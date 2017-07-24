AngularJS filter for creating relative, human-readable dates.

A vanilla JavaScript (i.e. not Angular) version of this module is available: wildlyinaccurate/tiny-relative-date

Usage

For regular usage, just download and include dist/angular-relative-date.js in your application.

< script src = "angular-relative-date.js" > </ script >

You can also use the ES6 module directly using a packaging tool like browserify or webpack.

import relativeDate from 'angular-relative-date'

Add the relativeDate module to your application's dependencies.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'relativeDate' ]);

Use the filter by passing it date strings or Date objects.

< script > angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'relativeDate' ]).controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.dateString = '2015-05-08' ; $scope.dateObject = new Date (); }); </ script > < p > Date strings work: < strong > {{ dateString | relativeDate }} </ strong > </ p > < p > And so do < code > Date </ code > objects: < strong > {{ dateObject | relativeDate }} </ strong > </ p >

The above example will look something like this:

Date strings work: a week ago And so do Date objects: just now

i18n

Simple internationalisation support is available via the relativeDateTranslations value. See below for all available translation keys.

< script > angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'relativeDate' ]) .value( 'relativeDateTranslations' , { just_now : '今' }) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.lastUpdated = new Date (); }); </ script > < p > Last updated: < strong > {{ lastUpdated | relativeDate }} </ strong > </ p >

The above will output:

Last updated: 今

As well as the built-in translation, angular-translate is also supported. Simply add the translation keys to your $translateProvider .

myApp.config( function ( $translateProvider ) { $translateProvider.translations( 'en' , { just_now : 'just now' , seconds_ago : '{{time}} seconds ago' , }); $translateProvider.translations( 'de' , { just_now : 'soeben' , seconds_ago : 'vor {{time}} stunden' , }); $translateProvider.preferredLanguage( 'en' ); });

Translation keys

Key Default value just_now just now seconds_ago {{time}} seconds ago a_minute_ago a minute ago minutes_ago {{time}} minutes ago an_hour_ago an hour ago hours_ago {{time}} hours ago a_day_ago yesterday days_ago {{time}} days ago a_week_ago a week ago weeks_ago {{time}} weeks ago a_month_ago a month ago months_ago {{time}} months ago a_year_ago a year ago years_ago {{time}} years ago over_a_year_ago over a year ago seconds_from_now {{time}} seconds from now a_minute_from_now a minute from now minutes_from_now {{time}} minutes from now an_hour_from_now an hour from now hours_from_now {{time}} hours from now a_day_from_now tomorrow days_from_now {{time}} days from now a_week_from_now a week from now weeks_from_now {{time}} weeks from now a_month_from_now a month from now months_from_now {{time}} months from now a_year_from_now a year from now years_from_now {{time}} years from now over_a_year_from_now over a year from now

Contributing

Please modify angular-relative-date.coffee and then run grunt build to compile and minify the JavaScript (you may need to run npm install first).

Submit your change as a pull request, including a description of the change. Please be sure to add any relevant test cases to test/spec/relativ-date-filter.js .

License

Released under the terms of MIT License:

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Joseph Wynn

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.