angular-redactor

by Tyler Garlick
1.1.7 (see all)

Redactor WYSIWYG directives for redactor editor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

Stories in Ready

angular-redactor

Angular Redactor is an angular directive for the Redactor editor. http://imperavi.com/redactor/

Important Changes

There is an additional file (angular-redactor-2) for Redactor II. As of version 1.1.0, there is an additional file (angular-redactor-9.x) has been added to accommodate the the 9.x version of redactor, the angular-redactor.js will support the latest version of redactor.

Usage

  1. Include the redactor libraries from http://imperavi.com/redactor/ (The bower version of redactor is unsupported)
  2. In your angular application register angular-redactor as a dependency.
  3. Add the necessary html to view the editor.

Registration


// Angular Registration
angular.module('app', ['angular-redactor']);

Bare Minimum Html

<textarea ng-model="content" redactor></textarea>

With Options

<textarea ng-model="content" redactor="{buttons: ['formatting', '|', 'bold', 'italic']}" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>

With Plugins

<textarea ng-model="content" redactor="{plugins: ['source']}" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>

You can pass options directly to Redactor by specifying them as the value of the redactor attribute.

Global Options

angular.module('app', ['angular-redactor'])
  .config(function(redactorOptions) {
    redactorOptions.buttons = ['formatting', '|', 'bold', 'italic'];
  });

Check out the demo folder where you can see a working example. https://github.com/TylerGarlick/angular-redactor/tree/master/demo

Bower Installation

bower install angular-redactor

NPM Installation

npm install angular-redactor

