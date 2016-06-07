Version: 2.0
(note to users using version 1.x: upgrading has many breaking changes, see the CHANGELOG.)
Small, feature filled library used to easily add spinners or general promise/request tracking to your angular app.
The basic idea: each time we add one or more promises to an instance of a
promiseTracker, that instance's
active() method will return true until all added promises are resolved. A common use case is showing some sort of loading spinner while some http requests are loading.
Play with this example on plunkr
$ bower install angular-promise-tracker
<body ng-app="myApp" ng-controller="MainCtrl">
<div class="my-super-awesome-loading-box" ng-show="loadingTracker.active()">
Loading...
</div>
<button ng-click="delaySomething()">Delay Something</button>
<button ng-click="fetchSomething()">Fetch Something</button>
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="promise-tracker.js"></script>
<!-- optional for $http sugar -->
<script src="promise-tracker-http-interceptor.js"></script>
</body>
angular.module('myApp', ['ajoslin.promise-tracker'])
.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, $http, $timeout, promiseTracker) {
//Create a new tracker
$scope.loadingTracker = promiseTracker();
//use `addPromise` to add any old promise to our tracker
$scope.delaySomething = function() {
var promise = $timeout(function() {
alert('Delayed something!');
}, 1000);
$scope.loadingTracker.addPromise(promise);
};
//use `tracker:` shortcut in $http config to link our http promise to a tracker
//This shortcut is included in promise-tracker-http-interceptor.js
$scope.fetchSomething = function(id) {
return $http.get('/something', {
tracker: $scope.loadingTracker
}).then(function(response) {
alert('Fetched something! ' + response.data);
});
};
});
promiseTracker
tracker promiseTracker([options])
Creates and returns a new promiseTracker.
Options can be given as an object, with the following allowed values:
activationDelay
{Number} - Number of milliseconds that an added promise needs to be pending before this tracker is active.
{activationDelay: 500} in options.
minDuration
{Number} - Minimum number of milliseconds that a tracker will stay active.
{minDuration: 750} in options.
Often you want a global promiseTracker (eg to show a loading screen); one easy way is to put the tracker on your $rootScope:
app.run(function($rootScope, promiseTracker) {
$rootScope.loadingTracker = promiseTracker();
});
Example:
var myTracker = promiseTracker({ activationDelay: 500, minDuration: 750 });
boolean tracker.active()
Returns whether this tracker is currently active. That is, whether any of the promises added to/created by this tracker are still pending. Note: if the
activationDelay has not elapsed yet, this will return false.
boolean tracker.tracking()
Returns whether this tracker is currently tracking a request. That is, whether any of the promises added to/created by this tracker are still pending. This method has no regard for
activationDelay.
number tracker.trackingCount()
The count of promises currently being tracked.
promise tracker.addPromise(promise)
Add any arbitrary promise to tracker.
tracker.active() will be true until
promise is resolved or rejected.
promise
{object} - Promise to add
Usage Example:
var promise = $timeout(doSomethingCool, 1000);
myTracker.addPromise(promise);
console.log(myTracker.active()); // => true
//1000 milliseconds later...
console.log(myTracker.active()); // => false
promise tracker.createPromise()
Creates and returns a new deferred object that is tracked by our promiseTracker.
Usage Example:
var deferred = myTracker.createPromise()
console.log(myTracker.active()); // => true
deferred.resolve();
console.log(myTracker.active()); // => false
void tracker.cancel()
Causes a tracker to immediately become inactive and stop tracking all current promises.
$http Sugar
Requires promise-tracker-http-interceptor.js
Any $http call's
config parameter can have a
tracker field. Examples:
//Add $http promise to tracker with id 'myTracker'
$http('/banana', { tracker: myPromiseTrackerInstance })
//Add $http promise to both 'tracker1' and 'tracker2'
$http.post('/elephant', {some: 'data'}, { tracker: [myFirstTracker, mySecondTracker] })
angular.module('app', ['ajoslin.promise-tracker'])
.factory('myTracker', function (promiseTracker) {
return promiseTracker();
})
.controller('AppCtrl', function ($rootScope, myTracker) {
$rootScope.$watch(myTracker.active, function (isActive) {
//doSomething()
});
});
npm install -g karma grunt-cli to build & test
bower install && npm install
grunt to lint, test, build the code, and build the docs site
grunt dev to watch and re-test on changes
angular-promise-tracker by Andy Joslin is free of known copyright restrictions.