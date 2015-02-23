A service which makes it easy possible to have recursive Angular directives.

Why

When an Angular directive calls itself, Angular gets into an endless loop. This service provides the logic needed to work around this.

Installation

bower install angular-recursion --save or npm install angular-recursion --save . Include angular-recursion.min.js . Add the RecursionHelper module as a dependency. Inject the RecursionHelper service and use it.

Usage

Inject the RecursionHelper service into your directive, and use it in the compile function, as shown in the example below. The example is also available as a Plunker, so you can see it running.