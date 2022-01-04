Angular 12 directive for detecting changes of an element size.
It is as simple as:
<div (resized)="onResized($event)"></div>
It internally uses browser native
ResizeObserver. Therefore it is not supported in IE.
For Angular 11 you can use version 2.1.0 which internally uses uses
ResizeSensor from CSS Element Queries that is supported in IE.
Import the library in any Angular application by running:
$ npm install angular-resize-event
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import the library module
import { AngularResizeEventModule } from 'angular-resize-event';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify AngularResizeEventModule library as an import
AngularResizeEventModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once your library is imported, you can use its
resized directive in your Angular application:
<div (resized)="onResized($event)"></div>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
// Import the resized event model
import { ResizedEvent } from 'angular-resize-event';
@Component({...})
class MyComponent {
width: number;
height: number;
onResized(event: ResizedEvent) {
this.width = event.newRect.width;
this.height = event.newRect.height;
}
}
MIT © Martin Volek