A Raven.js / Sentry wrapper for Angular.js

#How do I add this to my project?

You can download angular-raven by:

(prefered) Using bower and running bower install angular-raven --save

Using npm and running npm install angular-raven --save

Downloading it manually by clicking here to download development unminified version

< body ng-app = "YOUR_APP" ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > < a href = "#error" ng-click = "logError()" > Log Error </ a > </ body > < script src = "http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raven.js/1.0.8/raven.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.10/angular.js" > </ script > < script > Raven.config( 'YOUR_PUBLIC_DSN' , { }) .setUser({ "id" : "SERVER_RENDERED_ID" , "email" : "SERVER_RENDERED_EMAIL" }) .install() </ script > < script src = "app/bower_components/angular-raven/angular-raven.js" > </ script > < script > angular.module( 'YOUR_APP' , [ 'ngRaven' , 'controllers' ]) .config( function ($ravenProvider) { $ravenProvider.development( true ); }); angular.module( 'controllers' , []) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ($scope, $raven) { $scope.logError = function () { $raven.captureMessage( 'Error' ); }; }); </ script >

Initializing Raven.js outside of Angular allows Raven to track errors when Angular wasn't able to bootstrap correctly.

The community has compiled a list of common ignore rules for common things, like Facebook, Chrome extensions, etc.