Make your HTML tables look great on every device. Compatible with AngularJS 1.3.4+.
Currently, browsers for mobile devices like smartphones doesn't do anything to have a proper presentation of tables, and then scrollbars will show up and ruin your design.
In the search of a solution to this problem I have found many different approaches. Some of them still rely on horizontal scrollbars. While I believe this layout could be useful for some use cases, I felt that a default solution should avoid horizontal scrollbars entirely. Then I came up with this highly reusable directive.
All this work is based on the following assumptions:
<table wt-responsive-table>
<tr>
<th>Column 1</th>
<th>Column 2</th>
<th>Column 3</th>
<th>Column 4</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
<td>...</td>
</tr>
</table>
npm install --save angular-responsive-tables
bower install angular-responsive-tables --save
<link rel="stylesheet" href="release/angular-responsive-tables.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="release/angular-responsive-tables.min.js"></script>
var app = angular.module('app', ['wt.responsive']);
It's possible to override a header with a
data-title attribute:
<tr>
<td data-title="column 1">tom</td>
<td data-title="column 2">jerry</td>
</tr>
This is by design. To avoid expensive digest cycles only the content from the first digest cycle is used. There are no watchers being setup.
When loading column names with an asynchronous task, that is, column names are not available when first compiling the table element, rows in responsive mode won't have headers even after the task completes.
To avoid this problem, use an
ng-if to conditionally present the element on screen.
<table wt-responsive-table ng-if="columnNames && columnNames.length">
Because IE9 doesn't handle correctly a
display CSS rule for
<td>, if you need to support it, you can use the following style, only for IE9:
<!--[if IE 9]>
<style>
/* rules for IE9 only */
.responsive {
overflow: hidden;
}
.responsive td:nth-child(odd), .responsive td:nth-child(even) {
float: left;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
<![endif]-->
CSS based on original work by Chris Coyier (http://css-tricks.com/responsive-data-tables/). In this article, he covers approaches to responsive tables. I modified it to work around CSS specificity and to keep things DRY.
MIT