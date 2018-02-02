<qrcode></qrcode>
An AngularJS directive to create QR Codes using Kazuhiko Arase’s qrcode-generator library.
npm install angular-qrcode
<script src="/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/angular-qrcode/angular-qrcode.js"></script>
angular
.module('your-module', [
'monospaced.qrcode',
]);
import qrcode from 'qrcode-generator';
import ngQrcode from 'angular-qrcode';
// hacks for the browser
// if using webpack there is a better solution below
window.qrcode = qrcode;
require('/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8');
angular
.module('your-module', [
ngQrcode,
]);
Add the following to
webpack.config.js:
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
qrcode: 'qrcode-generator',
})
Import everything, no need for
window or
require hacks:
import qrcode from 'qrcode-generator';
import qrcode_UTF8 from '/node_modules/qrcode-generator/qrcode_UTF8';
import ngQrcode from 'angular-qrcode';
angular
.module('your-module', [
ngQrcode,
]);
The amount of data a qrcode can contain is impacted by its
version and
error-correction-level.
version designates the density of the encoding. If it isn't specifed, it defaults to
5. If the
version specified is too small to contain the data given, the next highest
version will be tried automatically.
The maximum supported
version is
40, and
error-correction-leveldefaults to
M.
For more information see http://www.qrcode.com/en/about/version.html.
as element
<qrcode data="string"></qrcode>
with QR options
<qrcode data="string" version="2" error-correction-level="Q" size="200" color="#fff" background="#000"></qrcode>
as a downloadable image
<qrcode data="string" download></qrcode>
as a link to URL
<qrcode data="http://example.com" href="http://example.com"></qrcode>
download and
href can’t be used on the same element (if
download is present,
href will be ignored)
with expressions, observe changes
<qrcode version="{{version}}" error-correction-level="{{level}}" size="{{size}}" data="{{var}}" href="{{var}}" color="{{color}}" background="{{background}}" download></qrcode>
Permitted values
version:
1–40 (default:
5) - if required, will be auto-incremented to contain data given
error-correction-level:
L,
M,
Q,
H (default:
M)
size:
integer (default:
size is calculated automatically)
download:
boolean (default:
false)
href:
url as
string
color:
hex as
string (default:
#000)
background:
hex as
string (default:
#fff)
The amount of data (measured in bits) must be within capacity according to the
version and
error correction level, see http://www.qrcode.com/en/about/version.html.
monospaced.github.io/angular-qrcode