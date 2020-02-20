Note: This library was renamed from angular2-locker to angular-safeguard

Wrapper around sessionStorage, localStorage and cookies for angular. If both are unavailable will use an in memory storage.

Expiry is also implemented for all drivers not just cookies

Breaking Changes in 2.0:

With 2.0 this library supports AoT. As a result there was two options, one to create a storage type for each different storage, and two to change set/get and other methods to explicitly use a driver. The latter means we can still provide in-memory fallback without the hassle of you writing conditions everywhere. All methods on locker now have an extra param for storage type such as get(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'key')

Getting Started

$ npm i --save angular-safeguard

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' import {LockerModule, Locker, DRIVERS} from 'angular-safeguard' ({ selector: 'app' , template: `...` }) class App { constructor ( locker: Locker ) { locker.set(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'something' , value) } } ({ imports: [LockerModule], declarations: [App], bootstrap: [App] }) class AppModule { constructor ( private locker: Locker ) {} }

With Custom Config

import {LockerModule, LockerConfig, DRIVERS} from 'angular-safeguard' const lockerConfig = { driverNamespace: 'nameSpace' , driverFallback: DRIVERS.MEMORY, namespaceSeperator: '-' } const lockerConfig = { driverNamespace: 'nameSpace' , driverFallback: [DRIVERS.LOCAL, DRIVERS.SESSION, DRIVERS.COOKIE], namespaceSeperator: '-' } ({ imports: [LockerModule.withConfig(lockerConfig)] ... }) class SomeModule { }

Methods

get

locker.get(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'myKey')

set

locker.set(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'myKey' , 'value' ) locker.set(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'myKey' , {object: 'value' }) const expiry = new Date () expiry.setHours(expiry.getHours() + 1 ) locker.set(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'myKey' , 'value' , {expiry})

key

locker.set(DRIVERS.COOKIES, 'key' , 'value' ) locker.key(DRIVERS.COOKIES, 0 )

has

locker.has(DRIVERS.LOCAL, 'key')

setNamespace

locker.setNamespace( 'myName' ) locker.setNamespace()

setSeparator

locker.setSeparator( 'myName' ) locker.setSeparator()

remove

locker.remove(DRIVERS.SESSION, 'key')

clear

locker.clear(DRIVERS.SESSION)

Static Methods

DRIVERS

These are the types of drivers available. If you try to set it to a (single) driver that is unsupported it will fallback to the memory driver. To set fallback drivers, pass in an Array of drivers in the order or preference:

Again, if every driver in Array is unsupported, it will fall back to memory driver.

Types are available from import {DRIVERS} from 'angular-safeguard'

DRIVERS.SESSION - Session Cache

- Session Cache DRIVERS.LOCAL - Local Storage

- Local Storage DRIVERS.MEMORY - Memory Storage

- Memory Storage DRIVERS.COOKIE - Cookies

FAQ

Why is my data getting set to {data: myDataHere} instead of just myDataHere?: angular-safeguard provides expiry on more than just cookies, to do this it's necessary to create a bit of a more complex object so we can store expiry and more