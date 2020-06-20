model Property Two-way binding property that models the select view.

name String Input name attribute.

disable Boolean false Enable/disable the select. Note the name is disable not disabled to avoid collisions with the HTML5 disabled attribute.

disableSearch Boolean false Enable/disable the search input field.

require Boolean false Sets required validation. Note the name is require not required to avoid collisions with the HTML5 required attribute.

multi Boolean false Allows to select more than one value. Note the name is multi not multiple to avoid collisions with the HTML5 multiple attribute.

limit Integer Infinity Maximum number of selectable items when multi is true .

placeholder String Optional placeholder text to display if input is empty.

options Array [] Set of options to display.



Each object must contain a label key and a value key, otherwise you need to use a custom template ( viewItemTemplate and dropdownItemTemplate ) or change the default values of valueAttr and labelAttr properties.

valueAttr String null Name of the value key in options array. This also sets the type of result for the model: if you don't set this attribute ( null by default) the entire object option is returned, otherwise it will be returned only the selected property.

labelAttr String "label" Name of the label key in options array.

groupAttr String "group" Name of the optgroup label key in options array. It allows to group items by the selected key. Items have to be already sorted to see the groups just one time.

debounce Integer 0 Debounce model update value in milliseconds.

rtl Boolean false Two-way bindable attribute to set Right-To-Left text direction.

api Object {} This object is equipped with the methods for interacting with the selector. Check out the "APIs" example.

create Boolean or Function or Promise Allows users to type the label of their own options and push them into the list. You can pass a function that returns the full format of the option, using input as parameter, a Promise , or set it to true to let Angular Selector create an object with the default properties given by valueAttr and labelAttr . Check out "Create custom options" and "Create custom options (using Promise )" examples.

change Function Callback fired every time the selected values change. It provides two parameters: newValue and oldValue .

remote Object or Promise {

method: 'GET',

cache: true,

params: {}

} You can use remote data fetching with the native $http service or with your own custom service. In the first case this parameter must be the configuration object to pass to the native $http service (docs). In the second case, remote is a function that returns a Promise object.

remoteParam String "q" If remote attribute is used with the native $http service, this parameter is the name of the query key in the params object. You should use this to perform server-side filtering.

remoteValidation Object or Promise {

method: 'GET',

cache: true,

params: {}

} This should be used to perform validation after a "manual" update of the model. It has the same structure of the remote property, check out "Remote fetching and validation" example.

remoteValidationParam String "value" If remoteValidation attribute is used with the native $http service, this parameter is the name of the query key in the params object.

removeButton Boolean true Two-way bindable attribute to show the remove button (cross icon).

softDelete Boolean false If disableSearch is false , restores the last selected input text (using labelAttr attribute) after pressing Backspace .

closeAfterSelection Boolean false Close dropdown after selecting an item.

viewItemTemplate String "selector/item-default.html" Template URL for the selected item(s).

dropdownItemTemplate String "selector/item-default.html" Template URL for each item in the dropdown list.

dropdownCreateTemplate String "selector/item-create.html" Template URL for the dropdown element for the new items.