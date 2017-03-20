THIS REPO IS NOT ACTIVELY MAINTAINED and has several incompatibilities with most browsers. I'm happy to test/review/merge pull requests and am open to passing ownership of this project to another.
An Angular module that allows users to selectively print elements, as well as provides optimizations for printing. By default, printing margins are minimized.
Make sure bower is installed;
Navigate to the root directory of your project and execute the comand:
$ bower install angular-print
Insert stylesheet and javascript file:
<!-- CSS -->
<link media="print" rel="stylesheet" href="public/angularPrint/angularPrint.css">
<!-- JS -->
<script src="public/angularPrint/angularPrint.js"></script>
Import module to your Angular app using the name "AngularPrint":
(function() {
'use strict';
angular.module('yourApp', ['AngularPrint', '...']);
})();
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Makes element and its children visible for printing
<div>
<div print-section>
I'll print
<p>Me, too!</p>
</div>
<div>I won't</div>
</div>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Makes element and its children only visible for printing
<div print-section>
<div print-only>
I'll print, but until then nobody wants me
<p>Me, too!</p>
</div>
<div>Me, too! Except that people still want to look at me in the meantime...</div>
</div>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Makes element invisible during printing, but it is replaced by blank space
<div print-section>
<div print-hide>
I won't print
<p>Me, either</p>
</div>
<div>I'll print, but those bozos upstairs are still taking up space</div>
</div>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Makes element invisible during printing
<div print-section>
<div print-remove>
I won't print
<p>Me, either</p>
</div>
<div>I'll print, and those bozos upstairs will finally stop making such a ruckus</div>
</div>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Toggles print-visibility based on expression
<!--Pigs do not yet fly, so this div, despite having print-section, will not print-->
<div print-section print-if="pigsFly"></div>
<!--Sam IS the best, so this div will print, despite not having print-section-->
<div print-if="samIsTheBest"></div>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Adds onClick callback to element that will trigger printing
<button print-btn>Doesn't matter where you put me</button>
<span print-btn>I will make anything cause a print</span>
<p print-btn>to happen if you click me</p>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Will cause printing to be landscape instead of portrait
<button print-landscape>Doesn't matter where you put me</button>
<span print-landscape>I will cause any print</span>
<p print-landscape>to be landscape</p>
Directive type: Attribute
Description: Prevents page breaks on element
<button print-avoid-break>This element won't get split by page breaks</button>
Directive type: Attribute
Description:
<thead> and
<tbody> tags are used correctly.
This example shows adjustments to an already-visible table in order to tailor it for printing
<table print-table="people">
<thead>
<tr>
<td print-remove>Unwanted field</td>
<td>Name</td>
<td>Address</td>
<td>Phone</td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="person in people">
<td print-remove>{{person.unwantedInfo}}</td>
<td>{{person.name}}</td>
<td>{{person.address}}</td>
<td>{{person.phone}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
This example shows a table made to only be visible during printing
<table print-table="people" print-only>
<thead>
<tr>
<td>Name</td>
<td>Address</td>
<td>Phone</td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr ng-repeat="person in people">
<td>{{person.name}}</td>
<td>{{person.address}}</td>
<td>{{person.phone}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>