarServiceProvider.setDefaultOptions( options )

Set default scrollbar options for your angular app.

ScrollbarService

By given scrollbar a name via attribute, you can access your scrollbar instances through ScrollbarService.

    <scrollbar name="myScrollbar">...</scrollbar>

app.controller('MyCtrl', (ScrollbarService) => {
    const myScrollbar = ScrollbarService.getInstance('myScrollbar');
    ...
});

ScrollbarService.generateName()

Return a timestamp string, this will be useful while trying naming scrollbars uniquely.

ScrollbarService.getInstance( name )

Get scrollbar instance by giving the name, and return a promise with instance.

ScrollbarService.destroyInstance( name )

Destroy scrollbar with the given name.

APIs

Documents

License

MIT.

