Configure an angular application at runtime on the server or in a docker container via environment variables.
The Angular CLI provides build time configuration (via environment.ts). In a Continuous Delivery environment this is sometimes not enough.
Environment variables are used for configuration.
This package provides an Angular CLI builder to search for usages at build time.
A native CLI can be used to insert populated
environment variables into index.html file(s) into the head tag or by replacing
<!--CONFIG-->
(Missing environment variables will be represented by
null). This should be done
on the host serving the bundled angular files.
Starting with version 13, there are experimental builders for the
build and
serve commands.
To install the experimental builders run
ng add angular-server-side-configuration and answer
Would you like to use the experimental builders for build and serve? with
y(es).
ng add angular-server-side-configuration
or, if you have a previous version of this library installed
ng update angular-server-side-configuration@latest
This will configure the appropriate files.
Alternatively, if you want to configure the files yourself:
npm install --save angular-server-side-configuration
Ensure you have an
ngsscbuild entry in your project
architect section.
To use the builder run
ng run your-project-name:ngsscbuild:production.
You can add additional configurations in angular.json, which can be executed
by replacing
production with your configuration name in the previous command.
The builder will analyze the configured
ngsscEnvironmentFile to detect
used environment variables and generate an ngssc.json in the defined
outputPath in the referenced
browserTarget.
...
"projects": {
...
"your-project-name": {
...
"architect": {
...
"ngsscbuild": {
"builder": "angular-server-side-configuration:ngsscbuild",
"options": {
"additionalEnvironmentVariables": ["MANUAL_ENTRIES"],
"browserTarget": "your-project-name:build",
"ngsscEnvironmentFile": "src/environments/environment.prod.ts",
// Optional
// (Defaults to the basename of the index option of the browser target)
"filePattern": "index.html"
},
"configurations": {
"production": {
"browserTarget": "your-project-name:build:production"
}
}
}
...
}
...
}
...
}
...
To run the ngssc build, run the command
ng run your-project-name:ngsscbuild:production.
angular-server-side-configuration supports two variants for using environment variables: process.env. or NG_ENV. (Deprecated)
Use process.env.NAME in your environment.prod.ts, where NAME is the environment variable that should be used.
import 'angular-server-side-configuration/process';
export const environment = {
production: process.env.PROD !== 'false',
apiAddress: process.env.API_ADDRESS || 'https://example-api.com',
};
Import NG_ENV from
angular-server-side-configuration/ng-env
and use NG_ENV.NAME in your environment.prod.ts, where NAME is the
environment variable that should be used.
import { NG_ENV } from 'angular-server-side-configuration/ng-env';
export const environment = {
production: NG_ENV.PROD !== 'false',
apiAddress: NG_ENV.API_ADDRESS || 'https://example-api.com',
};
Add
<!--CONFIG--> to index.html. This will be replaced by the configuration script tag.
This is optional, as the environment variables can be configured to be inserted in the head tag.
It is however the safest option.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Angular Example</title>
<!--CONFIG-->
<base href="/" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico" />
</head>
<body>
<app-root></app-root>
</body>
</html>
This library provides a Node.js and a native implementation for inserting the environment variables into your html.
Either use the
insert function from the package (
import { insert } from 'angular-server-side-configuration';)
or the
insert command of the CLI.
For the native CLI, go to Releases
and download the appropriate executable for your server environment.
(See build.sh for
build details of the native CLI. Please open an Issue
if you need an additional environment.)
Insert environment variables. Looks for an ngssc.json file inside the current or given directory. Directory defaults to current working directory.
Usage: ngssc insert [options][directory]
|Options
|Description
--recursive, -r
|Recursively searches for ngssc.json files and applies the contained configuration.
--nginx
|Applies default configuration for ngssc insert to work with nginx. Sets working directory to /usr/share/nginx/html/ and recursive to true.
--dry
|Perform the insert without actually inserting the variables.
Substitutes the variable \${NGSSC_CSP_HASH} in files ending with ".template" and copies the file while removing the ".template" extension.
\${NGSSC_CSP_HASH} represents the CSP hash value of the IIFE generated/inserted by the insert command, wrapped by single quotes.
By default looks for "*.template" files in the current working directory. Specify another
directory to search for "*.template" files via argument.
(e.g.
ngssc substitute /path/to/template/files)
When applying the variable(s), the file is copied to the same directory without the
".template" extension with the substituion applied.
(e.g.
ngssc substitute: /a/my.conf.template => /a/my.conf)
Use the "--out" flag to define a different output directory.
(e.g.
ngssc substitute --out=/b: /a/my.conf.template => /b/my.conf)
Optionally supports substituting environment variables with the --include-env flag.
The format \${EXAMPLE} must be used (\$EXAMPLE will not work). Additionally only
alphanumeric characters and _ are allowed as variable names (e.g. \${EXAMPLE_KEY}).
(e.g.
ngssc substitute --include-env)
ATTENTION: Since the official nginx container image already provides a similar mechanism
with substitution, it is recommended not to use the
/etc/nginx/templates directory.
Instead use the directory
/etc/nginx/ngssc-templates.
Usage: ngssc substitute [options][directory]
|Options
|Description
--ngssc-path
|Path to the ngssc.json file or containing directory to be used for the generated IIFE. Supports glob. Defaults to [current working directory]/**/ngssc.json. Throws if multiple ngssc.json with different variant or variables are found.
--hash-algorithm, -a
|The hash algorithm to be used. Supports sha256, sha384 and sha512. Defaults to sha512.
--out, -o
|The directory into which the updated files should be copied.
--include-env, -e
|Substitute all variables in the format of \${VARIABLE_NAME}.
--nginx
|Applies default configuration for ngssc substitute to work with nginx. Sets ngssc-path to /usr/share/nginx/html/, template directory to /etc/nginx/ngssc-templates/ and out directory to /etc/nginx/conf.d/.
--dry
|Perform the insert without actually inserting the variables
Dockerfile
FROM nginx:alpine
# Install ngssc binary
ADD https://github.com/kyubisation/angular-server-side-configuration/releases/download/v13.1.0/ngssc_64bit /usr/sbin/ngssc
RUN chmod +x /usr/sbin/ngssc
# Add ngssc init script
COPY ngssc.sh /docker-entrypoint.d/ngssc.sh
RUN chmod +x /docker-entrypoint.d/ngssc.sh
# Copy app
COPY dist /usr/share/nginx/html
ngssc.sh
#!/bin/sh
ngssc insert /usr/share/nginx/html
# Substitute CSP variable (and optionally environment variables)
# See documentation above
#ngssc substitute --ngssc-path=/usr/share/nginx/html -o=/etc/nginx/conf.d/ /etc/nginx/ngssc-templates/
The ngssc.json will be generated by the ngsscbuild builder.
{
"variant": "process", // Either "process" or "NG_ENV".
"environmentVariables": [], // Detected environment variables.
"filePattern": "**/index.html" // File pattern in which environment variables should be inserted.
}
Apache License, Version 2.0