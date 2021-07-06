Carousel for Angular

A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading.

Installation

Install the npm package.

npm i angular-responsive-carousel

Import module:

import {IvyCarouselModule} from 'angular-responsive-carousel' ; ({ imports: [IvyCarouselModule] })

Usage

Put the contents of your cells in containers with the carousel-cell class.

< carousel > < div class = "carousel-cell" > < img src = "path_to_image" > </ div > < div class = "carousel-cell" > ... </ carousel >

Or prepare an image array for the carousel. If necessary, specify in the settings the sizes of the cells and the carousel container. And also select the method of arranging images inside the cells using the objectFit property.

< carousel [ images ]= "images" > </ carousel >

images = [ {path: 'PATH_TO_IMAGE' }, ... ]

Lazy loading

To use lazy loading, pass the carousel an array of images, as shown in the example above. Images will be uploaded only as needed, this will save you traffic. Using the overflowCellsLimit property, you can specify the number of images that will be loaded outside the visible area, which will allow the images to be loaded before they are displayed.

Properties

name type default description height number Carousel height. width number Carousel Width. cellWidth number, '100%' 200 Cell width. cellsToShow number The number of cells to display, regardless of the width of the container. cellsToScroll number 1 The number of carousel cells to scroll per arrow click. loop boolean false Infinite loop. lightDOM boolean false Keep a limited number of cells in the DOM tree for an unlimited number of images. As the carousel scrolls, the images will be lazy loaded. This allows you not to overload the browser memory. This mode works only with images passed as an array. overflowCellsLimit number 3 The number of carousel cells that will be stored for in the DOM tree outside the scope. freeScroll boolean false The carousel will stop where the touch ended and will not automatically align. autoplay boolean false Automatically start the carousel after initialization. autoplayInterval number 5000 The interval between scrolling the carousel. Used together with autoplay. pauseOnHover boolean true Stops autoplay if the cursor is over the carousel area. dots boolean false Carousel progress bar. margin number 10 Cell spacing. minSwipeDistance number 10 Minimum distance for swipe. transitionDuration number 300 Animation duration. transitionTimingFunction 'ease', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', 'ease-in-out', 'linear' 'ease-in-out' Smooth animation function. counter boolean false Counter. counterSeparator string " / " Counter separator. borderRadius number 0 Border radius for carousel cells. arrows boolean true Arrows for image navigation. arrowsOutside boolean false Arrows on the outside of the carousel container. arrowsTheme 'light', 'dark' 'light' Arrow color theme.

Roadmap

centerMode - center the cells inside the container (Pro version).

fade - fade in and fade out animation.