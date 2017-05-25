Angular Redactor is an angular directive for the Redactor editor. http://imperavi.com/redactor/
There is an additional file (angular-redactor-2) for Redactor II. As of version 1.1.0, there is an additional file (angular-redactor-9.x) has been added to accommodate the the 9.x version of redactor, the angular-redactor.js will support the latest version of redactor.
Registration
// Angular Registration
angular.module('app', ['angular-redactor']);
Bare Minimum Html
<textarea ng-model="content" redactor></textarea>
With Options
<textarea ng-model="content" redactor="{buttons: ['formatting', '|', 'bold', 'italic']}" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>
With Plugins
<textarea ng-model="content" redactor="{plugins: ['source']}" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>
You can pass options directly to Redactor by specifying them as the value of the
redactor attribute.
Global Options
angular.module('app', ['angular-redactor'])
.config(function(redactorOptions) {
redactorOptions.buttons = ['formatting', '|', 'bold', 'italic'];
});
Check out the demo folder where you can see a working example. https://github.com/TylerGarlick/angular-redactor/tree/master/demo
bower install angular-redactor
npm install angular-redactor