openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-responsive-carousel

by ivylaboratory
2.1.2 (see all)

A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.2K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

Carousel for Angular

A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading.

Live demo can be found on home page.

🔬️ Help make IvyCarousel better by answering a few questions.

Installation

Install the npm package.

  npm i angular-responsive-carousel

Import module:

  import {IvyCarouselModule} from 'angular-responsive-carousel';

  @NgModule({
      imports: [IvyCarouselModule]
  })

Usage

Put the contents of your cells in containers with the carousel-cell class.

<carousel>
    <div class="carousel-cell">
        <img src="path_to_image">
    </div>
    <div class="carousel-cell">
        ...
</carousel>

Or prepare an image array for the carousel. If necessary, specify in the settings the sizes of the cells and the carousel container. And also select the method of arranging images inside the cells using the objectFit property.

<carousel
    [images]="images">
</carousel>

images = [
    {path: 'PATH_TO_IMAGE'},
    ...
]

Lazy loading

To use lazy loading, pass the carousel an array of images, as shown in the example above. Images will be uploaded only as needed, this will save you traffic. Using the overflowCellsLimit property, you can specify the number of images that will be loaded outside the visible area, which will allow the images to be loaded before they are displayed.

Properties

nametypedefaultdescription
heightnumberCarousel height.
widthnumberCarousel Width.
cellWidthnumber, '100%'200Cell width.
cellsToShownumberThe number of cells to display, regardless of the width of the container.
cellsToScrollnumber1The number of carousel cells to scroll per arrow click.
loopbooleanfalseInfinite loop.
lightDOMbooleanfalseKeep a limited number of cells in the DOM tree for an unlimited number of images. As the carousel scrolls, the images will be lazy loaded. This allows you not to overload the browser memory. This mode works only with images passed as an array.
overflowCellsLimitnumber3The number of carousel cells that will be stored for in the DOM tree outside the scope.
freeScrollbooleanfalseThe carousel will stop where the touch ended and will not automatically align.
autoplaybooleanfalseAutomatically start the carousel after initialization.
autoplayIntervalnumber5000The interval between scrolling the carousel. Used together with autoplay.
pauseOnHoverbooleantrueStops autoplay if the cursor is over the carousel area.
dotsbooleanfalseCarousel progress bar.
marginnumber10Cell spacing.
minSwipeDistancenumber10Minimum distance for swipe.
transitionDurationnumber300Animation duration.
transitionTimingFunction'ease', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', 'ease-in-out', 'linear''ease-in-out'Smooth animation function.
counterbooleanfalseCounter.
counterSeparatorstring" / "Counter separator.
borderRadiusnumber0Border radius for carousel cells.
arrowsbooleantrueArrows for image navigation.
arrowsOutsidebooleanfalseArrows on the outside of the carousel container.
arrowsTheme'light', 'dark''light'Arrow color theme.

The IvyCarousel also has a Pro version, with an extended API.

Author services

Are you interested in this library but lacks features? Write to the author, he can do it for you.

Roadmap

centerMode - center the cells inside the container (Pro version).

fade - fade in and fade out animation.

adaptiveHeight - the height of the container is set based on the height of the tallest cell currently visible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
noc
ngx-owl-carousel-oowl-carousel for Angular >=6
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ng
ng-galleryAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@ngu/carouselAngular Universal carousel
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
nss
ng-simple-slideshowA simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
See 62 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial