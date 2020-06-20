Angular Selector is a native AngularJS directive that transform a simple
<select> box into a full html select with typeahead.
Check out the examples page to learn more: http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-selector.
<option> to JS
object
<select> from server-side ad use data-attributes for every option you have, then Angular Selector performs for you the conversion to a simple array of objects.
Get Angular Selector from npm, bower or git:
npm install angular-selector
bower install angular-selector
git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-selector.git
Load stylesheet and scripts into your app:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.3/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-selector/master/dist/angular-selector.js"></script>
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-selector/master/dist/angular-selector.css" rel="stylesheet">
Add the dependency to your module:
var app = angular.module('MyApp', ['selector']);
Look at these.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|model
Property
|Two-way binding property that models the
select view.
|name
String
|Input name attribute.
|disable
Boolean
false
|Enable/disable the select. Note the name is
disable not
disabled to avoid collisions with the HTML5 disabled attribute.
|disableSearch
Boolean
false
|Enable/disable the search input field.
|require
Boolean
false
|Sets required validation. Note the name is
require not
required to avoid collisions with the HTML5 required attribute.
|multi
Boolean
false
|Allows to select more than one value. Note the name is
multi not
multiple to avoid collisions with the HTML5 multiple attribute.
|limit
Integer
Infinity
|Maximum number of selectable items when
multi is
true.
|placeholder
String
|Optional placeholder text to display if input is empty.
|options
Array
[]
|Set of options to display.
Each object must contain a
label key and a
value key, otherwise you need to use a custom template (
viewItemTemplate and
dropdownItemTemplate) or change the default values of
valueAttr and
labelAttr properties.
|valueAttr
String
null
|Name of the value key in options array. This also sets the type of result for the model: if you don't set this attribute (
null by default) the entire object option is returned, otherwise it will be returned only the selected property.
|labelAttr
String
"label"
|Name of the label key in options array.
|groupAttr
String
"group"
|Name of the
optgroup label key in options array. It allows to group items by the selected key. Items have to be already sorted to see the groups just one time.
|debounce
Integer
0
|Debounce model update value in milliseconds.
|rtl
Boolean
false
|Two-way bindable attribute to set Right-To-Left text direction.
|api
Object
{}
|This object is equipped with the methods for interacting with the selector. Check out the "APIs" example.
|create
Boolean or
Function or
Promise
|Allows users to type the label of their own options and push them into the list. You can pass a function that returns the full format of the option, using
input as parameter, a
Promise, or set it to
true to let Angular Selector create an object with the default properties given by
valueAttr and
labelAttr. Check out "Create custom options" and "Create custom options (using
Promise)" examples.
|change
Function
|Callback fired every time the selected values change. It provides two parameters:
newValue and
oldValue.
|remote
Object or
Promise
{
|You can use remote data fetching with the native
$http service or with your own custom service. In the first case this parameter must be the configuration object to pass to the native
$http service (docs). In the second case,
remote is a function that returns a Promise object.
|remoteParam
String
"q"
|If
remote attribute is used with the native
$http service, this parameter is the name of the query key in the
params object. You should use this to perform server-side filtering.
|remoteValidation
Object or
Promise
{
|This should be used to perform validation after a "manual" update of the model. It has the same structure of the
remote property, check out "Remote fetching and validation" example.
|remoteValidationParam
String
"value"
|If
remoteValidation attribute is used with the native
$http service, this parameter is the name of the query key in the
params object.
|removeButton
Boolean
true
|Two-way bindable attribute to show the remove button (cross icon).
|softDelete
Boolean
false
|If
disableSearch is
false, restores the last selected input text (using
labelAttr attribute) after pressing Backspace.
|closeAfterSelection
Boolean
false
|Close dropdown after selecting an item.
|viewItemTemplate
String
"selector/item-default.html"
|Template URL for the selected item(s).
|dropdownItemTemplate
String
"selector/item-default.html"
|Template URL for each item in the dropdown list.
|dropdownCreateTemplate
String
"selector/item-create.html"
|Template URL for the dropdown element for the new items.
|dropdownGroupTemplate
String
"selector/group-default.html"
|Template URL for each group (header) in the dropdown list.
For personal support requests, please use Gitter, otherwise create first a live example (with Plunker) then describe your problem using GitHub issue tracker.
Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.