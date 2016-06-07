Version: 2.0

(note to users using version 1.x: upgrading has many breaking changes, see the CHANGELOG.)

Small, feature filled library used to easily add spinners or general promise/request tracking to your angular app.

Quick Start

The basic idea: each time we add one or more promises to an instance of a promiseTracker , that instance's active() method will return true until all added promises are resolved. A common use case is showing some sort of loading spinner while some http requests are loading.

Play with this example on plunkr

$ bower install angular-promise-tracker

< body ng-app = "myApp" ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > < div class = "my-super-awesome-loading-box" ng-show = "loadingTracker.active()" > Loading... </ div > < button ng-click = "delaySomething()" > Delay Something </ button > < button ng-click = "fetchSomething()" > Fetch Something </ button > < script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "promise-tracker.js" > </ script > < script src = "promise-tracker-http-interceptor.js" > </ script > </ body >

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ajoslin.promise-tracker' ]) .controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, $http, $timeout, promiseTracker ) { $scope.loadingTracker = promiseTracker(); $scope.delaySomething = function ( ) { var promise = $timeout( function ( ) { alert( 'Delayed something!' ); }, 1000 ); $scope.loadingTracker.addPromise(promise); }; $scope.fetchSomething = function ( id ) { return $http.get( '/something' , { tracker : $scope.loadingTracker }).then( function ( response ) { alert( 'Fetched something! ' + response.data); }); }; });

API Documentation

Service promiseTracker

tracker promiseTracker([options]) Creates and returns a new promiseTracker. Options can be given as an object, with the following allowed values: activationDelay {Number} - Number of milliseconds that an added promise needs to be pending before this tracker is active. Usage example: You have some http calls that sometimes return too quickly for a loading spinner to look good. You only want to show the tracker if a promise is pending for over 500ms. You put {activationDelay: 500} in options. minDuration {Number} - Minimum number of milliseconds that a tracker will stay active. Usage example: You want a loading spinner to always show up for at least 750ms. You put {minDuration: 750} in options. Often you want a global promiseTracker (eg to show a loading screen); one easy way is to put the tracker on your $rootScope: app.run( function ( $rootScope, promiseTracker ) { $rootScope.loadingTracker = promiseTracker(); });



Instantiated promiseTracker

Example: var myTracker = promiseTracker({ activationDelay: 500, minDuration: 750 });

boolean tracker.active() Returns whether this tracker is currently active. That is, whether any of the promises added to/created by this tracker are still pending. Note: if the activationDelay has not elapsed yet, this will return false.

boolean tracker.tracking() Returns whether this tracker is currently tracking a request. That is, whether any of the promises added to/created by this tracker are still pending. This method has no regard for activationDelay .

number tracker.trackingCount() The count of promises currently being tracked.

promise tracker.addPromise(promise) Add any arbitrary promise to tracker. tracker.active() will be true until promise is resolved or rejected. promise {object} - Promise to add Usage Example: var promise = $timeout(doSomethingCool, 1000 ); myTracker.addPromise(promise); console .log(myTracker.active()); console .log(myTracker.active());

promise tracker.createPromise() Creates and returns a new deferred object that is tracked by our promiseTracker. Usage Example: var deferred = myTracker.createPromise() console .log(myTracker.active()); deferred.resolve(); console .log(myTracker.active());

void tracker.cancel() Causes a tracker to immediately become inactive and stop tracking all current promises.

$http Sugar

Requires promise-tracker-http-interceptor.js

Any $http call's config parameter can have a tracker field. Examples: $http( '/banana' , { tracker : myPromiseTrackerInstance }) $http.post( '/elephant' , { some : 'data' }, { tracker : [myFirstTracker, mySecondTracker] })

More Examples

Do something whenever the tracker's active state changes

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ajoslin.promise-tracker' ]) .factory( 'myTracker' , function ( promiseTracker ) { return promiseTracker(); }) .controller( 'AppCtrl' , function ( $rootScope, myTracker ) { $rootScope.$watch(myTracker.active, function ( isActive ) { }); });

Development

Install karma & grunt with npm install -g karma grunt-cli to build & test

to build & test Install local dependencies with bower install && npm install

Run grunt to lint, test, build the code, and build the docs site

to lint, test, build the code, and build the docs site Run grunt dev to watch and re-test on changes

New Versions

License