angular resizable element

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/

About

An angular 12.0+ directive that allows an element to be dragged and resized

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install angular-resizable-element

Then use it in your app like so:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ResizeEvent } from 'angular-resizable-element' ; ({ selector: 'demo-app' , styles: [ ` .rectangle { position: relative; top: 200px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; width: 300px; height: 150px; background-color: #fd4140; border: solid 1px #121621; color: #121621; margin: auto; } mwlResizable { box-sizing: border-box; // required for the enableGhostResize option to work } .resize-handle-top, .resize-handle-bottom { position: absolute; height: 5px; cursor: row-resize; width: 100%; } .resize-handle-top { top: 0; } .resize-handle-bottom { bottom: 0; } .resize-handle-left, .resize-handle-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; cursor: col-resize; width: 5px; } .resize-handle-left { left: 0; } .resize-handle-right { right: 0; } ` , ], template: ` <div class="rectangle" mwlResizable [enableGhostResize]="true" (resizeEnd)="onResizeEnd($event)" > <div class="resize-handle-top" mwlResizeHandle [resizeEdges]="{ top: true }" ></div> <div class="resize-handle-left" mwlResizeHandle [resizeEdges]="{ left: true }" ></div> <div class="resize-handle-right" mwlResizeHandle [resizeEdges]="{ right: true }" ></div> <div class="resize-handle-bottom" mwlResizeHandle [resizeEdges]="{ bottom: true }" ></div> </div> ` , }) export class MyComponent { onResizeEnd(event: ResizeEvent): void { console .log( 'Element was resized' , event); } } import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ResizableModule } from 'angular-resizable-element' ; ({ declarations: [MyComponent], imports: [ResizableModule], bootstrap: [MyComponent], }) class MyModule {}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT