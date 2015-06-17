openbase logo
angular-progress-arc

by Mathew Byrne
1.0.0

AngularJS directive for displaying a circular progress meter.

Overview

Readme

angular-progress-arc

An AngularJS directive for displaying a circular progress meter.

Demo

Features

  • Displays a circular progress meter.
  • Utilises SVG for rendering.
  • Adjustable dimensions, color and thickness.
  • No additional dependencies outside of AngularJS.

Installation

This module can be installed using bower:

bower install angular-progress-arc --save

Otherwise, simply add the angular-progress-arc.min.js file to your project.

Usage

Include the script in your application and include the angular-progress-arc module as a dependency in your application module.

angular.module('myApp', ['angular-progress-arc']);

Add a progress-arc element to your application as required.

<progress-arc
    size="{integer}"
    stroke="{string}"
    stroke-width="{integer}"
    complete="{expression}"
    counter-clockwise="{string}"
    background="{string}">
</progress-arc>

Attributes

  • size defines the pixel width and height for the svg element. This defaults to 200.
  • stroke defines the color of the progress arc. This should be a valid stroke property for an SVG circle element. This defaults to black.
  • stroke-width defines the width of the progress arc line in pixels. This should be a value between 1 and size / 2. This defaults to 20.
  • complete is an expression that should evaluate to a float value between 0.0 and 1.0; where 0.0 is an empty progress arc, and 1.0 is a full ring.
  • counter-clockwise is a boolean value that will render the progress arc in a counter-clockwise direction. Any value Javascript would recognise as true will be treated as such, with the exception of the literal string false which will be treated as a boolean false.
  • background defines the color of the ring background. If not defined, no background is rendered.

Styling

As well as using attributes of the directive element, a progress arc can be styled using CSS.

// Use a more complex selector in your application to avoid styling other SVG elements.
circle {
    stroke: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
    stroke-linecap: round;
}

The stroke-dashoffset property is used to render the position of the progress arc, so adding a transition for this property will result in smoother transitions between progress values.

circle {
    transition: stroke-dashoffset 0.1s linear;
}

If you use CSS for styling, avoid setting the following properties that are used to calculate the progress arc position:

  • stroke-width
  • stroke-dasharray
  • stroke-dashoffset

Defaults

This module provides a service for configuring application-wide defaults for progress-arc directives. To change default values, inject the progressArcDefaultsProvider into your module's config method:

myApp.config(['progressArcDefaultsProvider', function (progressArcDefaultsProvider) {
    progressArcDefaultsProvider
        .setDefault('background', '#aaa')
        .setDefault('size', 300);
});

The values you can configure this way are size, strokeWidth, stroke and background.

License

angular-progress-arc is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

