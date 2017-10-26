openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
apc

angular-promise-cache

by Chris Roberson
0.1.2 (see all)

AngularJS service that provides a generic way to cache promises and ensure all cached promises are resolved correctly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-promise-cache

AngularJS service that provides a generic way to cache promises and ensure all cached promises are resolved correctly.

Huh?

Our goal is to allow this kind of code...

angular.module('myAwesomeApp')
  .controller('myAwesomeCtrl', function($scope, myAwesomeModel, uhOhAnotherService) {
    myAwesomeModel.getData(); // xhr request!
    myAwesomeModel.getData(); // no xhr request!!

    // assume data loads finally

    myAwesomeModel.getData(); // no xhr request!

    // expires based on TTL...

    myAwesomeModel.getData(); // xhr request!
    myAwesomeModel.getData(); // no xhr request!

    uhOhAnotherService.getData(); // no xhr request!
  })
  .factory('uhOhAnotherService', function(myAwesomeModel) {
    return {
      getData: function() {
        // Hmm I actually want the data from myAwesomeModel
        return myAwesomeModel.getData();
      }
    }
  });

But not have our models look like...

angular.module('myAwesomeApp')
  .factory('myNotSoAwesomeModel', function($q, $http) {
    var cache = null,
      promises = [],
      ttl_in_ms = 2000,
      purge_date = null;

    return {
      clearData: function() {
        cache = null;
      },
      getData: function() {
        var deferred = $q.defer();

        if (purge_date !== null && purge_date < new Date().getTime()) {
          this.clearData();
        }

        if (promises.length > 0) {
          promises.push(deferred);
        }
        else if (cache === null) {
          promises.push(deferred);
          $http.get('my/data/').then(
            function(response) {
              cache = response;
              while (promises.length) {
                promises.shift().resolve(cache);
              }
              purge_date = new Date().getTime() + ttl_in_ms;
            }
          );
        }
        else {
          deferred.resolve(cache);
        }

        return deferred.promise;
      }
    };
  });

Never fear! angular-promise-cache provides the above implementation in a simple, reusable service that integrates with any promise.

Installation

Bower:

bower install angular-promise-cache --save

npm:

npm install angular-promise-cache --save

Manual:

Usage

app.js:

angular.module('myAwesomeApp', ['angular-promise-cache'])

model.js

angular.module('myAwesomeApp')
  .factory('myAwesomeModel', function($http, promiseCache) {
    return {
      getData: function() {
        return promiseCache({
          promise: function() {
            return $http.get('/my/data');
          }
        });
      }
    };
  });

Voila!

API

promiseCache(opts)

opts: {
  // The method we only want to "cache". Required
  promise: function,

  // The amount of milliseconds we will cache the promise response. Default is 5000
  // [v0.0.7] Providing a value of -1 will ensure the promise is never expired
  ttl: int,

  // A manual lever to expire the cache. Default is false
  bustCache: boolean,

  // Identifier for the cached promise. Default is promise.toString()
  // This is useful if you are creating different promises that need to share the same cache
  key: string,

  // List of arguments to pass into the promise function
  args: array

  // [v0.0.3]
  // This function is called on promise failure and returning true will forcefully expire
  // the cache for this promise
  expireOnFailure: function,

  // [v0.0.5]
  // If true, the response from the promise will be cached in local storage based on the ttl
  localStorageEnabled: boolean,
  // Determines the key that will be used to store within local storage
  // If omitted, will default to the 'key' identifier used above
  localStorageKey: string
}

Manual Remove

Added in v0.0.7, the remove method will manually expire a promise cached and delete it from local storage (if local storage is enabled). Please see the tests for more information on usage.

// @strPromise is the unique key of the cached promise
// @keepInLS boolean indicating if the cached promise should remain in local storage (if enabled)
promiseCache.remove(strPromise, keepInLS);

Added in v0.0.13, the remove method supports both an array of keys or a regular expression

Added in v0.0.10, removeAll iterates over all cached promises and calls .remove()

// @keepInLS boolean indicating if the cached promise should remain in local storage (if enabled)
promiseCache.removeAll(keepInLS);

Events

Added in v0.0.5, the following events are now supported:

$scope.$on('angular-promise-cache.new', function(evt, key, strPromise) {
    // @key ${PROMISE_CACHE_CREATION_TIMESTAMP}$
    // @strPromise unique identifier for the promise
    // Fired when calling when an uncached promise
});
$scope.$on('angular-promise-cache.expired', function(evt, key, strPromise) {
    // @key ${PROMISE_CACHE_CREATION_TIMESTAMP}$
    // @strPromise unique identifier for the promise
    // Fired when a promise expired
});
$scope.$on('angular-promise-cache.active', function(evt, key, expireTimestamp, strPromise) {
    // @key ${PROMISE_CACHE_CREATION_TIMESTAMP}$
    // @expireTimestamp {PROMISE_EXPIRATION_TIMESTAMP}
    // @strPromise unique identifier for the promise
    // Fired when a cached promise is returned
});

[v0.0.7]
$scope.$on('angular-promise-cache.removed', function(evt, strPromise) {
    // @strPromise unique identifier for the promise
    // Fired when a cached promise is manually removed
});

For actual examples, please view the source of the example application.

Example

Please view the detailed demo

Testing

npm install
bower install
gulp test

Release Notes

  • v0.1.2 - Merged https://github.com/chrisronline/angular-promise-cache/pull/16
  • v0.1.1 - Remove unnecessary window reference in loader code
  • v0.1.0 - Adding modularity support (for AMD, CommonJS) and fixing issue with local storage access issues, #14
  • v0.0.13 - Fixing issue #11
  • v0.0.12 - Fixing issue #9
  • v0.0.11 - Fixing issue #8
  • v0.0.10 - Fixing issue #6
  • v0.0.9 - Fixing issue #5
  • v0.0.8 - Fixing issue #4
  • v0.0.7 - Adding support for a remove method and ttl=-1
  • v0.0.6 - Fixing issue #2
  • v0.0.5 - Added local storage support
  • v0.0.4 - (skipped)
  • v0.0.3 - Added expireOnFailure functionality

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial