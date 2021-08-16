UNMAINTAINED

Please fork this repo if you are interested in continuing using it.

AngularJS reCaptcha

Add a reCaptcha to your AngularJS project.

Demo: http://vividcortex.github.io/angular-recaptcha/

Installation

Manual

Download the latest release.

Bower

bower install --save angular-recaptcha

npm

npm install --save angular-recaptcha

Usage

See the demo file for a quick usage example.

IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that the captcha only works when used from a real domain and with a valid re-captcha key, so this file won't work if you just load it in your browser.

First, you need to get a valid recaptcha key for your domain. Go to http://www.google.com/recaptcha.

Include the vc-recaptcha script and make your angular app depend on the vcRecaptcha module.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-recaptcha.js" > </ script >

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'vcRecaptcha' ]);

After that, you can place a container for the captcha widget in your view, and call the vc-recaptcha directive on it like this:

< div vc-recaptcha key = "'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'" > </ div >

Here, the key attribute is passed to the directive's scope, so you can use either a property in your scope or just a hardcoded string. Be careful to use your public key, not your private one.

Form Validation

By default, if placed in a form using formControl the captcha will need to be checked for the form to be valid. If the captcha is not checked (if the user has not checked the box or the check has expired) the form will be marked as invalid. The validation key is recaptcha . You can opt out of this feature by setting the required attribute to false or a scoped variable that will evaluate to false . Any other value, or omitting the attribute will opt in to this feature.

You can also trigger the validation programatically if the captcha is not required, for example:

vcRecaptchaService.execute(widgetId);

If no widget ID is provided, the first created widget will be executed.

Response Validation

To validate this object from your server, you need to use the API described in the verify section. Validation is outside of the scope of this tool, since is mandatory to do that at the server side.

You can simple supply a value for ng-model which will be dynamically populated and cleared as the response becomes available and expires, respectively. When you want the value of the response, you can grab it from the scoped variable that was passed to ng-model . It works just like adding ng-model to any other input in your form.

... < form name = "myForm" ng-submit = "mySubmit(myFields)" > ... < div vc-recaptcha ng-model = "myFields.myRecaptchaResponse" > </ div > ... </ form > ...

... $scope.mySubmit = function ( myFields ) { console .log(myFields.myRecaptchaResponse); } ...

Or you can programmatically get the response that you need to send to your server, use the method getResponse() from the vcRecaptchaService angular service. This method receives an optional argument widgetId , useful for getting the response of a specific reCaptcha widget (in case you render more than one widget). If no widget ID is provided, the response for the first created widget will be returned.

var response = vcRecaptchaService.getResponse(widgetId);

Using ng-model is recommended for normal use as the value is tied directly to the reCaptcha instance through the directive and there is no need to manage or pass a widgetId.

Other Parameters

You can optionally pass a theme the captcha should use, as an HTML attribute:

< div vc-recaptcha ng-model = "gRecaptchaResponse" theme = "---- light or dark ----" size = "---- compact, normal or invisible ----" type = "'---- audio or image ----'" key = "'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'" lang = "---- language code ----" > </ div >

Language Codes: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language

In this case we are specifying that the captcha should use the theme named light.

Listeners

There are three listeners you can use with the directive, on-create , on-success , and on-expire .

on-create : It's called right after the widget is created. It receives a widget ID, which could be helpful if you have more than one reCaptcha in your site.

: It's called right after the widget is created. It receives a widget ID, which could be helpful if you have more than one reCaptcha in your site. on-success : It's called once the user resolves the captcha. It receives the response string you would need for verifying the response.

: It's called once the user resolves the captcha. It receives the response string you would need for verifying the response. on-expire: It's called when the captcha response expires and the user needs to solve a new captcha.

< div vc-recaptcha key = "'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'" ng-model = "gRecaptchaResponse" on-create = "setWidgetId(widgetId)" on-success = "setResponse(response)" on-expire = "cbExpiration()" lang = "" > </ div >

Example

app.controller( 'myController' , [ '$scope' , 'vcRecaptchaService' , function ( $scope, recaptcha ) { $scope.setWidgetId = function ( widgetId ) { }; $scope.setResponse = function ( response ) { }; $scope.cbExpiration = function ( ) { }; }]);

Secure Token

If you want to use a secure token pass it along with the site key as an HTML attribute.

< div vc-recaptcha key = "'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'" stoken = "'--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---'" > </ div >

Please note that you have to encrypt your token yourself with your private key upfront! To learn more about secure tokens and how to generate & encrypt them please refer to the reCAPTCHA Docs.

Service Provider

You can use the vcRecaptchaServiceProvider to configure the recaptcha service once in your application's config function. This is a convenient way to set your reCaptcha site key, theme, stoken, size, and type in one place instead of each vc-recaptcha directive element instance. The defaults defined in the service provider will be overrode by any values passed to the vc-recaptcha directive element for that instance.

myApp.config( function ( vcRecaptchaServiceProvider ) { vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setSiteKey( '---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----' ) vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setTheme( '---- light or dark ----' ) vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setStoken( '--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---' ) vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setSize( '---- compact, normal or invisible ----' ) vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setType( '---- audio or image ----' ) vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setLang( '---- language code ----' ) });

You can also set all of the values at once.

myApp.config( function ( vcRecaptchaServiceProvider ) { vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setDefaults({ key : '---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----' , theme : '---- light or dark ----' , stoken : '--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---' , size : '---- compact, normal or invisible ----' , type : '---- audio or image ----' , lang : '---- language code ----' }); });

Note: any value omitted will be undefined, even if previously set.

Differences with the old reCaptcha

If you want to force a language, you'll need to add a hl parameter to the script of the reCaptcha API ( ?onload=onloadCallback&render=explicit&hl=es ).

parameter to the script of the reCaptcha API ( ). Parameter tabindex is no longer used by reCaptcha and its usage has no effect.

Access to the input text is no longer supported.

Challenge is no longer provided by reCaptcha. The response text is used along with the private key and user's IP address for verification.

Switching between image and audio is now handled by reCaptcha.

Help display is now handled by reCaptcha.

Recent Changelog