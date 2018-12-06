select2 bindings for Angular.JS

Installation

Add angular-select2 to your project:

bower install --save angular- select 2

Add it to your HTML file:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-select2/dist/angular-select2.min.js" > </ script >

Reference it as a dependency for your app module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'rt.select2' ]);

Usage

Usage a similar to a normal select with ngOptions :

< select2 ng-model = "obj.field" s2-options = "val.id as val.name for val in values" > </ select2 >

Note: using ng-options was supported until Angular 1.4 made this impossible. When upgrading to Angular.JS 1.4, be sure to replace all instances of ng-options to s2-options .

In fact, you can replace any <select> tag by a <select2> tag and it should just work.

A multi-selection works similarly: add a multiple attribute.

You can set any select2 option by passing an options object:

< select2 ng-model = "obj.field" s2-options = "val.id as val.name for val in values" options = "{ allowClear: true }" > </ select2 >

Async loading of data

Async-loaded data can by used by leaving out the s2-options attribute and by specifying a query function:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.queryOptions = { query : function ( query ) { var data = { results : [ { id : "1" , text : "A" }, { id : "2" , text : "B" } ] }; query.callback(data); } }; });

< select2 ng-model = "values.query" options = "queryOptions" > </ select2 >

Custom formatting, restrictions, tokenization, ...

This directive is just simple glue to the underlying select2.

Check the select2 documentation for an overview of the full capabilities.

Configuring global defaults

You can set a default for any option value by using select2Config :

angular.module( "myApp" ).run( function ( select2Config ) { select2Config.minimumResultsForSearch = 7 ; select2Config.dropdownAutoWidth = true ; });

License