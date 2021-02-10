openbase logo
angular-simple-keyboard

by Francisco Hodge
1.1.2

Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

Readme

simple-keyboard: Javascript Virtual Keyboard

Virtual Keyboard for Javascript. Compatible with your JS, React, Angular or Vue projects.

🚀 Demo

Demo Showcase (Vanilla, Angular, React, Vue)

📦 Installation & Usage

You can use simple-keyboard as a <script> tag from a CDN, or install it from npm.

Check out the Getting Started docs to begin.

📖 Documentation

Check out the simple-keyboard documentation site.

Feel free to browse the Questions & Answers (FAQ) page for common use-cases.

To run demo on your own computer

Other versions

Questions? Join the chat

✳️ Modules

You can extend simple-keyboard's functionality with modules. Such as:

Want to create your own module? Check out the Modules page for instructions.

🎯 Compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Edge (Spartan) 16+
  • Edge (Anaheim/Edge Chromium) 79+
  • Chrome 49+
  • Safari 9+
  • Firefox 57+
  • iOS 9+

Note: If you don't want to support old browsers, you can use the Modern Browsers bundle (index.modern.js).

✅ Contributing

PRs and issues are always welcome. Feel free to submit any issues you have at: https://github.com/hodgef/simple-keyboard/issues

