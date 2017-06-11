openbase logo
ash

angular-signalr-hub

by Justin Maier
1.6.3 (see all)

Handy AngularJS factory for SignalR Hubs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

749

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-signalr-hub

Bower version Nuget version NPM version TypeScript definitions on DefinitelyTyped

A handy wrapper for SignalR Hubs. Just specify the hub name, listening functions, and methods that you're going to use.

Installation

Bower

bower install angular-signalr-hub

Nuget

install-package AngularJs.SignalR.Hub

NPM

npm install angular-signalr-hub

Manually

<script type="text/javascript" src="js/signalr-hub.js"></script>

Usage

  1. Include the signalr-hub.js script provided by this component into your app
  2. add SignalR as a module dependency to your app
  3. Call new Hub with two parameters
var hub = new Hub('hubname',options);

Javascript

angular.module('app',['SignalR'])
.factory('Employees',['$rootScope','Hub', '$timeout', function($rootScope, Hub, $timeout){

    //declaring the hub connection
    var hub = new Hub('employee', {
    
        //client side methods
        listeners:{
            'lockEmployee': function (id) {
                var employee = find(id);
                employee.Locked = true;
                $rootScope.$apply();
            },
            'unlockEmployee': function (id) {
                var employee = find(id);
                employee.Locked = false;
                $rootScope.$apply();
            }
        },
        
        //server side methods
        methods: ['lock','unlock'],
        
        //query params sent on initial connection
        queryParams:{
            'token': 'exampletoken'
        },

        //handle connection error
        errorHandler: function(error){
            console.error(error);
        },
        
        //specify a non default root
        //rootPath: '/api
        
        stateChanged: function(state){
            switch (state.newState) {
                case $.signalR.connectionState.connecting:
                    //your code here
                    break;
                case $.signalR.connectionState.connected:
                    //your code here
                    break;
                case $.signalR.connectionState.reconnecting:
                    //your code here
                    break;
                case $.signalR.connectionState.disconnected:
                    //your code here
                    break;
            }
        }
    });

    var edit = function (employee) {
        hub.lock(employee.Id); //Calling a server method
    };
    var done = function (employee) {
        hub.unlock(employee.Id); //Calling a server method
    }

    return {
        editEmployee: edit,
        doneWithEmployee: done
    };
}]);

Options

  • listeners client side callbacks*
  • withCredentials whether or not cross-site Access-Control requests should be made using credentials such as cookies, authorization headers or TLS client certificates, defaults to true
  • methods a string array of server side methods which the client can call
  • rootPath sets the root path for the signalR web service
  • queryParams object representing additional query params to be sent on connection, can also be specified in the connect method
  • errorHandler function(error) to handle hub connection errors
  • logging enable/disable logging
  • useSharedConnection use a shared global connection or create a new one just for this hub, defaults to true
  • transport sets transport method (e.g 'longPolling' or ['webSockets', 'longPolling'])
  • jsonp toggle JSONP for cross-domain support on older browsers or when you can't setup CORS
  • stateChanged function() to handle hub connection state changed event {0: 'connecting', 1: 'connected', 2: 'reconnecting', 4: 'disconnected'}
  • autoConnect prevents from connecting automatically. useful for authenticating and then connecting.

Note hubDisconnected has been removed, instead use the following:

'stateChanged': function(state){
    var stateNames = {0: 'connecting', 1: 'connected', 2: 'reconnecting', 4: 'disconnected'};
    if(stateNames[state.newState] == 'disconnected'){
        //Hub Disconnect logic here...
    }
}

Demo

A simple demo using OData, Signalr, and Angular

It's an adaption of turanuk's great SignalR demo with Knockout.

Simple Chat Demo

This sample starts off with the MVC-SignalR chat sample by Tim Teebken and Patrick Fletcher.

This sample is then reworked (in a quick and dirty way) to show how to go about using the chathub from angular by using the angular-signalr-hub.

Some extra NuGet packages are added to the project. (check out the packages.config file) An app folder was added for the angular app, in which the following was added:

  • a module (signalRChatApp)
  • a factory (ChatService)
  • a controller (ChatController)
  • an html page

Modifications were made to the following files:

  • BundleConfig.cs
  • RouteConfig.cs
  • HomeController.cs
  • Global.asax.cs
  • Startup.cs
  • Index.cshtml

In the app folder for the angular app, there is a ChatService which uses the angular-signalr-hub. The hub in this case is the ChatHub in this project.

Download the full sample here.

The sample is provided as is. There are soms issues with the way it is set up, but it does the trick in showing in showing how to use the angular-signalr-hub in an easy to reproduce app.

Multiple hubs

There is something you have to take care about when using multiple hubs in an angular app :

Angular services are singletons, so they won't be instantiated before you need it.

If you use shared connection between your hubs (useSharedConnection), and if you have two services containing hubs, you can have a problem :

The first service loaded will start the connection. Then when the second service will load, its hub won't be registered to the server SignalR (OnConnected method) if this service is instantiated after that the shared connection is connected. (SignalR trace : SignalR: Client subscribed to hub 'hubname'.) The hub of the second service will be able to invoke server methods, but the server won't be able to invoke the client methods for this hub.

To avoid that, you can put useSharedConnection to false.

Notes

  • I would recommend creating a factory or service around the Hub so that you have an easy to use "model handler" that can include SignalR and Web API calls and be easily pulled into any controller
  • For an example of Web API, SignalR, and Angular working together check out this small demo I adapted from turanuk's SignalR demo with Knockout

