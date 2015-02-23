openbase logo
angular-recursion

by Mark Lagendijk
1.0.5 (see all)

A service which makes it easy possible to have recursive Angular directives.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Why

When an Angular directive calls itself, Angular gets into an endless loop. This service provides the logic needed to work around this.

Installation

  1. bower install angular-recursion --save or npm install angular-recursion --save.
  2. Include angular-recursion.min.js.
  3. Add the RecursionHelper module as a dependency.
  4. Inject the RecursionHelper service and use it.

Usage

Inject the RecursionHelper service into your directive, and use it in the compile function, as shown in the example below. The example is also available as a Plunker, so you can see it running.

angular.module('myModule', ['RecursionHelper']).directive("tree", function(RecursionHelper) {
    return {
        restrict: "E",
        scope: {family: '='},
        template: 
        '<p>{{ family.name }}{{test }}</p>'+
            '<ul>' + 
                '<li ng-repeat="child in family.children">' + 
                    '<tree family="child"></tree>' +
                '</li>' +
            '</ul>',
        compile: function(element) {
            return RecursionHelper.compile(element, function(scope, iElement, iAttrs, controller, transcludeFn){
                // Define your normal link function here.
                // Alternative: instead of passing a function,
                // you can also pass an object with 
                // a 'pre'- and 'post'-link function.
            });
        }
    };
});

