AngularJS 1.2+
Include the
angular-scroll-watch module with AngularJS script in your page.
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.3/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://pc035860.github.io/angular-scroll-watch/build/angular-scroll-watch.min.js"></script>
Add
pc035860.scrollWatch to your app module's dependency.
angular.module('myApp', ['pc035860.scrollWatch']);
bower install angular-scroll-watch
npm install angular-scroll-watch
Type:
expression
Base directive to specify a scroll-watch configuration. Required for any watching activity.
scroll-watch should be used at least one of these directives:
sw-style,
sw-class,
sw-broadcast to take effect, since itself is just a configuration directive.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: 1000}"
sw-style="{backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, '+ 1 * $progress +')'}">
</div>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|from
|Number
|Watch-range starting point. Can be a positive or a negative (calculated from bottom to top) value. Note that
from's visual value (scrollTop) must be higher than
to.
|Yes
|to
|Number
|Watch-range starting point. Can be a positive or a negative (calculated from bottom to top) value. Note that
to's visual value (scrollTop) musts be lower than
from.
|Yes
|stage
|String
|Specify the stage name to watch for scrolling. Stages are defined via
sw-stage. If no stage is specified, default to browser window.
|No
|digestSync
|Boolean
|Normally,
scroll-watch only reevaluate watchs on
scroll event fired. Setting
digestSync to
true will force
scroll-watch to do the reevaluation everytime the binded scope gets digested.
|No
Type:
expression
Provides basically the same function with built-in
ng-style.
sw-style gets reevaluated when the target stage firse
scroll event or the scope it belongs to get digested (available with
digestSync option set to
true).
There are couple of locals available in the expression. See Locals section for more information.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1}"
sw-style="{backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, '+ 1 * $progress +')'}">
</div>
Type:
expression
Provides basically the same function with built-in
ng-class. All the animation goodies added after AngularJS 1.2 are also supported.
sw-class gets reevaluated when the target stage fires
scroll event or the scope it belongs to get digested (available with
digestSync option set to
true).
There are couple of locals available in the expression. See Locals section for more information.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1}"
sw-class="{
p20 : $percentage > 20,
p40 : $percentage > 40,
p80 : $percentage > 80,
p100: $percentage >= 100
}">
</div>
Type:
expression
$broadcast(or
$emit) certain event when specified condition expression result changes from
false to
true or from
true to
false.
Note that conditions must be written as String rather than Expression.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1}"
sw-broadcast="{
'slide1': '$percentage < 20'
}">
</div>
By default, all the events
$broadcast(or
$emit) by
sw-broadcast will be inside the digest loop. From time to time, you might need the event to be
$broadcast(or
$emit) on every stage
scroll. Setting the condition to
true will do the work, and no longer trigger the scope digest due to performance consideration.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1}"
sw-broadcast="{
'keep firing': true
}">
</div>
We then receive the event with
$scope.$on.
$scope.$on('event name', function ($evt, active, locals) {
/**
* active
*
* The evaluation result of the condition.
* Will be `null` when used with "keep firing" events.
*/
/**
* locals
*
* See the Locals section for more information.
*/
});
To cover various use cases,
sw-broadcast comes with serveral special options. They are all optional.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$rootScope
|Boolean
$broadcast(or
$emit) the event from
$rootScope. Default to
false.
|$emit
|Boolean
|Use
$emit instead of
$broadcast. Default to
false.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1}"
sw-broadcast="{
$emit: true,
'slide1': '$percentage < 20'
}">
</div>
Type:
string (interpolation-ready)
sw-stage let you specify the scrolling element (the container) to watch with a customized name.
A default stage named
pc035860 (Ya!!), which is the browser window, will always be presented. (And will be used if you don't specify the
stage option in
scroll-watch.)
Basically there's no restriction on the DOM structure of
scroll-watch and
sw-stage, even the directive creation order doesn't matter.
<div scroll-watch="{from: 0, to: -1, stage: 'speed control'}"
sw-broadcast="{
$rootScope: true,
'speedChange': true
}">
</div>
<div class="speed-control" sw-stage="speed control" title="speed control">
<div class="speed-control__height"></div>
</div>
Locals here means a set of locally available variables inside our
sw-style,
sw-class,
sw-broadcast expressions, which can be very useful when we're implmenting various effects.
Their values depend on which stage your expression is watching (specified in
scroll-watch's
stage) and where you're
scroll-watch located in DOM.
All locals are presented as Number.
|Name
|Description
|$positive
|Scrolled value in pixel.
|$negative
|Scrolled value in pixel, but calculated from the stage bottom. This is a negative number.
|$progress
|Scrolling progress. Ranged from
0 to
1.
|$percentage
|Scrolling progress presented in percentage. Ranged from
0 to
100.
|$direction
|Scrolling direction.
1 means from top to bottom.
-1 means from bottom to top.
|$height
|The watcher(
scroll-watch) element's DOM height.
|$offsetTop
|The watcher(
scroll-watch) element's overall top value.
|$stageTop
|The watcher(
scroll-watch) element's relative top value to the stage. This value is only presented when the watcher is a children of its stage.
Thie module uses gulp.js for development tasks.
Install all the required node packages.
# Install node packages
npm install
# Lint the source file
gulp lint
# Build
gulp build
# Watch the source file for auto-build
gulp watch
# Serve the example at http://localhost:9000
# Gulp will also watch for source/example changes
gulp example