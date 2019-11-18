openbase logo
angular-signature

by legalthings
1.0.3 (see all)

HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing as angularJS directive (http://szimek.github.io/signature_pad/)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

723

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Canvas

Readme

This plugin only works for AngularJS 1.x

Angular Signature

Scrutinizer Code Quality

AngularJS directive for the signature pad JavaScript library by szimek.

In contrast to other AngularJS directives for szimek's signature pad, this directive does not apply any styling. The directive only places the canvas and allows you to bind your app to the signature pad by binding the functions in the scope of your controller. This means you can call them from your own (custom) buttons.

sign animation

Demo

An online demo of the directive can be found here.

Installation

Install this module using bower

bower install angular-signature --save

or install this module using npm

npm install angular-signature --save

Add the module to your app

angular.module('app', [
  'signature',
]);

Usage

Basics

<signature-pad accept="accept" clear="clear" height="220" width="568" disabled="false"></signature-pad>
<button ng-click="clear()">Clear signature</button>
<button ng-click="signature = accept()">Sign</button>

Bootstrap Modal

This plugin works well in a Angular UI Bootstrap Modal.

angular.module('app').controller('SignModalCtrl', [
  '$scope', '$modalInstance'
  function ($scope, $modalInstance) {
    $scope.done = function () {
      var signature = $scope.accept();

      if (signature.isEmpty) {
        $modalInstance.dismiss();
      } else {
        $modalInstance.close(signature.dataUrl);
      }
    };
  }
]);

<div class="modal-header">
    <h3 class="modal-title">Sign</h3>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
    <signature-pad accept="accept" clear="clear"></signature-pad>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
    <button class="btn btn-default pull-left" ng-click="clear()">Clear signature</button>
    <button class="btn btn-default" ng-click="$dismiss()">Cancel</button>
    <button class="btn btn-primary" ng-click="done()">Sign</button>
</div>

