Angular QR Code

< qrcode > </ qrcode >

An AngularJS directive to create QR Codes using Kazuhiko Arase’s qrcode-generator library.

Installation

npm install angular-qrcode

Script elements

< script src = "/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/angular-qrcode/angular-qrcode.js" > </ script >

angular .module( 'your-module' , [ 'monospaced.qrcode' , ]);

ES2015

import qrcode from 'qrcode-generator' ; import ngQrcode from 'angular-qrcode' ; window .qrcode = qrcode; require ( '/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8' ); angular .module( 'your-module' , [ ngQrcode, ]);

ES2015 + webpack

Add the following to webpack.config.js :

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ qrcode : 'qrcode-generator' , })

Import everything, no need for window or require hacks:

import qrcode from 'qrcode-generator' ; import qrcode_UTF8 from '/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8' ; import ngQrcode from 'angular-qrcode' ; angular .module( 'your-module' , [ ngQrcode, ]);

Version and Error Correction

The amount of data a qrcode can contain is impacted by its version and error-correction-level .

version designates the density of the encoding. If it isn't specifed, it defaults to 5 . If the version specified is too small to contain the data given, the next highest version will be tried automatically.

The maximum supported version is 40 , and error-correction-level defaults to M .

For more information see http://www.qrcode.com/en/about/version.html.

Usage

as element

< qrcode data = "string" > </ qrcode >

with QR options

< qrcode data = "string" version = "2" error-correction-level = "Q" size = "200" color = "#fff" background = "#000" > </ qrcode >

as a downloadable image

< qrcode data = "string" download > </ qrcode >

as a link to URL

< qrcode data = "http://example.com" href = "http://example.com" > </ qrcode >

download and href can’t be used on the same element (if download is present, href will be ignored)

with expressions, observe changes

< qrcode version = "{{version}}" error-correction-level = "{{level}}" size = "{{size}}" data = "{{var}}" href = "{{var}}" color = "{{color}}" background = "{{background}}" download > </ qrcode >

Options

Permitted values

version : 1–40 (default: 5 ) - if required, will be auto-incremented to contain data given

error-correction-level : L , M , Q , H (default: M )

size : integer (default: size is calculated automatically)

download : boolean (default: false )

href : url as string

color : hex as string (default: #000 )

background : hex as string (default: #fff )

The amount of data (measured in bits) must be within capacity according to the version and error correction level , see http://www.qrcode.com/en/about/version.html.

