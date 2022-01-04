openbase logo
angular-resize-event

by Martin Volek
3.0.2 (see all)

Angular directive for detecting changes of an element size.

Overview

32.8K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Angular Resize Event

Angular 12 directive for detecting changes of an element size.

It is as simple as:

<div (resized)="onResized($event)"></div>

It internally uses browser native ResizeObserver. Therefore it is not supported in IE.

For Angular 11 you can use version 2.1.0 which internally uses uses ResizeSensor from CSS Element Queries that is supported in IE.

Playground

StackBlitz playground

Using the library

Import the library in any Angular application by running:

$ npm install angular-resize-event

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import the library module
import { AngularResizeEventModule } from 'angular-resize-event';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,

    // Specify AngularResizeEventModule library as an import
    AngularResizeEventModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Once your library is imported, you can use its resized directive in your Angular application:

<div (resized)="onResized($event)"></div>

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

// Import the resized event model
import { ResizedEvent } from 'angular-resize-event';

@Component({...})
class MyComponent {
  width: number;
  height: number;

  onResized(event: ResizedEvent) {
    this.width = event.newRect.width;
    this.height = event.newRect.height;
  }
}

License

MIT © Martin Volek

