An angular 4.0+ directive that allows an element to be resized
https://michaelkravchuk.github.io/angular-libs
Step 1: Install angular-resize-element
npm install angular-resize-element --save
Step 2: Import angular resize element module into your app module
....
import { AngularResizeElementModule } from 'angular-resize-element';
....
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
....
AngularResizeElementModule
],
....
})
export class AppModule { }
Step 3: Add HTML code
<div class="container" #container [style.width.px]="data.width" [style.height.px]="data.height">
<div class="resize resize__right"
(resize)="onResize($event)"
[targetElement]="container"
[direction]="AngularResizeElementDirection.RIGHT"
></div>
<div class="resize resize__bottom--right"
(resize)="onResize($event)"
[targetElement]="container"
[direction]="AngularResizeElementDirection.BOTTOM_RIGHT"
></div>
</div>
Or if you use angular component (and look at TS)
[targetElement]="containerComponent"
Step 4: Add ts code
public readonly AngularResizeElementDirection = AngularResizeElementDirection;
public data: any = {};
public onResize(evt: AngularResizeElementEvent): void {
this.data.width = evt.currentWidthValue;
this.data.height = evt.currentHeightValue;
this.data.top = evt.currentTopValue;
this.data.left = evt.currentLeftValue;
}
and add ViewChild if you use angular component (don`t forget about breaking changes when you use *ngIf with ViewChild)
@ViewChild('container', {read: ElementRef})
public readonly containerElement;
Step 5: Add css to angular.json config
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/angular-resize-element/bundles/style.scss"
],
enum AngularResizeElementDirection {
TOP = 'top',
TOP_RIGHT = 'top-right',
RIGHT = 'right',
BOTTOM_RIGHT = 'bottom-right',
BOTTOM = 'bottom',
BOTTOM_LEFT = 'bottom-left',
LEFT = 'left',
TOP_LEFT = 'top-left'
}
interface AngularResizeElementEvent {
currentWidthValue: number;
currentHeightValue: number;
originalWidthValue: number;
originalHeightValue: number;
differenceWidthValue: number;
differenceHeightValue: number;
currentTopValue: number;
currentLeftValue: number;
originalTopValue: number;
originalLeftValue: number;
differenceTopValue: number;
differenceLeftValue: number;
originalEvent: MouseEvent;
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|resizeStart
|() => AngularResizeElementEvent
|This event is fired when resize is started (only one time)
|resize
|() => AngularResizeElementEvent
|This event is fired when mouse move and size is changed
|resizeEnd
|() => AngularResizeElementEvent
|This event is fired when resize is finished (only one time)
|targetElement
|HTMLElement
|Element that will be resize
|direction
|AngularResizeElementDirection
|Direction of resizing
|proportionalResize
|boolean
|Proportional size change (width = height)
|applyClass
|string
|CSS class that will be assigned to the "targetElement" when the "resizeStart "is called and will be removed when "resizeEnd"is called