openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

angular-sails

by Jan-Oliver Pantel
2.0.0-beta.4 (see all)

An angular module for using the sails socket.io api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Angular Sails

This small module allows you to use Sails.JS's awesome socket.io api with AngularJS.

Just add a dependency to your module and controllers and get it going!

Install it:

bower install angular-sails

You must also include sails.io.js in order to use this.

Usage

For a more complex example, have a look at the tutorial by Maarten.

A small example:

var app = angular.module("MyApp", ['ngSails']);

//OPTIONAL! Set socket URL!
app.config(['$sailsProvider', function ($sailsProvider) {
    $sailsProvider.url = 'http://foo.bar';
}]);

app.controller("FooController", function ($scope, $sails) {
  $scope.bars = [];

  (function () {
    // Using .success() and .error()
    $sails.get("/bars")
      .success(function (data, status, headers, jwr) {
        $scope.bars = data;
      })
      .error(function (data, status, headers, jwr) {
        alert('Houston, we got a problem!');
      });

    // Using .then()
    $sails.get("/bars")
      .then(function(resp){
          $scope.bars = resp.data;
      }, function(resp){
        alert('Houston, we got a problem!');
      });

    // Watching for updates
    var barsHandler = $sails.on("bars", function (message) {
      if (message.verb === "created") {
        $scope.bars.push(message.data);
      }
    });
    
    // Stop watching for updates
    $scope.$on('$destroy', function() {
      $sails.off('bars', barsHandler);
    });
    
  }());
});

API Reference

Sails.JS REST

Angular Sails wraps the native sails.js REST functions. For further information check out the sails docs and Mike's Screencast

Native socket functions

The sails service is nothing more like the native socket.io object!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial