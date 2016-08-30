Lightweight AngularJS poller service which can be easily injected into controllers. It uses a timer and sends requests every few seconds to keep the client synced with the server. Angular Poller supports
$resource,
$http and
Restangular.
Demo: http://emmaguo.github.io/angular-poller/
You can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install angular-poller
Then add
emguo.poller as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', [require('angular-poller')]);
bower install angular-poller
Add a
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angular-poller/angular-poller.js"></script>
Then add
emguo.poller as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['emguo.poller']);
You can also use cdnjs files:
<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-poller/0.4.5/angular-poller.js"></script>
<script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-poller/0.4.5/angular-poller.min.js"></script>
myModule.controller('myController', function($scope, $resource, poller) {
// Define your resource object.
var myResource = $resource(url[, paramDefaults]);
// Get poller. This also starts/restarts poller.
var myPoller = poller.get(myResource);
// Update view. Since a promise can only be resolved or rejected once but we want
// to keep track of all requests, poller service uses the notifyCallback. By default
// poller only gets notified of success responses.
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
// Stop poller.
myPoller.stop();
// Restart poller.
myPoller.restart();
// Remove poller.
myPoller.remove();
});
myModule.controller('myController', function($scope, $resource, poller) {
// Define your resource object.
var myResource = $resource(url[, paramDefaults], {
myQuery: {
method: 'GET',
isArray: true,
headers: ...
},
...
});
// Get poller.
var myPoller = poller.get(myResource, {
action: 'myQuery',
delay: 6000,
argumentsArray: [
{
verb: 'greet',
salutation: 'Hello'
}
]
});
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
});
Similar to how you invoke action methods on the class object or instance object directly ($resource), the format of
argumentsArray is:
[parameters]
[parameters], postData
[parameters]
myModule.controller('myController', function($scope, poller) {
// Get poller.
var myPoller = poller.get('api/test/123', {
action: 'jsonp',
delay: 6000,
argumentsArray: [
{
params: {
param1: 1,
param2: 2
},
headers: {
header1: 1
}
}
]
});
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
});
The format of
argumentsArray is:
GET,
DELETE,
HEAD and
JSONP requests:
[config]
POST,
PUT,
PATCH requests:
data, [config]
config is the object describing the request to be made and how it should be processed. It may contain
params,
headers,
xsrfHeaderName etc. Please see
$http documentation for more information.
myModule.controller('myController', function($scope, Restangular, poller) {
// Get poller.
var myPoller = poller.get(Restangular.one('test', 123), {
action: 'get',
delay: 6000,
argumentsArray: [
{
param1: 1,
param2: 2
},
{
header1: 1
}
]
});
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
});
Angular Poller supports all Restangular action methods. Here
argumentsArray is exactly the same as the input arguments for the original method function. For instance the
argumentsArray for element method
getList(subElement, [queryParams, headers]) would be
subElement, [queryParams, headers], and the
argumentsArray for collection method
getList([queryParams, headers]) would be
[queryParams, headers], etc.
To update
argumentsArray without restarting poller, you can pass in
argumentsArray as a function, which gets evaluated on every tick.
var myPoller = poller.get(myResource, {
action: 'get',
delay: 6000,
argumentsArray: function() {
return [
{
param1: $scope.param1,
param2: $scope.param2
},
{
header1: 1
}
]
}
});
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
One way to capture error responses is to use the
catchError option. It indicates whether poller should get notified of error responses.
var myPoller = poller.get(myTarget, {
catchError: true
});
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, function(result) {
// If catchError is set to true, this notifyCallback can contain either
// a success or an error response.
if (result.$resolved) {
// Success handler ...
} else {
// Error handler: (data, status, headers, config)
if (result.status === 503) {
// Stop poller or provide visual feedback to the user etc
poller.stopAll();
}
}
});
Alternatively you can use AngularJS
interceptors for global error handling like so:
myModule.config(function($httpProvider) {
$httpProvider.interceptors.push(function($q, poller) {
return {
'responseError': function(rejection) {
if (rejection.status === 503) {
// Stop poller or provide visual feedback to the user etc
poller.stopAll();
}
return $q.reject(rejection);
}
};
});
});
You may also use
setErrorInterceptor if you are using Restangular.
myModule.controller('myController', function($scope, poller) {
var poller1 = poller.get(target1),
poller2 = poller.get(target2);
poller1.promise.then(null, null, callback);
poller2.promise.then(null, null, callback);
// Total number of pollers
console.log(poller.size());
// Stop all pollers.
poller.stopAll();
// Restart all pollers.
poller.restartAll();
// Stop and remove all pollers.
poller.reset();
});
myModule.factory('myTarget', function() {
// return $resource object, Restangular object or $http url.
return ...;
});
myModule.controller('controller1', function($scope, poller, myTarget) {
// Register and start poller.
var myPoller = poller.get(myTarget);
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
});
myModule.controller('controller2', function($scope, poller, myTarget) {
// Get existing poller and restart it.
var myPoller = poller.get(myTarget);
myPoller.promise.then(null, null, callback);
});
myModule.controller('controller3', function($scope, poller, myTarget) {
poller.get(myTarget).stop();
});
Use the
smart option to make sure poller only sends new request after the previous one is resolved. It is set to
false by default.
var myPoller = poller.get(myTarget, {
action: 'query',
delay: 6000,
argumentsArray: [
{
verb: 'greet',
salutation: 'Hello'
}
],
smart: true
});
You can also use
pollerConfig to set
smart globally for all pollers.
myModule.config(function(pollerConfig) {
pollerConfig.smart = true;
});
poller.get
By default
poller.get(target, ...) looks for any existing poller by
target in poller registry. If found, it overwrites
existing poller with new parameters such as
action,
delay,
argumentsArray etc if specified, and then restarts the poller.
If not found, it creates and starts a new poller. It means you will never have two pollers running against the same target.
But if you do want to have more than one poller running against the same target, you can force poller to always create new
poller on calling
poller.get like so:
myModule.config(function(pollerConfig) {
pollerConfig.neverOverwrite = true;
});
In order to automatically stop all pollers when navigating between views with multiple controllers, you can use
pollerConfig.
myModule.config(function(pollerConfig) {
pollerConfig.stopOn = '$stateChangeStart'; // If you use ui-router.
pollerConfig.stopOn = '$routeChangeStart'; // If you use ngRoute.
});
You also have the option to set
pollerConfig.stopOn to
$stateChangeSuccess or
$routeChangeSuccess.
You can also use
pollerConfig to automatically reset all pollers when navigating between views with multiple controllers.
It empties poller registry in addition to stopping all pollers. It means
poller.get will always create a new poller.
myModule.config(function(pollerConfig) {
pollerConfig.resetOn = '$stateChangeStart'; // If you use ui-router.
pollerConfig.resetOn = '$routeChangeStart'; // If you use ngRoute.
});
You also have the option to set
pollerConfig.resetOn to
$stateChangeSuccess or
$routeChangeSuccess.
Use the
handleVisibilityChange option to automatically slow down poller delay to
idleDelay when page is hidden.
By default
idleDelay is set to 10 seconds.
myModule.config(function(pollerConfig) {
pollerConfig.handleVisibilityChange = true;
});
myModule.controller('myController', function(poller) {
poller.get(myTarget, {
idleDelay: 20000 // Default value is 10000
});
});
https://github.com/emmaguo/angular-poller/releases
Angular Poller supports Angular 1.2.0 - 1.5.x.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Emma Guo
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.