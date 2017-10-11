openbase logo
ast

angular-scrollable-table

by Alec LaLonde
1.1.2 (see all)

A fixed header table directive for AngularJS

Readme

angular-scrollable-table

Yet another table directive for AngularJS.

This one features a fixed header that elegantly handles overly-long column header names.

Other features:

  • Scroll to row
  • Sortable header with custom comparator functions
  • Resizable columns

Installation

npm install angular-scrollable-table

OR

bower install angular-scrollable-table

Usage

angular.module('myApp', ['scrollable-table', ...]);

Example

<scrollable-table watch="visibleProjects">
  <table class="table table-striped table-bordered">
    <thead>
      <tr>
         <th sortable-header col="facility">Facility</th>
         ...
      </tr>
    </thead>
    <tbody>
      <tr ng-repeat="proj in visibleProjects" row-id="{{ proj.facility }}" 
          ng-class="{info: selected == proj.facility}" >
        <td>{{ proj.facility }}</td>
        ...
      </tr>
    </tbody>
  </table>
</scrollable-table>

where the controller contains

    $scope.visibleProjects = [{
      facility: "Atlanta",
      code: "C-RD34",
      cost: 540000,
      conditionRating: 52,
      extent: 100,
      planYear: 2014
    }, ...];
    
    $scope.$watch('selected', function(fac) {
       $scope.$broadcast("rowSelected", fac);
    });
})

Third-party dependencies:

  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap 3 CSS (for styling, optional. See the 'bootstrap2' branch also)

Demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/alalonde/BrTzg/

More infomation here: http://blog.boxelderweb.com/2013/12/19/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table/

License: MIT

FAQ

  1. How do I change the height of the table?

    See here: https://jsfiddle.net/alalonde/qgc2gp7d/2/

