Yet another table directive for AngularJS.
This one features a fixed header that elegantly handles overly-long column header names.
Other features:
npm install angular-scrollable-table
OR
bower install angular-scrollable-table
angular.module('myApp', ['scrollable-table', ...]);
<scrollable-table watch="visibleProjects">
<table class="table table-striped table-bordered">
<thead>
<tr>
<th sortable-header col="facility">Facility</th>
...
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="proj in visibleProjects" row-id="{{ proj.facility }}"
ng-class="{info: selected == proj.facility}" >
<td>{{ proj.facility }}</td>
...
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</scrollable-table>
where the controller contains
$scope.visibleProjects = [{
facility: "Atlanta",
code: "C-RD34",
cost: 540000,
conditionRating: 52,
extent: 100,
planYear: 2014
}, ...];
$scope.$watch('selected', function(fac) {
$scope.$broadcast("rowSelected", fac);
});
})
Third-party dependencies:
Demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/alalonde/BrTzg/
More infomation here: http://blog.boxelderweb.com/2013/12/19/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table/
License: MIT
How do I change the height of the table?