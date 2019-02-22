ngSegment: Segment analytics for AngularJS

A highly configurable module for easily adding Segment analytics to any Angular app. Like the project? Star it!

Table of Contents

Get Started

Download the ngSegment source from Bower, npm, or Github. Include segment.min.js in your index.html , after including Angular. Add 'ngSegment' to your main module's list of dependencies: angular.module('myApp', ['ngSegment']); .

Bower: bower install angular-segment-analytics --save

npm: npm install angular-segment-analytics

Usage

Set your API key using either of the configuration methods provided (provider or constant), and you're ready to start using Segment in your app.

segmentProvider.setKey( 'abc' );

Most Segment methods (see Analytics.js) are available on the segment service created by ngSegment.

segment.track( 'event' , { prop : 'value' });

Continue reading about the configuration options, or jump to the Examples.

Configuration

ngSegment provides two configuration mechanisms: using a provider or constant. These options are available so you can pick the mechanism that fits your application best.

It is not recommended to mix configuration mechanisms, but if you do configuration via constant will take precedence.

Provider

The segmentProvider is available during your application's .config() phase, before services have been instantiated. Read the AngularJS documentation to learn more about module configuration blocks.

angular.module( 'myApp' ).config( function ( segmentProvider ) { segmentProvider .setKey( 'abc' ) .setCondition( function ( $rootScope ) { return $rootScope.isProduction; }) .setDebug( true ) });

All of the analytics.js methods are also available on both the segmentProvider and segment service. You might want to call .identify() during your app's config block if you have your user's information available at that time:

segmentProvider.identify( 'user-id' , {});

Constant

You can also set any of the configuration options available by providing your own segmentConfig constant. You only need to register your constant with your own app using angular.module('myApp').constant('segmentConfig', {}); , and the segmentProvider will find it.

Your segmentConfig constant should overwrite the properties found in segmentDefaultConfig . Any properties not overridden will default to the values found in that file.

angular.module( 'myApp' ).constant( 'segmentConfig' , { apiKey : 'abc' , condition : function ( $rootScope ) { return $rootScope.isProduction; } });

Read more about AngularJS constants.

API Documentation

The configuration API is available on the segmentProvider . For configuring via a constant, see segmentDefaultConfig for the property names to override.

All configuration methods are chainable:

segmentProvider .setKey( 'xx' ) .setAutoload( false ) .setDebug( true );

Sets the API key (or Write Key) from your Segment project, found in the setup guide or settings for your project. Your API key is required before Analytics.js can be loaded.

Note: If you don't set the API key during the .config() phase of your app (using either the provider or constant forms of configuration), then ngSegment will not be able to autoload Analytics.js and you'll need to load it manually using segmentLoader.load(apiKey); .

Default: none

segmentProvider.setCondition( function ( $rootScope ) { return !$rootScope.environment.isProduction; });

The callback function is also injected with the analytics.js method name and parameters being called.

segmentProvider.setCondition( function ( $rootScope, method, params ) { if (!(method === 'track' and $rootScope.user.isAdmin)) { return true ; } });

Default: true

ngSegment autoloads Segment's Analytics.js before the AngularJS .run() phase if an API key has been set. Set autoload to false if you already include analytics.js in your build script.

If you need to load the Segment analytics.js script on-demand, you can use the segmentLoader or segmentLoaderProvider :

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'MyController' , function ( segmentLoader ) { segmentLoader.load( 'abc' ); });

If you already set the API key via configuration, you can access it using the segment service:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'MyController' , function ( segmentLoader ) { segmentLoader.load(segment.config.apiKey); });

or via provider in your application's config() block:

angular.module( 'myApp' ).config( function ( segmentLoaderProvider ) { segmentLoaderProvider.load( 'abc' ); });

Default: 0ms (no delay)

Used in combination with setAutoload , this controls the amount of time in milliseconds ngSegment will wait before autoloading Segment's Analytics.js.

Why: If your app loads many resources on page load or asynchronously, and your app doesn't require Segment in the first few seconds of application use, then it could be beneficial to defer loading Segment until other required resources have loaded (scripts, css, fonts, images, etc). Depending on the integrations you've enabled, Segment itself will load a series of additional scripts (e.g. Google Analytics, Intercom). Most browsers limit max connections (across multiple host names) to 17 connections at a time. If you don't hit this limit by the time Analytics.js is autoloaded, then you won't see any benefit from delaying. Note: any events tracked using ngSegment before Analytics.js has loaded will be queued and replayed once Analytics.js has been loaded. If the user leaves or reloads the page before this, then the events will be lost.

If you're using the segmentLoader to manually load Analytics.js and still want to introduce a load delay, then instead of setLoadDelay you can pass in a delay in milliseconds as the second parameter to .load() :

angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'MyController' , function ( segmentLoader ) { segmentLoader.load(segment.config.apiKey, 3000 ); });

Default: none

Stores an object on the segment service for easy reference later using segment.events .

Why: if your app tracks many unique events, it will quickly become unwieldy to keep track of event names if they're hard-coded in your code each time you call segment.track('Event Name', eventData) . For better organization, you may want to create an Angular constant to store all events your app uses by name. You can store this constant on the segment service so you don't need to inject your event names constant into every controller/service/etc that uses segment .

angular.module( 'myApp' ).constant( 'SegmentEvents' , { SIGNED_UP : 'Signed Up' }); angular.module( 'myApp' ).config( function ( segmentProvider, SegmentEvents ) { segmentProvider.setEvents(SegmentEvents); }); angular.module( 'myApp' ).controller( 'MyController' , function ( segment ) { segment.track(segment.events.SIGNED_UP, { plan : 'Startup' }); });

Default: false

Enables debug log statements that are helpful for troubleshooting or when first setting up Segment and ngSegment.

Convenience method for setting multiple config properties at once using an object that matches the property names of segmentDefaultConfig .

angular.module( 'myApp' ).config( function ( segmentProvider ) { segmentProvider.setConfig({ debug : true , apiKey : 'abc' , autoload : false }); });

Examples

The segment service and segmentProvider implement most methods from Analytics.js. Check segmentDefaultConfig.methods for a complete list.

Page tracking

$rootScope.$on( '$routeChangeSuccess' , function ( ) { segment.page(); });

Event tracking

$scope.myAction = function ( ) { segment.track(); });

