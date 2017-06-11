A handy wrapper for SignalR Hubs. Just specify the hub name, listening functions, and methods that you're going to use.
bower install angular-signalr-hub
install-package AngularJs.SignalR.Hub
npm install angular-signalr-hub
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/signalr-hub.js"></script>
signalr-hub.js script provided by this component into your app
SignalR as a module dependency to your app
var hub = new Hub('hubname',options);
angular.module('app',['SignalR'])
.factory('Employees',['$rootScope','Hub', '$timeout', function($rootScope, Hub, $timeout){
//declaring the hub connection
var hub = new Hub('employee', {
//client side methods
listeners:{
'lockEmployee': function (id) {
var employee = find(id);
employee.Locked = true;
$rootScope.$apply();
},
'unlockEmployee': function (id) {
var employee = find(id);
employee.Locked = false;
$rootScope.$apply();
}
},
//server side methods
methods: ['lock','unlock'],
//query params sent on initial connection
queryParams:{
'token': 'exampletoken'
},
//handle connection error
errorHandler: function(error){
console.error(error);
},
//specify a non default root
//rootPath: '/api
stateChanged: function(state){
switch (state.newState) {
case $.signalR.connectionState.connecting:
//your code here
break;
case $.signalR.connectionState.connected:
//your code here
break;
case $.signalR.connectionState.reconnecting:
//your code here
break;
case $.signalR.connectionState.disconnected:
//your code here
break;
}
}
});
var edit = function (employee) {
hub.lock(employee.Id); //Calling a server method
};
var done = function (employee) {
hub.unlock(employee.Id); //Calling a server method
}
return {
editEmployee: edit,
doneWithEmployee: done
};
}]);
listeners client side callbacks*
withCredentials whether or not cross-site Access-Control requests should be made using credentials such as cookies, authorization headers or TLS client certificates, defaults to
true
methods a string array of server side methods which the client can call
rootPath sets the root path for the signalR web service
queryParams object representing additional query params to be sent on connection, can also be specified in the connect method
errorHandler function(error) to handle hub connection errors
logging enable/disable logging
useSharedConnection use a shared global connection or create a new one just for this hub, defaults to
true
transport sets transport method (e.g
'longPolling' or
['webSockets', 'longPolling'])
jsonp toggle JSONP for cross-domain support on older browsers or when you can't setup CORS
stateChanged function() to handle hub connection state changed event
{0: 'connecting', 1: 'connected', 2: 'reconnecting', 4: 'disconnected'}
autoConnect prevents from connecting automatically. useful for authenticating and then connecting.
Note
hubDisconnected has been removed, instead use the following:
'stateChanged': function(state){
var stateNames = {0: 'connecting', 1: 'connected', 2: 'reconnecting', 4: 'disconnected'};
if(stateNames[state.newState] == 'disconnected'){
//Hub Disconnect logic here...
}
}
A simple demo using OData, Signalr, and Angular
It's an adaption of turanuk's great SignalR demo with Knockout.
This sample starts off with the MVC-SignalR chat sample by Tim Teebken and Patrick Fletcher.
This sample is then reworked (in a quick and dirty way) to show how to go about using the chathub from angular by using the angular-signalr-hub.
Some extra NuGet packages are added to the project. (check out the packages.config file) An app folder was added for the angular app, in which the following was added:
Modifications were made to the following files:
In the app folder for the angular app, there is a ChatService which uses the angular-signalr-hub. The hub in this case is the ChatHub in this project.
Download the full sample here.
The sample is provided as is. There are soms issues with the way it is set up, but it does the trick in showing in showing how to use the angular-signalr-hub in an easy to reproduce app.
There is something you have to take care about when using multiple hubs in an angular app :
Angular services are singletons, so they won't be instantiated before you need it.
If you use shared connection between your hubs (
useSharedConnection), and if you have two services containing hubs, you can have a problem :
The first service loaded will start the connection. Then when the second service will load, its hub won't be registered to the server SignalR (
OnConnected method) if this service is instantiated after that the shared connection is
connected.
(SignalR trace : SignalR: Client subscribed to hub 'hubname'.)
The hub of the second service will be able to invoke server methods, but the server won't be able to invoke the client methods for this hub.
To avoid that, you can put
useSharedConnection to
false.