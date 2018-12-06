openbase logo
angular-select2

by Ruben Vermeersch
1.5.3 (see all)

Select2 directive for Angular.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

728

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-select2

select2 bindings for Angular.JS

Installation

Add angular-select2 to your project:

bower install --save angular-select2

Add it to your HTML file:

<script src="bower_components/angular-select2/dist/angular-select2.min.js"></script>

Reference it as a dependency for your app module:

angular.module('myApp', ['rt.select2']);

Usage

Usage a similar to a normal select with ngOptions:

<select2 ng-model="obj.field" s2-options="val.id as val.name for val in values"></select2>

Note: using ng-options was supported until Angular 1.4 made this impossible. When upgrading to Angular.JS 1.4, be sure to replace all instances of ng-options to s2-options.

In fact, you can replace any <select> tag by a <select2> tag and it should just work.

A multi-selection works similarly: add a multiple attribute.

You can set any select2 option by passing an options object:

<select2 ng-model="obj.field" s2-options="val.id as val.name for val in values" options="{ allowClear: true }"></select2>

Async loading of data

Async-loaded data can by used by leaving out the s2-options attribute and by specifying a query function:

angular.module('myApp').controller('MyController', function ($scope) {
    $scope.queryOptions = {
        query: function (query) {
            var data = {
                results: [
                    { id: "1", text: "A" },
                    { id: "2", text: "B" }
                ]
            };

            query.callback(data);
        }
    };
});

<select2 ng-model="values.query" options="queryOptions"></select2>

Custom formatting, restrictions, tokenization, ...

This directive is just simple glue to the underlying select2.

Check the select2 documentation for an overview of the full capabilities.

Configuring global defaults

You can set a default for any option value by using select2Config:

angular.module("myApp").run(function (select2Config) {
    select2Config.minimumResultsForSearch = 7;
    select2Config.dropdownAutoWidth = true;
});

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (C) 2013-2015 by Ruben Vermeersch <ruben@rocketeer.be>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

