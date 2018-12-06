select2 bindings for Angular.JS
Add angular-select2 to your project:
bower install --save angular-select2
Add it to your HTML file:
<script src="bower_components/angular-select2/dist/angular-select2.min.js"></script>
Reference it as a dependency for your app module:
angular.module('myApp', ['rt.select2']);
Usage a similar to a normal select with
ngOptions:
<select2 ng-model="obj.field" s2-options="val.id as val.name for val in values"></select2>
Note: using
ng-options was supported until Angular 1.4 made this impossible. When upgrading to Angular.JS 1.4, be sure to replace all instances of
ng-options to
s2-options.
In fact, you can replace any
<select> tag by a
<select2> tag and it should just work.
A multi-selection works similarly: add a
multiple attribute.
You can set any select2 option by passing an options object:
<select2 ng-model="obj.field" s2-options="val.id as val.name for val in values" options="{ allowClear: true }"></select2>
Async-loaded data can by used by leaving out the
s2-options attribute and by specifying a
query function:
angular.module('myApp').controller('MyController', function ($scope) {
$scope.queryOptions = {
query: function (query) {
var data = {
results: [
{ id: "1", text: "A" },
{ id: "2", text: "B" }
]
};
query.callback(data);
}
};
});
<select2 ng-model="values.query" options="queryOptions"></select2>
This directive is just simple glue to the underlying select2.
Check the select2 documentation for an overview of the full capabilities.
You can set a default for any option value by using
select2Config:
angular.module("myApp").run(function (select2Config) {
select2Config.minimumResultsForSearch = 7;
select2Config.dropdownAutoWidth = true;
});
(The MIT License)
Copyright (C) 2013-2015 by Ruben Vermeersch <ruben@rocketeer.be>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.