asp

angular-signature-pad

by Michael Hladky
0.0.14 (see all)

SignaturePad for angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular SignaturePad

This project provides components and utils for digital signatures. Use it to draw smooth signatures based on HTML5 canvas and uses variable width Bézier curve interpolation. SignaturePad is used as the vanilla implementation.

Angular-Signature-Pad

DEMO

Quick code example

// app.component.html
<signature-pad [config]="{penColor:red}" #sP></signature-pad>
<button (click)="sp.clear()">CLEAR</button>

Installing

  1. Load library
$ npm install angular-signature-pad --save
  1. Import module
// src/app/app.module.ts
...
// IMPORT YOUR LIBRARY
import { AngularSignaturePadModule } from 'angular-signature-pad';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    AngularSignaturePadModule.forRoot()
  ]
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }
  1. Use Component
// src/app/app.component.html
<signature-pad #sigPad></signature-pad>

<b>value:</b>
<pre>
  {{sigPad.value | json}}
</pre>

<button (click)="sigPad.clear()">Clear</button>

Styles

To apply the default styles just import the styles.scss file from the node_modules/angular-signature-pad folder.

// src/styles.scss

@import "../node_modules/angular-signature-pad/styles";

Custom styles

The SignaturePadCard and SignaturePadCardGroup component have a default styling set over the [theme] property.
It is applied over the .raised class internally.

To create your own theme create a class i.e. .my-theme and combine
it with the default class of the signature pad. .signature-pad-card.my-theme. Apply it to the component over the [theme] property binding.

  1. Create styles
.signature-pad-card.my-theme {
  ...

  .signature-pad {
    ...
  }

  .signature-pad-canvas {
    ...
  }

  .actions {
    ...
    .clear {
     ...
    }
  }

  .feedback {
   ... 
  }
}
  1. Apply styles to the theme property binding
<signature-pad-card [theme]="'my-theme'" ></signature-pad-card>

