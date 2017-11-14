Angular SignaturePad

This project provides components and utils for digital signatures. Use it to draw smooth signatures based on HTML5 canvas and uses variable width Bézier curve interpolation. SignaturePad is used as the vanilla implementation.

DEMO

Quick code example

// app.component.html < signature-pad [ config ]= "{penColor:red}" # sP > </ signature-pad > < button ( click )= "sp.clear()" > CLEAR </ button >

Installing

Load library

$ npm install angular-signature-pad --save

Import module

... import { AngularSignaturePadModule } from 'angular-signature-pad' ; ({ imports: [ ... AngularSignaturePadModule.forRoot() ] ... }) export class AppModule { }

Use Component

<signature-pad #sigPad>< /signature-pad> <b>value:</ b> <pre> {{sigPad.value | json}} < /pre> <button (click)="sigPad.clear()">Clear</ button>

Styles

To apply the default styles just import the styles.scss file from the node_modules/angular-signature-pad folder.

@ import "../node_modules/angular-signature-pad/styles" ;

Custom styles

The SignaturePadCard and SignaturePadCardGroup component have a default styling set over the [theme] property.

It is applied over the .raised class internally.

To create your own theme create a class i.e. .my-theme and combine

it with the default class of the signature pad. .signature-pad-card.my-theme . Apply it to the component over the [theme] property binding.

Create styles

.signature-pad-card .my-theme { ... .signature-pad { ... } .signature-pad-canvas { ... } .actions { ... .clear { ... } } .feedback { ... } }

Apply styles to the theme property binding