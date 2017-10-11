Yet another table directive for AngularJS.

This one features a fixed header that elegantly handles overly-long column header names.

Other features:

Scroll to row

Sortable header with custom comparator functions

Resizable columns

Installation

npm install angular-scrollable-table

OR

bower install angular-scrollable-table

Usage

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'scrollable-table' , ...]);

Example

< scrollable-table watch = "visibleProjects" > < table class = "table table-striped table-bordered" > < thead > < tr > < th sortable-header col = "facility" > Facility </ th > ... </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr ng-repeat = "proj in visibleProjects" row-id = "{{ proj.facility }}" ng-class = "{info: selected == proj.facility}" > < td > {{ proj.facility }} </ td > ... </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ scrollable-table >

where the controller contains

$scope.visibleProjects = [{ facility : "Atlanta" , code : "C-RD34" , cost : 540000 , conditionRating : 52 , extent : 100 , planYear : 2014 }, ...]; $scope.$watch( 'selected' , function ( fac ) { $scope.$broadcast( "rowSelected" , fac); }); })

Third-party dependencies:

jQuery

Bootstrap 3 CSS (for styling, optional. See the 'bootstrap2' branch also)

Demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/alalonde/BrTzg/

More infomation here: http://blog.boxelderweb.com/2013/12/19/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table/

License: MIT

FAQ