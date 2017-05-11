Angular is only dependency (no jQuery). 8K minified or 2K gzipped.
Check out the live demo or the source code.
$ bower install angular-scroll
$ npm install angular-scroll
You can also download the production version or the development version.
If you prefer a CDN hosted version (which might speed up your load times), check out cdnjs.com/libraries/angular-scroll.
Don't forget to add
duScroll to your module dependencies.
angular.element Scroll API
This module extends the
angular.element object with a few jQuery like functions. Note that
$document is an
angular.element, for usage example see below. In case of name collisions existing jQuery or jqlite functions will be preserved, just use the prefixed version: ie
.duScrollTo() instead of
.scrollTo().
.scrollTo( left, top [, duration [, easing ] ] )
Scrolls the element/window to the specified left/top position. If
duration is specified the scrolling is animated for n milliseconds. If
easing is ommited the animation will default to the
duScrollEasing function.
.scrollTo( element [, offset, [, duration [, easing ] ] ] )
Alias of
.scrollToElement.
.scrollToElement( element [, offset, [, duration [, easing ] ] ] )
Scrolls to the specified element, if
offset is passed it will be subtracted from the elements position which is good if one uses floating menus.
.scrollToElementAnimated( element [, offset, [, duration [, easing ] ] ] )
Convenience function. Works exactly the same as
scrollToElement but uses the default values from
duScrollOffset,
duScrollDuration and
duScrollEasing unless otherwise specified.
.scrollTop|scrollLeft( )
Returns current scroll position.
.scrollTop|scrollLeft( top [, duration [, easing ] ] )
Scrolls to specified position in either axis, with optional animation.
.scrollTopAnimated|scrollLeftAnimated( top [, duration [, easing ] ] )
Convenience function like
scrollToElementAnimated but for
scrollTop/
scrollLeft.
Animated scrolling returns a
$q promise, it will resolve when the scrolling has finished or be rejected if cancelled (by starting another scroll animation before it finished).
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).
controller('myCtrl', function($scope, $document) {
var top = 400;
var duration = 2000; //milliseconds
//Scroll to the exact position
$document.scrollTop(top, duration).then(function() {
console && console.log('You just scrolled to the top!');
});
var offset = 30; //pixels; adjust for floating menu, context etc
//Scroll to #some-id with 30 px "padding"
//Note: Use this in a directive, not with document.getElementById
var someElement = angular.element(document.getElementById('some-id'));
$document.scrollToElement(someElement, offset, duration);
}
);
The above example can be achieved by configuration instead of arguments:
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll'])
.value('duScrollDuration', 2000)
.value('duScrollOffset', 30)
.controller('myCtrl', function($scope, $document) {
$document.scrollTopAnimated(400).then(function() {
console && console.log('You just scrolled to the top!');
});
var someElement = angular.element(document.getElementById('some-id'));
$document.scrollToElementAnimated(someElement);
}
);
du-smooth-scroll
Provides smooth anchor scrolling.
<a href="#anchor" du-smooth-scroll>Scroll it!</a>
If you, for some reason, do not want to use the
href attribute as fallback, just use the
du-smooth-scroll attribute instead but without leading #. Example:
<a du-smooth-scroll="anchor">.
du-scrollspy
Observes whether the target element is at the top of the viewport (or container) and adds an
active class if so. Takes optional
offset and
duration attributes which is passed on to
.scrollTo,
<a href="#anchor" du-scrollspy>Am i active?</a>
or together with Bootstrap
<ul class="nav navbar-nav">
<li du-scrollspy="anchor"><a href="#anchor">Link</a></li>
</ul>
du-spy-context
Enables multiple sets of spies on the same target element. Takes optional
offset attribute to
<ul du-spy-context class="nav navbar-nav">
<li du-scrollspy="anchor"><a href="#anchor">Link</a></li>
</ul>
<ul du-spy-context class="nav navbar-nav">
<li du-scrollspy="anchor"><a href="#anchor">Link</a></li>
</ul>
du-scroll-container
Modifies behavior of
du-scrollspy and
du-smooth-scroll to observe/scroll within and element instead of the window/document. Good for modals/elements with
overflow: auto/scroll.
<div du-scroll-container>
<p id="top">This is the top</p>
<p id="anchor">Scroll to me, or <a href="#top" du-smooth-scroll>the top</a></p>
</div>
If your links lie outside of the scrollable element, wrap them with the
du-scroll-container directive and send the element id as argument:
<ul du-scroll-container="scroll-container">
<li><a href="#anchor" du-smooth-scroll>Link</a></li>
</ul>
<div id="scroll-container">
[...]
</div>
The directives play well together, try the demo or inspect its source code.
<ul du-spy-context du-scroll-container="scroll-container">
<li><a href="#anchor" offset="30" du-smooth-scroll du-scrollspy>Link</a></li>
</ul>
<ul du-spy-context du-scroll-container="scroll-container">
<li><a href="#anchor" offset="30" du-smooth-scroll du-scrollspy>Link</a></li>
</ul>
<div id="scroll-container">
[...]
</div>
NOTE: the
$duScrollChanged event and the
scrollPosition service are deprecated. Use
angular.element().on() together with
.scrollTop() instead.
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).
controller('MyCtrl', function($scope, $document){
$document.on('scroll', function() {
console.log('Document scrolled to ', $document.scrollLeft(), $document.scrollTop());
});
var container = angular.element(document.getElementById('container'));
container.on('scroll', function() {
console.log('Container scrolled to ', container.scrollLeft(), container.scrollTop());
});
}
);
Duration is defined in milliseconds.
To set a scroll duration on a single anchor:
<a href="#anchor" du-smooth-scroll duration="5000">Scroll it!</a>
To change the default duration:
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollDuration', 5000);
Set the
duScrollEasing value to a function that takes and returns a value between 0 to 1. Here's a few examples to choose from.
function invertedEasingFunction(x) {
return 1-x;
}
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollEasing', invertedEasingFunction);
You can also pass a custom easing function as the fourth argument in
scrollTo.
Set the
duScrollSpyWait value in milliseconds to debounce the handler and prevent it from triggering frequent events and increase performance for large pages and/or navigations with expanding nodes.
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollSpyWait', 1000);
Set the
duScrollGreedy value to
true if the elements you are observing are not wrapping the whole section you want to observe, but merely the first one in the section (such as headlines).
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollGreedy', true);
To change default offset (in pixels) for the
du-smooth-scroll directive:
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollOffset', 30);
Specify on which events on the container the scroll animation should be cancelled by modifying
duScrollCancelOnEvents, set to
false to disable entirely as shown below. Defaults to
scroll mousedown mousewheel touchmove keydown.
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollCancelOnEvents', false);
To make the last
du-scrollspy link active when scroll reaches page/container bottom:
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollBottomSpy', true);
Specify the active class name to apply to a link when it is active, default is
active.
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).value('duScrollActiveClass', 'custom-class');
The
duScrollspy directive fires the global events
duScrollspy:becameActive and
duScrollspy:becameInactive with an angular.element wrapped element as first argument and the element being spied on as second. This is nice to have if you want the URL bar to reflect where on the page the visitor are, like this:
angular.module('myApp', ['duScroll']).
run(function($rootScope) {
if(!window.history || !history.replaceState) {
return;
}
$rootScope.$on('duScrollspy:becameActive', function($event, $element, $target){
//Automaticly update location
var hash = $element.prop('hash');
if (hash) {
history.replaceState(null, null, hash);
}
});
});
$ npm install
$ bower install
$ gulp
$ npm test
$ npm run update-webdriver
$ npm run protractor