Angular Sails

This small module allows you to use Sails.JS's awesome socket.io api with AngularJS.

Just add a dependency to your module and controllers and get it going!

Install it:

bower install angular-sails

You must also include sails.io.js in order to use this.

Usage

For a more complex example, have a look at the tutorial by Maarten.

A small example:

var app = angular.module( "MyApp" , [ 'ngSails' ]); app.config([ '$sailsProvider' , function ( $sailsProvider ) { $sailsProvider.url = 'http://foo.bar' ; }]); app.controller( "FooController" , function ( $scope, $sails ) { $scope.bars = []; ( function ( ) { $sails.get( "/bars" ) .success( function ( data, status, headers, jwr ) { $scope.bars = data; }) .error( function ( data, status, headers, jwr ) { alert( 'Houston, we got a problem!' ); }); $sails.get( "/bars" ) .then( function ( resp ) { $scope.bars = resp.data; }, function ( resp ) { alert( 'Houston, we got a problem!' ); }); var barsHandler = $sails.on( "bars" , function ( message ) { if (message.verb === "created" ) { $scope.bars.push(message.data); } }); $scope.$on( '$destroy' , function ( ) { $sails.off( 'bars' , barsHandler); }); }()); });

API Reference

Sails.JS REST

Angular Sails wraps the native sails.js REST functions. For further information check out the sails docs and Mike's Screencast

Native socket functions

The sails service is nothing more like the native socket.io object!