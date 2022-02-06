Configure an angular application at runtime on the server or in a docker container via environment variables.

Motivation

The Angular CLI provides build time configuration (via environment.ts). In a Continuous Delivery environment this is sometimes not enough.

How it works

Environment variables are used for configuration. This package provides an Angular CLI builder to search for usages at build time. A native CLI can be used to insert populated environment variables into index.html file(s) into the head tag or by replacing <!--CONFIG--> (Missing environment variables will be represented by null ). This should be done on the host serving the bundled angular files.

Starting with version 13, there are experimental builders for the build and serve commands. To install the experimental builders run ng add angular-server-side-configuration and answer Would you like to use the experimental builders for build and serve? with y(es) .

Getting Started

ng add angular- server -side- configuration

or, if you have a previous version of this library installed

ng update angular- server -side- configuration @latest

This will configure the appropriate files.

Alternatively, if you want to configure the files yourself:

npm install --save angular-server-side-configuration

Ensure you have an ngsscbuild entry in your project architect section. To use the builder run ng run your-project-name:ngsscbuild:production . You can add additional configurations in angular.json, which can be executed by replacing production with your configuration name in the previous command.

The builder will analyze the configured ngsscEnvironmentFile to detect used environment variables and generate an ngssc.json in the defined outputPath in the referenced browserTarget .

... "projects" : { ... "your-project-name" : { ... "architect" : { ... "ngsscbuild" : { "builder" : "angular-server-side-configuration:ngsscbuild" , "options" : { "additionalEnvironmentVariables" : [ "MANUAL_ENTRIES" ], "browserTarget" : "your-project-name:build" , "ngsscEnvironmentFile" : "src/environments/environment.prod.ts" , "filePattern" : "index.html" }, "configurations" : { "production" : { "browserTarget" : "your-project-name:build:production" } } } ... } ... } ... } ...

To run the ngssc build, run the command ng run your-project-name:ngsscbuild:production .

angular-server-side-configuration supports two variants for using environment variables: process.env. or NG_ENV. (Deprecated)

Use process.env.NAME in your environment.prod.ts, where NAME is the environment variable that should be used.

import 'angular-server-side-configuration/process' ; export const environment = { production: process.env.PROD !== 'false' , apiAddress: process.env.API_ADDRESS || 'https://example-api.com' , };

NG_ENV.* Deprecated

Import NG_ENV from angular-server-side-configuration/ng-env and use NG_ENV.NAME in your environment.prod.ts, where NAME is the environment variable that should be used.

import { NG_ENV } from 'angular-server-side-configuration/ng-env' ; export const environment = { production: NG_ENV.PROD !== 'false' , apiAddress: NG_ENV.API_ADDRESS || 'https://example-api.com' , };

Add <!--CONFIG--> to index.html. This will be replaced by the configuration script tag. This is optional, as the environment variables can be configured to be inserted in the head tag. It is however the safest option.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > Angular Example </ title > < base href = "/" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> < link rel = "icon" type = "image/x-icon" href = "favicon.ico" /> </ head > < body > < app-root > </ app-root > </ body > </ html >

On host server or in Dockerfile

This library provides a Node.js and a native implementation for inserting the environment variables into your html. Either use the insert function from the package ( import { insert } from 'angular-server-side-configuration'; ) or the insert command of the CLI. For the native CLI, go to Releases and download the appropriate executable for your server environment. (See build.sh for build details of the native CLI. Please open an Issue if you need an additional environment.)

ngssc insert

Insert environment variables. Looks for an ngssc.json file inside the current or given directory. Directory defaults to current working directory.

Usage: ngssc insert [options][directory]

Options Description --recursive, -r Recursively searches for ngssc.json files and applies the contained configuration. --nginx Applies default configuration for ngssc insert to work with nginx. Sets working directory to /usr/share/nginx/html/ and recursive to true. --dry Perform the insert without actually inserting the variables.

ngssc substitute

Substitutes the variable \${NGSSC_CSP_HASH} in files ending with ".template" and copies the file while removing the ".template" extension.

\${NGSSC_CSP_HASH} represents the CSP hash value of the IIFE generated/inserted by the insert command, wrapped by single quotes.

By default looks for "*.template" files in the current working directory. Specify another directory to search for "*.template" files via argument. (e.g. ngssc substitute /path/to/template/files )

When applying the variable(s), the file is copied to the same directory without the ".template" extension with the substituion applied. (e.g. ngssc substitute : /a/my.conf.template => /a/my.conf)

Use the "--out" flag to define a different output directory. (e.g. ngssc substitute --out=/b : /a/my.conf.template => /b/my.conf)

Optionally supports substituting environment variables with the --include-env flag. The format \${EXAMPLE} must be used (\$EXAMPLE will not work). Additionally only alphanumeric characters and _ are allowed as variable names (e.g. \${EXAMPLE_KEY}). (e.g. ngssc substitute --include-env )

ATTENTION: Since the official nginx container image already provides a similar mechanism with substitution, it is recommended not to use the /etc/nginx/templates directory. Instead use the directory /etc/nginx/ngssc-templates .

Usage: ngssc substitute [options][directory]

Options Description --ngssc-path Path to the ngssc.json file or containing directory to be used for the generated IIFE. Supports glob. Defaults to [current working directory]/**/ngssc.json. Throws if multiple ngssc.json with different variant or variables are found. --hash-algorithm, -a The hash algorithm to be used. Supports sha256, sha384 and sha512. Defaults to sha512. --out, -o The directory into which the updated files should be copied. --include-env, -e Substitute all variables in the format of \${VARIABLE_NAME}. --nginx Applies default configuration for ngssc substitute to work with nginx. Sets ngssc-path to /usr/share/nginx/html/, template directory to /etc/nginx/ngssc-templates/ and out directory to /etc/nginx/conf.d/. --dry Perform the insert without actually inserting the variables

Minimal Example

Dockerfile

FROM nginx:alpine ADD https://github.com/kyubisation/angular-server-side-configuration/releases/download/v13.1.0/ngssc_64bit /usr/sbin/ngssc RUN chmod +x /usr/sbin/ngssc COPY ngssc.sh /docker-entrypoint.d/ngssc.sh RUN chmod +x /docker-entrypoint.d/ngssc.sh COPY dist /usr/share/nginx/html

ngssc.sh

ngssc insert /usr/share/nginx/html

The ngssc.json will be generated by the ngsscbuild builder.

{ "variant" : "process" , "environmentVariables" : [], "filePattern" : "**/index.html" }

License

Apache License, Version 2.0