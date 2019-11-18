This plugin only works for AngularJS 1.x

Angular Signature

AngularJS directive for the signature pad JavaScript library by szimek.

In contrast to other AngularJS directives for szimek's signature pad, this directive does not apply any styling. The directive only places the canvas and allows you to bind your app to the signature pad by binding the functions in the scope of your controller. This means you can call them from your own (custom) buttons.

Demo

An online demo of the directive can be found here.

Installation

Install this module using bower

bower install angular-signature --save

or install this module using npm

npm install angular-signature --save

Add the module to your app

angular. module ( 'app' , [ 'signature' , ]);

Usage

Basics

< signature-pad accept = "accept" clear = "clear" height = "220" width = "568" disabled = "false" > </ signature-pad > < button ng-click = "clear()" > Clear signature </ button > < button ng-click = "signature = accept()" > Sign </ button >

Bootstrap Modal

This plugin works well in a Angular UI Bootstrap Modal.

angular.module( 'app' ).controller( 'SignModalCtrl' , [ '$scope' , '$modalInstance' function ( $scope, $modalInstance ) { $scope.done = function ( ) { var signature = $scope.accept(); if (signature.isEmpty) { $modalInstance.dismiss(); } else { $modalInstance.close(signature.dataUrl); } }; } ]);