An Angular.js directive which allows you to perform any javascript actions (in the controller, or on the element) when an element is scrolled into or out of, the users viewport, without requiring any other dependencies.
ngAnimate is great if you want animations based on showing or hiding elements based on some behaviour, but what if you want to trigger behaviour when an element is scrolled into, or out of the user's view?
The goal of this directive is to be small and focused around behaviour that changes when scrolled in and out of view, without requiring jQuery. You can add / remove CSS classes in the callbacks, or execute any arbitrary javascript you want such as pre-loading of data, images or anything else.
Install the plugin into your Angular.js project, manually or via
bower install angular-scroll-animate --save
Include
angular-scroll-animate.js in your app:
<script src="bower_components/angular-scroll-animate/dist/angular-scroll-animate.js"></script>
Add
angular-scroll-animate as a new module dependency in your angular app.
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['angular-scroll-animate']);
Ensure you have a CSS class to mask the visibility of an element eg.
.not-visible {
visibility: hidden;
}
Add this to the elements class if you want it to be hidden initially when out of a user's view,
and remove it on the
animateElementIn callback and add it back on
animateElementOut callback.
Example markup:
<!-- angular view -->
<div ng-repeat="car in cars"
when-visible="animateElementIn"
when-not-visible="animateElementOut" class="hidden car">
...
</div>
// controller
$scope.cars = [ ... ];
$scope.animateElementIn = function($el) {
$el.removeClass('hidden');
$el.addClass('animated fadeInUp'); // this example leverages animate.css classes
};
$scope.animateElementOut = function($el) {
$el.addClass('hidden');
$el.removeClass('animated fadeInUp'); // this example leverages animate.css classes
};
when-visible($el): [required] function (executed in the controller scope) which is called when the element
is scrolled into view.
when-not-visible($el): [optional] function (executed in the controller scope) which is called when the element is
moved out of view via scrolling.
delay-percent="0.50": [optional] decimal value which represents how much of the element should be in the users viewport before triggering the bound callback.
0.25 is set as a default, a lower value will make it more eager, a higher value will make it lazier.
bind-scroll-to=".classname": [optional] If you are using
overflow: auto in a container and the elements are not appearing when they should set replace
classname with the class you have applied
overflow: auto to.
To ensure fast CSS3 transition rules are used for animations, I recommend either velocity.js or animate.css which come with many pre-built and tested CSS animation classes.
Default event bindings are on
scroll
resize and
orientationchange of the
document element this directive is loaded in.
git clone git@github.com:rpocklin/angular-scroll-animate.git
npm install
bower install
grunt serve
http://localhost:9000/example/ in your browser to see the example.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
grunt beautify)
grunt)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
.hidden class in example to
.not-visible to avoid CSS clashes.
bind-scroll-to to bind scroll events to custom parents - see #3).
requestAnimationFrame for performance reasons.
when-not-visible so it is truely optional (thanks @jagged3dge)
Number.isNaN to use
!angular.isNumber instead (original function not available in all browsers yet) (see #2).
when-not-visible attributes and updated NG Docs (see #1).
Released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for further details.