Provides “slugification” for AngularJS in the form of a service, filter, and a directive.

What is a slug?

A slug is that final portion of a URL which is derived from some other piece of information, usually the title of a page.

For example, “Man Bites Dog” might produce the slug man-bites-dog for the URL:

http://example.com/2013/04/man-bites-dog.html

Demo

Click here for demo.

Usage

Include angular-slugify.js in your HTML document somewhere after you have set up AngularJS.

< script src = "angular-slugify.js" >

Make slugifier a dependency in your AngularJS app.

angular.module( "myApp" , [ "slugifier" ]);

Service

The Slug service provides a single function slugify that takes a string input as argument and returns the slugified string.

function MyCtrl ( $scope, Slug ) { $scope.slugify = function ( input ) { $scope.mySlug = Slug.slugify(input); }; }

Filter

The slugify filter slugifies any text passed to it in an AngularJS curly-brace expression.

< input type = "text" ng-model = "title" > < p > Slug: {{title | slugify}} </ p >

Directive

The slug directive is a way to declaratively say one model is the slugification of another.

< slug from = "post.title" to = "post.slug" > My slug is {{post.slug}} </ slug > < p > It also works out here: {{post.slug}} </ p >

The from attribute is the name of the model in the current scope you want to slugify. The to attribute is the name of the model you want to be automatically updated with the slugification whenever from changes.

Tests

$ npm test

License

Copyright © 2013 Paul Smith paulsmith@pobox.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.