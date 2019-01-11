Use Angular and React Native to build applications for Android and iOS.

Documentation

http://angular.github.io/react-native-renderer/

Development

Preparing your environment

Set up React Native for iOS and/or Android following Getting started and Android setup

Clone this repository or a fork of it

Install Gulp and React Native CLI globally: npm install -g gulp react-native-cli

Install local npm modules: npm install

Running scripts

Creating the sample project:

gulp init to create the react-native project

Android:

gulp start.android to launch the sample on the connected device or emulator, and watch sources for auto update (if enabled in F2/shake dev menu)

gulp start.android.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation

iOS:

gulp start.ios to launch the sample on an emulator, and watch sources for auto update (it will fail the first due to initial compilation, simply restart it)

gulp start.ios.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation

Tests:

gulp test.browser to run tests in Chrome