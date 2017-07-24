AngularJS filter for creating relative, human-readable dates.
A vanilla JavaScript (i.e. not Angular) version of this module is available: wildlyinaccurate/tiny-relative-date
For regular usage, just download and include
dist/angular-relative-date.js in your application.
<script src="angular-relative-date.js"></script>
You can also use the ES6 module directly using a packaging tool like browserify or webpack.
import relativeDate from 'angular-relative-date'
Add the
relativeDate module to your application's dependencies.
angular.module('myApp', ['relativeDate']);
Use the filter by passing it date strings or
Date objects.
<script>
angular.module('myApp', ['relativeDate']).controller('MainCtrl', function($scope) {
$scope.dateString = '2015-05-08';
$scope.dateObject = new Date();
});
</script>
<p>Date strings work: <strong>{{ dateString | relativeDate }}</strong></p>
<p>And so do <code>Date</code> objects: <strong>{{ dateObject | relativeDate }}</strong></p>
The above example will look something like this:
Date strings work: a week ago
And so do
Dateobjects: just now
Simple internationalisation support is available via the
relativeDateTranslations value. See below for all available translation keys.
<script>
angular.module('myApp', ['relativeDate'])
.value('relativeDateTranslations', {
just_now: '今'
})
.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope) {
$scope.lastUpdated = new Date();
});
</script>
<p>Last updated: <strong>{{ lastUpdated | relativeDate }}</strong></p>
The above will output:
Last updated: 今
As well as the built-in translation, angular-translate is also supported. Simply add the translation keys to your
$translateProvider.
myApp.config(function ($translateProvider) {
$translateProvider.translations('en', {
just_now: 'just now',
seconds_ago: '{{time}} seconds ago',
});
$translateProvider.translations('de', {
just_now: 'soeben',
seconds_ago: 'vor {{time}} stunden',
});
$translateProvider.preferredLanguage('en');
});
|Key
|Default value
just_now
|just now
seconds_ago
|{{time}} seconds ago
a_minute_ago
|a minute ago
minutes_ago
|{{time}} minutes ago
an_hour_ago
|an hour ago
hours_ago
|{{time}} hours ago
a_day_ago
|yesterday
days_ago
|{{time}} days ago
a_week_ago
|a week ago
weeks_ago
|{{time}} weeks ago
a_month_ago
|a month ago
months_ago
|{{time}} months ago
a_year_ago
|a year ago
years_ago
|{{time}} years ago
over_a_year_ago
|over a year ago
seconds_from_now
|{{time}} seconds from now
a_minute_from_now
|a minute from now
minutes_from_now
|{{time}} minutes from now
an_hour_from_now
|an hour from now
hours_from_now
|{{time}} hours from now
a_day_from_now
|tomorrow
days_from_now
|{{time}} days from now
a_week_from_now
|a week from now
weeks_from_now
|{{time}} weeks from now
a_month_from_now
|a month from now
months_from_now
|{{time}} months from now
a_year_from_now
|a year from now
years_from_now
|{{time}} years from now
over_a_year_from_now
|over a year from now
Please modify
angular-relative-date.coffee and then run
grunt build to compile and minify the JavaScript (you may need to run
npm install first).
Submit your change as a pull request, including a description of the change. Please be sure to add any relevant test cases to
test/spec/relativ-date-filter.js.
Released under the terms of MIT License:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Joseph Wynn
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.