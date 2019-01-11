openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
arl

angular-router-loader

by Brandon
0.8.5 (see all)

A Webpack loader that enables string-based module loading with the Angular Router

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.6K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-router-loader

CircleCI npm version

A Webpack loader for Angular that enables string-based module loading with the Angular Router

Package was previously named angular2-router-loader

Installation

npm install angular-router-loader --save-dev

Usage

Add the angular-router-loader to your typescript loaders

Angular Version >= 5

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.ts$/,
    loaders: [
      'awesome-typescript-loader'
    ]
  },
  {
    test: /\.(ts|js)$/,
    loaders: [
      'angular-router-loader'
    ]
  }  
]

Angular Version < 5

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.ts$/,
    loaders: [
      'awesome-typescript-loader',
      'angular-router-loader'
    ]
  }  
]

Lazy Loading

In your route configuration, use loadChildren with a relative path to your lazy loaded angular module. The string is delimited with a # where the right side of split is the angular module class name.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';

export const routes: Routes = [
  { path: 'lazy', loadChildren: './lazy.module#LazyModule' }
];

NOTE: When specifying a relative path to lazy loaded module, one of the following two conditions must hold:

  • The routes are defined in the same module file where it is imported with RouterModule.forRoot or RouterModule.forChild
  • The routes are defined in a separate routing file, and that routing file is a sibling of module file.

Synchronous Loading

For synchronous module loading, add the sync=true as a query string value to your loadChildren string. The module will be included in your bundle and not lazy-loaded.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';

export const routes: Routes = [
  { path: 'lazy', loadChildren: './lazy.module#LazyModule?sync=true' }
];

Additional Documentation

Credits

This loader was inspired by the following projects.

es6-promise-loader by PatrickJS

angular2-template-loader by Sean Larkin

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial