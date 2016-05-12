Angular service to easily display prompt and confirmation modals.

This library depends on angular-ui-bootstrap.

Demo

Live Demo

Getting Started

Install with Bower or download the the files directly from the dist folder in the repo.

bower install angular-prompt --save

Add dist/angular-prompt.js to your index.html.

Add cgPrompt as a module dependency for your module.

angular.module( 'your_app' , [ 'ui.bootstrap' , 'cgPrompt' ]);

Now you can inject and use the prompt service.

function MyCtrl ( $scope, prompt ) { prompt({ title : 'Delete this Thing?' , message : 'Are you sure you want to do that?' }).then( function ( ) { }); prompt({ title : 'Give me a name' , message : 'What would you like to name it?' , input : true , label : 'Name' , value : 'Current name' , values : [ 'other' , 'possible' , 'names' ] }).then( function ( name ) { }); }

API

options.title Type: String

Default: '' The title for the dialog.

options.message Type: String

Default: ''

The message inside the dialog.

options.input Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if you wish to prompt the user for a text value.

options.label Type: String

Default: ''

The label for the input if input=true .

options.value Type: String

Default: ''

The initial value of the input if input=true .

options.values Type: Array of String

Default: undefined

A list of values available in a dropdown for the user to select as the input value.

options.buttons Type: Array of Object with properties label , cancel , style , and primary

Default: [{ label:'OK', primary: true }, { label:'Cancel', cancel: true }]

A list of the buttons to display on the dialog.

The function returns a promise. That promise is resolved with either the button that was pressed, or in the case of input prompts, the value the user entered. If the user pressed a button where cancel=true or canceled the dialog another way (hit ESC, etc) then the promise is rejected.

Release History