An AngularJS directive for displaying a circular progress meter.

Demo

Features

Displays a circular progress meter.

Utilises SVG for rendering.

Adjustable dimensions, color and thickness.

No additional dependencies outside of AngularJS.

Installation

This module can be installed using bower:

bower install angular-progress-arc --save

Otherwise, simply add the angular-progress-arc.min.js file to your project.

Usage

Include the script in your application and include the angular-progress-arc module as a dependency in your application module.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-progress-arc' ]);

Add a progress-arc element to your application as required.

< progress-arc size = "{integer}" stroke = "{string}" stroke-width = "{integer}" complete = "{expression}" counter-clockwise = "{string}" background = "{string}" > </ progress-arc >

Attributes

size defines the pixel width and height for the svg element. This defaults to 200 .

defines the pixel width and height for the svg element. This defaults to . stroke defines the color of the progress arc. This should be a valid stroke property for an SVG circle element. This defaults to black .

defines the color of the progress arc. This should be a valid stroke property for an SVG circle element. This defaults to . stroke-width defines the width of the progress arc line in pixels. This should be a value between 1 and size / 2. This defaults to 20 .

defines the width of the progress arc line in pixels. This should be a value between 1 and / 2. This defaults to . complete is an expression that should evaluate to a float value between 0.0 and 1.0; where 0.0 is an empty progress arc, and 1.0 is a full ring.

is an expression that should evaluate to a float value between 0.0 and 1.0; where 0.0 is an empty progress arc, and 1.0 is a full ring. counter-clockwise is a boolean value that will render the progress arc in a counter-clockwise direction. Any value Javascript would recognise as true will be treated as such, with the exception of the literal string false which will be treated as a boolean false .

is a boolean value that will render the progress arc in a counter-clockwise direction. Any value Javascript would recognise as true will be treated as such, with the exception of the literal string which will be treated as a boolean . background defines the color of the ring background. If not defined, no background is rendered.

Styling

As well as using attributes of the directive element, a progress arc can be styled using CSS.

// Use a more complex selector in your application to avoid styling other SVG elements . circle { stroke : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.1); stroke-linecap : round; }

The stroke-dashoffset property is used to render the position of the progress arc, so adding a transition for this property will result in smoother transitions between progress values.

circle { transition : stroke-dashoffset 0.1s linear; }

If you use CSS for styling, avoid setting the following properties that are used to calculate the progress arc position:

stroke-width

stroke-dasharray

stroke-dashoffset

Defaults

This module provides a service for configuring application-wide defaults for progress-arc directives. To change default values, inject the progressArcDefaultsProvider into your module's config method:

myApp.config([ 'progressArcDefaultsProvider' , function ( progressArcDefaultsProvider ) { progressArcDefaultsProvider .setDefault( 'background' , '#aaa' ) .setDefault( 'size' , 300 ); });

The values you can configure this way are size , strokeWidth , stroke and background .

License

angular-progress-arc is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.