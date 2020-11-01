CLI for building Angular with Rollup and Closure Compiler
Extends
@angular/cli. Run
ng and
ngr commands in the same project
Generates highly optimized bundle using Closure Compiler
Builds library packages formatted with Angular Package Format
Includes Express server for ramping up backend NodeJS production
Follows Angular Styleguide
Install the Java JDK
$ npm install -g angular-rollup @angular/cli
@angular/cli. Use
ngr instead of
ng.
$ ngr new my-app
To scaffold a new app run
ngr new my-app. This command will copy required files into the a new directory called my-app and run
npm install. Use the
--yarn flag to install with it instead.
Migrate existing angular-rollup and @angular/cli projects with
--src.
ngr new my-new-app --src /path/to/old/src
ngr --help will list all commands and arguments provided in the cli.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
new [string] scaffold new development environment in directory by name, i.e. ngr new my-app
--src [string] specify a path to an existing src folder
--skip-install [bool] prevents install during scaffold
--yarn [bool] use yarn instead of npm to install
--prettier [bool] scaffold a new workspace with prettier installed
--ssl [bool] scaffold a new workspace with https express server
--angularVersion [string] scaffold a new workspace with a specific version of angular
build [env] build the application
--env [string] use that particular environment.ts during the build, just like @angular/cli
--clean [bool] destroy the build folder prior to compilation, default for prod
--watch [bool] listen for changes in filesystem and rebuild
--config [string] path to configuration file for library build
--deploy [bool] call deploy build hook for library build
--verbose [bool] log all messages in list format
--closure [bool] bundle and optimize with closure compiler (default)
--rollup [bool] bundle with rollup and optimize with closure compiler
--webpack [bool] use @angular/cli to build
g, generate [string] generate schematics packaged with angular-rollup
serve, --serve [bool] spawn the local express server
-h, --help output usage information
ng serve to build for development using
@angular/cli.
$ ngr build prod
You can choose to bundle with Rollup instead and simplify Closure Compiler's configuration, at the expense of bundle size.
$ ngr build prod --rollup
Use native
ng commands for webpack.
$ ng build --prod
To build an application for production and serve it locally:
$ ngr build prod --serve
Hooks are points in the build where you can inject custom functionality. Each build has a
pre and
post hook. All hooks except
post require that you return a
Promise. There is a
watch hook for the development build that takes two parameters:
dist and
src. There is a
deploy hook for the library build to run additional scripts for deployment.
hooks: {
prod: {
pre: () => {
return new Promise((res, rej) => {
// do something
res();
})
},
post: () => {
// do something
}
}
}
Config is shared with
angular.json but for non Webpack builds the following files allow you configure filepaths, SASS options, and includes callbacks for steps in each build.
|Script
|Description
|ngr.config.js
|Configures project filepaths, build hooks
|postcss.config.js
|Configures postcss step in each build
|rollup.config.js
|Configures rollup when using
ngr build --rollup
|closure.rollup.conf
|Configures Closure Compiler when using
ngr build --rollup
|closure.conf
|Configures Closure Compiler when using
ngr build prod
|server.config.*.js
|Configures express server
|tsconfig.*.json
|Configures TypeScript (dev) or @angular/compiler (lib,prod)
Express is used mainly to provide a development server, but it could also boilerplate for a MEAN stack.
server.js and
router.js are stored in the
backend folder.
ngr serve will start up the Express server, so will
--serve with any build.
Change the host and/or port in
/config/server.config.dev.js if needed. This config is used for the Express Server.
/config/server.config.prod.js is used for production.
{
origin: 'localhost',
port: 4200
};
ngr provides a build for developing Angular libraries that conforms to the Angular Package Format.
Jason Aden gave a presentation about Angular Package Format at ng-conf 2017. Packaging Angular.
Generate library packages with
ngr generate lib my-lib-name.
This will generate a library package in the current folder with the necessary configuration set in
ngr.config.js.
@NgModule. Separate modules by discrete functionality. This allows the library to be treeshaken.
module.ts
export public components, directives, services, etc.
export for each module.
After you have generated some components for the library, use
ngr build lib to build the library in the
dist folder.
ngr build lib my-lib-name
@angular/cli for Schematics, Testing, and i18n
ng generate works in
angular-rollup!
Use
ng test and
ng e2e for unit and end to end tests, respectively.
The production build relies heavily on Closure Compiler, which optimizes the bundle far better than other tools. Closure Compiler relies on annotations in JavaScript to optimize the bundle. Third party libraries are often not annotated. If a library package follows the Angular Package Format it will be closure annotated because when configured, the angular compiler will convert TypeScript annotations to closure annoations using a tool called tsickle. Luckily for third party libraries that are not annotated, Closure Compiler can be configured to leave variables found in external scripts unmangled. Follow this step by step to figure out which method to use.
Does the library conform to Angular Package Format?
YES: Will be bundled by
ngc, inject the NgModule into your application, add to
closure.conf
NO: See next question
Is the library written in ES2015?
YES: Include the necessary library files in
closure.conf
NO: See next question
Is the library formatted with UMD modules?
YES: Include the necessary library files in
closure.conf
NO: You must include the library globally via
<head> or
SystemJS.
Add the necessary externs to
closure.externs.js
If a library must be loaded prior to bootstrap, add the folder name in
ngr.config.js to have it copied into
dist directory during the build.
Add the script in the
<head> or you can include third party dependencies with
SystemJS.
<script>
Promise.all([
System.import('firebase'),
System.import('app')
]);
</script>
For production,
ngr will concatenante library packages into
vendor.js.
For development, all libarary files are copied to the
dist folder.
Vendor files are configured in
ngr.config.js like in this example:
lib: {
dev: [
'core-js/client/shim.min.js',
'core-js/client/shim.min.js.map',
'zone.js/dist/zone.min.js',
'systemjs/dist/system.js',
'systemjs/dist/system.js.map',
'reflect-metadata/Reflect.js',
'reflect-metadata/Reflect.js.map',
'tslib/tslib.js',
'@angular',
'rxjs'
],
prod: [
'core-js/client/shim.min.js',
'zone.js/dist/zone.min.js',
'systemjs/dist/system.js'
],
src: 'node_modules',
dist: 'dist/path/to/lib'
}
angular-rollup uses
htmlprocessor to manipulate
index.html while webpack works it's magic with the
index.html provided by
@angular/cli.
src/index.html is used by
@angular/cli and
webpack.
src/public/index.html is used by
angular-rollup.
For more information about htmlprocessor;
src/public/index.html is manipulated by htmlprocessor.
dev and
prod environment variables declared via inline comments include chunks of the
index.html per environment.
You must configure
system.config.js in order to inject third party libaries for development. All JavaScript in the development build is compiled into commonjs modules, however the source code is pointing to files packaged with ES2105 modules. In
system.config.js map each request for a library script to the umd bundle for the library. The build places each library in the
dist/path/to/project/lib folder. SystemJS needs to know where the library is located in the
dist/path/to/project/lib folder.
Here is an example of mapping requests for library bundles to umd bundles in
system.config.js.
map: {
// angular bundles
'@angular/core': 'lib:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js',
'@angular/common': 'lib:@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js',
'@angular/compiler': 'lib:@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js',
'@angular/platform-browser': 'lib:@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js',
'@angular/platform-browser-dynamic': 'lib:@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js',
'@angular/http': 'lib:@angular/http/bundles/http.umd.js',
'@angular/router': 'lib:@angular/router/bundles/router.umd.js',
'@angular/forms': 'lib:@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js',
// other libraries
'rxjs/Observable': 'lib:rxjs/Observable',
'tslib': 'lib:tslib/tslib.js'
}
It is a best practice to treeshake and bundle third party libraries for production, however this process only works if the third party library is packaged with a module pattern such as ES2015 modules.
It is NOT recommended to import an entire library that is treeshakable.
DON'T DO THIS :
import * from 'rxjs';
DO THIS :
import { Observable, Observer } from 'rxjs';
It should be noted Closure Compiler relies on named ES2015 modules and cannot handle libraries that import with
*. If you want a third party library to be compatible with closure compiler, it is recommended to contribute named imports and exports to the open source project.
Type definitions are typically packaged with the
@types scope. Install type definitions for third party libraries with npm and list them in the tsconfig.json file in the types Array.
"compilerOptions": {
"typeRoots": [ "node_modules/@types" ],
"types": [
"node"
]
}
npm install -g angular-rollup@latest
$ ng update
The build command has an optional
--deploy flag.
Use the post build hook in ngr.config.json to deploy a build. The following example is for a library, but you could use a similar hook for a production build.
Below is an example of copying the dist folder to a sibling directory that also is a git repository. The example uses
shelljs.
hooks: {
lib: {
post: (args) => {
cp('-R', './dist/.', '../'+folderName);
rm('-rf', './dist');
if (args.indexOf('deploy=true')) {
cd('../'+folderName);
exec('git add --all .');
exec('git commit -a -m "version bump"');
exec('git push origin master');
}
}
}
}
We like Visual Studio Code. Below are some VS Code Extensions we find useful when developing Angular applications.
|Extension
|Description
|Angular Language Service
|Editor services for Angular templates
|Angular Support
|Go to / peek angular specific definitions
|angular2-inline
|Syntax highlighting of inline html and css
|SCSS Intellisense
|Autocompletion and refactoring of SCSS
|Path Intellisense
|Autocomplete for paths in the project
|NPM Intellisense
|Autocomplete paths to node_modules
|Auto Import ES6 & TS
|Auto import for TypeScript