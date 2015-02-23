A service which makes it easy possible to have recursive Angular directives.
When an Angular directive calls itself, Angular gets into an endless loop. This service provides the logic needed to work around this.
bower install angular-recursion --save or
npm install angular-recursion --save.
angular-recursion.min.js.
RecursionHelper module as a dependency.
RecursionHelper service and use it.
Inject the
RecursionHelper service into your directive, and use it in the
compile function, as shown in the example below. The example is also available as a Plunker, so you can see it running.
angular.module('myModule', ['RecursionHelper']).directive("tree", function(RecursionHelper) {
return {
restrict: "E",
scope: {family: '='},
template:
'<p>{{ family.name }}{{test }}</p>'+
'<ul>' +
'<li ng-repeat="child in family.children">' +
'<tree family="child"></tree>' +
'</li>' +
'</ul>',
compile: function(element) {
return RecursionHelper.compile(element, function(scope, iElement, iAttrs, controller, transcludeFn){
// Define your normal link function here.
// Alternative: instead of passing a function,
// you can also pass an object with
// a 'pre'- and 'post'-link function.
});
}
};
});