angular-print

by Sam Duzett
0.3.8

An Angular module that allows users to selectively print elements, as well as provides optimizations for tables

Readme

THIS REPO IS NOT ACTIVELY MAINTAINED and has several incompatibilities with most browsers. I'm happy to test/review/merge pull requests and am open to passing ownership of this project to another.

AngularPrint

An Angular module that allows users to selectively print elements, as well as provides optimizations for printing. By default, printing margins are minimized.

Installation

  • Make sure bower is installed;

  • Navigate to the root directory of your project and execute the comand:

    $ bower install angular-print

  • Insert stylesheet and javascript file:

  • <!-- CSS -->
<link media="print" rel="stylesheet" href="public/angularPrint/angularPrint.css">

<!-- JS -->
<script src="public/angularPrint/angularPrint.js"></script>

  • Import module to your Angular app using the name "AngularPrint":

    (function() {
  'use strict';
  
  angular.module('yourApp', ['AngularPrint', '...']);
})();

Using AngularPrint

printSection

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Makes element and its children visible for printing

    <div>
    <div print-section>
      I'll print
      <p>Me, too!</p>
    </div>
    <div>I won't</div>
</div>

printOnly

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Makes element and its children only visible for printing

    <div print-section>
    <div print-only>
      I'll print, but until then nobody wants me
      <p>Me, too!</p>
    </div>
    <div>Me, too! Except that people still want to look at me in the meantime...</div>
</div>

printHide

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Makes element invisible during printing, but it is replaced by blank space

    <div print-section>
    <div print-hide>
      I won't print
      <p>Me, either</p>
    </div>
    <div>I'll print, but those bozos upstairs are still taking up space</div>
</div>

printRemove

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Makes element invisible during printing

    <div print-section>
    <div print-remove>
      I won't print
      <p>Me, either</p>
    </div>
    <div>I'll print, and those bozos upstairs will finally stop making such a ruckus</div>
</div>

printIf

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Toggles print-visibility based on expression

    <!--Pigs do not yet fly, so this div, despite having print-section, will not print-->
<div print-section print-if="pigsFly"></div>
<!--Sam IS the best, so this div will print, despite not having print-section-->
<div print-if="samIsTheBest"></div>

printBtn

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Adds onClick callback to element that will trigger printing

    <button print-btn>Doesn't matter where you put me</button>
<span print-btn>I will make anything cause a print</span>
<p print-btn>to happen if you click me</p>

printLandscape

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Will cause printing to be landscape instead of portrait

    <button print-landscape>Doesn't matter where you put me</button>
<span print-landscape>I will cause any print</span>
<p print-landscape>to be landscape</p>

printAvoidBreak

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description: Prevents page breaks on element

    <button print-avoid-break>This element won't get split by page breaks</button>

printTable

  • Directive type: Attribute

  • Description:

    • Optimizes table for printing. This includes keeping 'td' cell content from being cut-off by page breaks.
    • Must be passed an array scope object representing the data presented by the table.
    • Column headers will persist between pages only if the <thead> and <tbody> tags are used correctly.

    This example shows adjustments to an already-visible table in order to tailor it for printing

    <table print-table="people">
  <thead>
    <tr>
      <td print-remove>Unwanted field</td>
      <td>Name</td>
      <td>Address</td>
      <td>Phone</td>
    </tr>
  </thead>
  <tbody>
    <tr ng-repeat="person in people">
      <td print-remove>{{person.unwantedInfo}}</td>
      <td>{{person.name}}</td>
      <td>{{person.address}}</td>
      <td>{{person.phone}}</td>
    </tr>
  </tbody>
</table>

    This example shows a table made to only be visible during printing

    <table print-table="people" print-only>
  <thead>
    <tr>
      <td>Name</td>
      <td>Address</td>
      <td>Phone</td>
    </tr>
  </thead>
  <tbody>
    <tr ng-repeat="person in people">
      <td>{{person.name}}</td>
      <td>{{person.address}}</td>
      <td>{{person.phone}}</td>
    </tr>
  </tbody>
</table>

