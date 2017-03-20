THIS REPO IS NOT ACTIVELY MAINTAINED and has several incompatibilities with most browsers. I'm happy to test/review/merge pull requests and am open to passing ownership of this project to another.

AngularPrint

An Angular module that allows users to selectively print elements, as well as provides optimizations for printing. By default, printing margins are minimized.

Installation

Make sure bower is installed;

Navigate to the root directory of your project and execute the comand: $ bower install angular-print

Insert stylesheet and javascript file:

< link media = "print" rel = "stylesheet" href = "public/angularPrint/angularPrint.css" > < script src = "public/angularPrint/angularPrint.js" > </ script >

Import module to your Angular app using the name "AngularPrint": ( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'AngularPrint' , '...' ]); })();

Using AngularPrint

printSection

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Makes element and its children visible for printing < div > < div print-section > I'll print < p > Me, too! </ p > </ div > < div > I won't </ div > </ div >

printOnly

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Makes element and its children only visible for printing < div print-section > < div print-only > I'll print, but until then nobody wants me < p > Me, too! </ p > </ div > < div > Me, too! Except that people still want to look at me in the meantime... </ div > </ div >

printHide

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Makes element invisible during printing, but it is replaced by blank space < div print-section > < div print-hide > I won't print < p > Me, either </ p > </ div > < div > I'll print, but those bozos upstairs are still taking up space </ div > </ div >

printRemove

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Makes element invisible during printing < div print-section > < div print-remove > I won't print < p > Me, either </ p > </ div > < div > I'll print, and those bozos upstairs will finally stop making such a ruckus </ div > </ div >

printIf

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Toggles print-visibility based on expression < div print-section print-if = "pigsFly" > </ div > < div print-if = "samIsTheBest" > </ div >

printBtn

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Adds onClick callback to element that will trigger printing < button print-btn > Doesn't matter where you put me </ button > < span print-btn > I will make anything cause a print </ span > < p print-btn > to happen if you click me </ p >

printLandscape

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Will cause printing to be landscape instead of portrait < button print-landscape > Doesn't matter where you put me </ button > < span print-landscape > I will cause any print </ span > < p print-landscape > to be landscape </ p >

printAvoidBreak

Directive type: Attribute

Description: Prevents page breaks on element < button print-avoid-break > This element won't get split by page breaks </ button >

printTable