This is an add-on for Angular Schema Form.
Everyone loves a nice date picker - now you can have your very own date picker in Schema Form! The date picker add-on uses the excellent jQuery-based date picker, pickadate.js.
Dates in JSON Schema are of type "string" and follow the RFC 3339 date fomat, which, in turn,
follows ISO 8601. What does that mean for you? Basically, just stick with the format
yyyy-mm-dd
and you'll be fine (...but you can change it if you must).
Within Schema Form, pickadate only supports dates - not times.
The date picker is an add-on to the Bootstrap decorator. To use it, just include
bootstrap-datepicker.min.js after
bootstrap-decorator.min.js.
You'll need to load a few additional files to use pickadate in this order:
Easiest way is to install is with bower, this will also include dependencies:
$ bower install angular-schema-form-datepicker
The datepicker add-on adds a new form type,
datepicker, and a new default
mapping.
|Form Type
|Becomes
|datepicker
|a pickadate widget
|Schema
|Default Form type
|"type": "string" and "format": "date"
|datepicker
The
datepicker form type takes two date range options:
minDate and
maxDate.
minDate and
maxDate both accept one of the following as values:
yyyy-mm-dd,
Date
It is also possible to set the date format using the
format option, which is used to format the date stored by AngularJS, but note that in doing so you break the standard and other JSON Schema validators might complain. The view date displayed by pickadate is set by the translation files. see Installation
Below is an example. It's written in javascript instead of pure schema and form so the use of the date object is supported.
scope.schema = {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"birthDate": {
"title": "Bday",
"type": "string",
"format": "date"
}
}
}
scope.form = [
{
"key": "birthDate",
"minDate": "1995-09-01",
"maxDate": new Date(),
"format": "yyyy-mm-dd"
}
]