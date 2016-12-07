Angular directive to emulate the
placeholder attribute on text and password input fields for
old browsers, such as IE9, IE8, and IE7. Also works on textareas and html5 input types.
This directive works in both directions, which means that changing the value from inside the model is honoured in the form.
In comparison to https://github.com/urish/angular-placeholder-shim, this Angular directive is implementend purely on the AngularJS API and does not depend on other libraries, such as jQuery and jquery-html5-placeholder-shim.
Include
<script src="angular-shims-placeholder.min.js"></script>
into your application.
Add the module as a dependency to your application module:
angular.module('MyAwesomeApp', [/* other dependencies */, 'ng.shims.placeholder']);
That's it. Now, text fields having an attribute
placeholder behave almost as native
placeholder fields, even on IE8 and below.
Example:
<input type="text" name="email" placeholder="Enter your email" />
The class
empty is added when the input is empty and the placeholder is
showing. Make it look like a placeholder e.g.
.empty { color: #a9a9a9; }
If you modify a shimmed input from outside of Angular, trigger the 'change'
event to update the placeholder display e.g.
elem.triggerHandler('change')
npm install and
bower install to get the required dependencies
lib folder
grunt build to build the dist files
grunt dev to show the demo page and watch for changes
grunt test to run unit tests
Original author: Jacob Rief
Maintained by: Chad von Nau
Released under the terms of MIT License.