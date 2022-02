Angular.js directive for selecting text content on click.

It's not possible to do a javascript only copy to clipboard.

Some people prefer not to add flash to their site to enable copy to clipboard.

to their site to enable copy to clipboard. The next best thing is to make it easier to select a block of content with 1 simple click

Example Usage

< code select-text > Clicking this code block selects the entire text within the code block </ code >

Running Tests