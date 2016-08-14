smooth-scrollbar for angular projects.

Requirements

Angular 1.4+

Install

Via npm:

npm install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save

Or via bower:

bower install angular-smooth-scrollbar --save

Demo

http://idiotwu.github.io/angular-smooth-scrollbar/

Usage

Include all dependencies in your page file: < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.css" > < script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "smooth-scrollbar/dist/smooth-scrollbar.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-smooth-scrollbar/dist/angular-smooth-scrollbar.js" > </ script > Add SmoothScrollbar as dependency to your angular app: angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'SmoothScrollbar' ]); Use it wherever you want: As element: < scrollbar name = "scrollbar_name" > ... </ scrollbar >

As attribute: < section scrollbar = "scrollbar_name" > ... </ section >

Available Options

parameter type default description name string@ N/A Naming current scrollbar. speed number= 1 Scrolling speed scale. damping number= 0.1 Delta reduce damping, a float value between (0, 1), the lower the value is, the more smooth the scrolling will be. thumbMinSize number= 20 Minimal size for scrollbar thumb. syncCallbacks Boolean false Execute listeners in synchronous or asynchronous. renderByPixels boolean= true Render scrolling by integer pixels, set to true to improve performance. alwaysShowTracks boolean= false Keep scrollbar tracks visible whether it's scrolling or not. continuousScrolling boolean= | string= 'auto' Whether allow upper scrollable content to continue scrolling when current scrollbar reaches edge. When set to 'auto', it will be enabled on nested scrollbars, and disabled on first-class scrollbars. overscrollEffect boolean= | string= false Experimental overscroll effect, 'bounce' for iOS style effect and 'glow' for Android style effect. Be careful when you enable this feature! overscrollEffectColor string@ '#87ceeb' Canvas paint color with 'glow' effect. overscrollDamping Number 0.2 The same as damping , but for overscrolling.

Confusing with the option field? Try edit tool here!

ScrollbarServiceProvider

You can configure default scrollbar behavior here:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'SmoothScrollbar' ]) .config( ( ScrollbarServiceProvider ) => { });

ScrollbarServiceProvider.setDefaultOptions( options )

Set default scrollbar options for your angular app.

ScrollbarService

By given scrollbar a name via attribute, you can access your scrollbar instances through ScrollbarService .

< scrollbar name = "myScrollbar" > ... </ scrollbar >

app.controller( 'MyCtrl' , (ScrollbarService) => { const myScrollbar = ScrollbarService.getInstance( 'myScrollbar' ); ... });

Return a timestamp string, this will be useful while trying naming scrollbars uniquely.

ScrollbarService.getInstance( name )

Get scrollbar instance by giving the name, and return a promise with instance.

ScrollbarService.destroyInstance( name )

Destroy scrollbar with the given name.

APIs

Documents

License

MIT.