Angular Redactor is an angular directive for the Redactor editor. http://imperavi.com/redactor/

Important Changes

There is an additional file (angular-redactor-2) for Redactor II. As of version 1.1.0, there is an additional file (angular-redactor-9.x) has been added to accommodate the the 9.x version of redactor, the angular-redactor.js will support the latest version of redactor.

Usage

Include the redactor libraries from http://imperavi.com/redactor/ (The bower version of redactor is unsupported) In your angular application register angular-redactor as a dependency. Add the necessary html to view the editor.

Registration

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-redactor' ]);

Bare Minimum Html

< textarea ng-model = "content" redactor > </ textarea >

With Options

< textarea ng-model = "content" redactor = "{buttons: ['formatting', '|', 'bold', 'italic']}" cols = "30" rows = "10" > </ textarea >

With Plugins

< textarea ng-model = "content" redactor = "{plugins: ['source']}" cols = "30" rows = "10" > </ textarea >

You can pass options directly to Redactor by specifying them as the value of the redactor attribute.

Global Options

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'angular-redactor' ]) .config( function ( redactorOptions ) { redactorOptions.buttons = [ 'formatting' , '|' , 'bold' , 'italic' ]; });

Check out the demo folder where you can see a working example. https://github.com/TylerGarlick/angular-redactor/tree/master/demo

Bower Installation

bower install angular-redactor

NPM Installation