AngularJS service that provides a generic way to cache promises and ensure all cached promises are resolved correctly.

Our goal is to allow this kind of code...

angular.module( 'myAwesomeApp' ) .controller( 'myAwesomeCtrl' , function ($scope, myAwesomeModel, uhOhAnotherService) { myAwesomeModel.getData(); myAwesomeModel.getData(); myAwesomeModel.getData(); myAwesomeModel.getData(); myAwesomeModel.getData(); uhOhAnotherService.getData(); }) .factory( 'uhOhAnotherService' , function (myAwesomeModel) { return { getData: function () { return myAwesomeModel.getData(); } } });

But not have our models look like...

angular.module( 'myAwesomeApp' ) .factory( 'myNotSoAwesomeModel' , function ($q, $http) { var cache = null , promises = [], ttl_in_ms = 2000 , purge_date = null ; return { clearData: function () { cache = null ; }, getData: function () { var deferred = $q.defer(); if (purge_date !== null && purge_date < new Date().getTime()) { this.clearData(); } if (promises.length > 0 ) { promises.push(deferred); } else if (cache === null ) { promises.push(deferred); $http.get( 'my/data/' ).then( function (response) { cache = response; while (promises.length) { promises.shift().resolve(cache); } purge_date = new Date().getTime() + ttl_in_ms; } ); } else { deferred.resolve(cache); } return deferred.promise; } }; });

Never fear! angular-promise-cache provides the above implementation in a simple, reusable service that integrates with any promise.

Installation

Bower:

bower install angular-promise-cache --save

npm:

npm install angular-promise-cache --save

Manual:

Usage

app.js:

angular. module ( 'myAwesomeApp' , [ 'angular-promise-cache' ])

model.js

angular.module( 'myAwesomeApp' ) .factory( 'myAwesomeModel' , function ($http, promiseCache) { return { getData: function () { return promiseCache({ promise: function () { return $http.get( '/my/data' ); } }); } }; });

Voila!

API

promiseCache(opts)

opts : { promise : function, ttl : int, bustCache : boolean, key : string, args : array expireOnFailure : function, localStorageEnabled : boolean, localStorageKey : string }

Manual Remove

Added in v0.0.7, the remove method will manually expire a promise cached and delete it from local storage (if local storage is enabled). Please see the tests for more information on usage.

promiseCache.remove(strPromise, keepInLS);

Added in v0.0.13, the remove method supports both an array of keys or a regular expression

Added in v0.0.10, removeAll iterates over all cached promises and calls .remove()

promiseCache.removeAll(keepInLS);

Events

Added in v0.0.5, the following events are now supported:

$scope.$on( 'angular-promise-cache.new' , function ( evt, key, strPromise ) { }); $scope.$on( 'angular-promise-cache.expired' , function ( evt, key, strPromise ) { }); $scope.$on( 'angular-promise-cache.active' , function ( evt, key, expireTimestamp, strPromise ) { }); [v0 .0 .7 ] $scope.$on( 'angular-promise-cache.removed' , function ( evt, strPromise ) { });

For actual examples, please view the source of the example application.

Example

Please view the detailed demo

Testing

npm install bower install gulp test

Release Notes