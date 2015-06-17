An AngularJS directive for displaying a circular progress meter.
This module can be installed using bower:
bower install angular-progress-arc --save
Otherwise, simply add the
angular-progress-arc.min.js file to your project.
Include the script in your application and include the
angular-progress-arc module as a dependency in your application module.
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-progress-arc']);
Add a
progress-arc element to your application as required.
<progress-arc
size="{integer}"
stroke="{string}"
stroke-width="{integer}"
complete="{expression}"
counter-clockwise="{string}"
background="{string}">
</progress-arc>
size defines the pixel width and height for the svg element. This defaults to 200.
stroke defines the color of the progress arc. This should be a valid stroke property for an SVG circle element. This defaults to black.
stroke-width defines the width of the progress arc line in pixels. This should be a value between 1 and
size / 2. This defaults to 20.
complete is an expression that should evaluate to a float value between 0.0 and 1.0; where 0.0 is an empty progress arc, and 1.0 is a full ring.
counter-clockwise is a boolean value that will render the progress arc in a counter-clockwise direction. Any value Javascript would recognise as true will be treated as such, with the exception of the literal string false which will be treated as a boolean
false.
background defines the color of the ring background. If not defined, no background is rendered.
As well as using attributes of the directive element, a progress arc can be styled using CSS.
// Use a more complex selector in your application to avoid styling other SVG elements.
circle {
stroke: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
stroke-linecap: round;
}
The
stroke-dashoffset property is used to render the position of the progress arc, so adding a transition for this property will result in smoother transitions between progress values.
circle {
transition: stroke-dashoffset 0.1s linear;
}
If you use CSS for styling, avoid setting the following properties that are used to calculate the progress arc position:
stroke-width
stroke-dasharray
stroke-dashoffset
This module provides a service for configuring application-wide defaults for
progress-arc directives. To change default values, inject the
progressArcDefaultsProvider into your module's config method:
myApp.config(['progressArcDefaultsProvider', function (progressArcDefaultsProvider) {
progressArcDefaultsProvider
.setDefault('background', '#aaa')
.setDefault('size', 300);
});
The values you can configure this way are
size,
strokeWidth,
stroke and
background.
angular-progress-arc is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.