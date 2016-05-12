Angular service to easily display prompt and confirmation modals.
This library depends on angular-ui-bootstrap.
Install with Bower or download the the files directly from the dist folder in the repo.
bower install angular-prompt --save
Add
dist/angular-prompt.js to your index.html.
Add
cgPrompt as a module dependency for your module.
angular.module('your_app', ['ui.bootstrap','cgPrompt']);
Now you can inject and use the
prompt service.
function MyCtrl($scope, prompt) {
//simple confirmation
prompt({
title: 'Delete this Thing?',
message: 'Are you sure you want to do that?'
}).then(function(){
//he hit ok and not cancel
});
//ask the user for a string
prompt({
title: 'Give me a name',
message: 'What would you like to name it?',
input: true,
label: 'Name',
value: 'Current name',
values: ['other','possible','names']
}).then(function(name){
//the promise is resolved with the user input
});
}
Type:
String
Default:
''
The title for the dialog.
Type:
String
Default:
''
The message inside the dialog.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if you wish to prompt the user for a text value.
Type:
String
Default:
''
The label for the input if
input=true.
Type:
String
Default:
''
The initial value of the input if
input=true.
Type:
Array of
String
Default:
undefined
A list of values available in a dropdown for the user to select as the input value.
Type:
Array of
Object with properties
label,
cancel,
style, and
primary
Default:
[{ label:'OK', primary: true }, { label:'Cancel', cancel: true }]
A list of the buttons to display on the dialog.
The function returns a promise. That promise is resolved with either the button that was pressed, or in the case of input prompts, the value the user entered. If the user pressed a button where
cancel=true or canceled the dialog another way (hit ESC, etc) then the promise is rejected.
style option to buttons.