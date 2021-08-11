An angular 4.0+ directive that allows an element to be resized

Demo

https://michaelkravchuk.github.io/angular-libs

Usage

Step 1: Install angular-resize-element

npm install angular-resize-element --save

Step 2: Import angular resize element module into your app module

.... import { AngularResizeElementModule } from 'angular-resize-element' ; .... ({ ... imports: [ .... AngularResizeElementModule ], .... }) export class AppModule { }

Step 3: Add HTML code

< div class = "container" # container [ style.width.px ]= "data.width" [ style.height.px ]= "data.height" > < div class = "resize resize__right" ( resize )= "onResize($event)" [ targetElement ]= "container" [ direction ]= "AngularResizeElementDirection.RIGHT" > </ div > < div class = "resize resize__bottom--right" ( resize )= "onResize($event)" [ targetElement ]= "container" [ direction ]= "AngularResizeElementDirection.BOTTOM_RIGHT" > </ div > </ div >

Or if you use angular component (and look at TS)

[targetElement]="containerComponent"

Step 4: Add ts code

public readonly AngularResizeElementDirection = AngularResizeElementDirection; public data: any = {}; public onResize(evt: AngularResizeElementEvent): void { this .data.width = evt.currentWidthValue; this .data.height = evt.currentHeightValue; this .data.top = evt.currentTopValue; this .data.left = evt.currentLeftValue; }

and add ViewChild if you use angular component (don`t forget about breaking changes when you use *ngIf with ViewChild)

( 'container' , {read: ElementRef}) public readonly containerElement;

Step 5: Add css to angular.json config

"styles" : [ ... "node_modules/angular-resize-element/bundles/style.scss" ],

Interfaces

enum AngularResizeElementDirection { TOP = 'top' , TOP_RIGHT = 'top-right' , RIGHT = 'right' , BOTTOM_RIGHT = 'bottom-right' , BOTTOM = 'bottom' , BOTTOM_LEFT = 'bottom-left' , LEFT = 'left' , TOP_LEFT = 'top-left' } interface AngularResizeElementEvent { currentWidthValue: number ; currentHeightValue: number ; originalWidthValue: number ; originalHeightValue: number ; differenceWidthValue: number ; differenceHeightValue: number ; currentTopValue: number ; currentLeftValue: number ; originalTopValue: number ; originalLeftValue: number ; differenceTopValue: number ; differenceLeftValue: number ; originalEvent: MouseEvent; }

API

Attribute Type Description resizeStart () => AngularResizeElementEvent This event is fired when resize is started (only one time) resize () => AngularResizeElementEvent This event is fired when mouse move and size is changed resizeEnd () => AngularResizeElementEvent This event is fired when resize is finished (only one time) targetElement HTMLElement Element that will be resize direction AngularResizeElementDirection Direction of resizing proportionalResize boolean Proportional size change (width = height) applyClass string CSS class that will be assigned to the "targetElement" when the "resizeStart "is called and will be removed when "resizeEnd"is called

License

MIT