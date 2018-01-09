openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ast

angular-smart-table

by RENARD Laurent
2.1.11 (see all)

Code source of Smart Table module: a table/grid for Angularjs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Smart Table

Smart Table is a table module for angular js. It allows you to quickly compose your table in a declarative way including sorting, filtering, row selection, and pagination. It is lightweight (around 3kb minified) and has no other dependencies than Angular itself. Check the documentation website for more details

Submitting an issue

Please be responsible -- investigate potential issues yourself to eliminate the possibility that your issue isn't just an error. If you are still having problems, try posting on our gitter. When submitting an issue try as much as possible to:

  1. Search in the already existing issues or on stackoverflow if your issue has not been raised before.

  2. Give a precise description mentionning angular version, smart-table version.

  3. Give a way to reproduce your issue, the best would be with a running example, you can use plunkr (smart-table is the list of available packages). Note if you want to mimic ajax loading behaviour you can use $timeout angular service or $httpBackend.

  4. Isolate your code sample on the probable issue to avoid pollution and noise.

  5. Close your issue when a solution has been found (and share it with the community).

Note that 80% of the open issues are actually not issues but due to lack of good investigation. These issues create unnecessary work, so please be considerate.

Any open issue which do not follow the steps above will be closed without investigation.

Install

The easiest way is to run bower install angular-smart-table, then you just have to add the script and register the module smart-table to you application.

You can also install using NPM npm install angular-smart-table, so you can use with browserify or webpack

Test

Run npm install after you have installed the dependencies (npm install and bower install).

Custom builds

Smart Table is based around a main directive which generate a top level controller whose API can be accessed by sub directives (plugins). If you don't need some of these, simply edit the gulpfile (the pluginList variable) and run gulp build.

Older versions

Smart Table used to be configuration based and if you rely on this version, you can still access the code on the 0.2.x branch. You will be able to find the documentation related to this version here (simply open index.html in a browser).

Note, I have closed all the issues related to these versions as people get confused when reading these issues and commented on them like it was related to the newer version. Feel free to reopen any of them (or open a new one), but don't forget to mention it is related to the older versions.

License

Smart Table module is under MIT license:

Copyright (C) 2016 Laurent Renard.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ag-grid-community/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 77 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial