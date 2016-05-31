openbase logo
angular-pnotify

by Jacques Lareau
0.1.2 (see all)

AngularJS wrapper for PNotify

Readme

angular-pnotify

This is a simple wrapper for PNotify as a AngularJS service. This service provides several helper methods to display notifications on web applications.

A PNotify 2.0 port heavily based on angular-pines-notify project.

Dependencies

Optional

Need to use at least Bootstrap 3 or jQuery UI to make pretty notifications.

Demo

Check out the demo here!

Install

bower install angular-pnotify

Or

npm install angular-pnotify

Usage

Include at least Bootstrap 3 or jQuery UI CSS.

Include PNotify related assets. You need to include at least pnotify.css and pnotify.js. Don't forget pnotify.confirm.js if you need confirmation dialogs.

Then add angular-pnotify.js.

Here is an example using Bootstrap 3.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/pnotify/dist/pnotify.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/pnotify/dist/pnotify.buttons.css">

<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/pnotify/dist/pnotify.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/pnotify/dist/pnotify.confirm.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/pnotify/dist/pnotify.buttons.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-pnotify/src/angular-pnotify.js"></script>

Add the angular-pnotify module as a dependency to your application module:

angular.module('MyApp', ['jlareau.pnotify']);

In order to use the API you need to inject the notificationService service into your controllers.

angular.module('MyApp')
    .controller('MyCtrl', ['$scope', 'notificationService', function($scope, notificationService) {
        $scope.action = function() {
            notificationService.success('Success!!!');
        };
    }])
;

Methods

info

Display an info notice.

notificationService.info(text, [stack name]);

notice

Display notification as a notice.

notificationService.notice(text, [stack name]);

error

Display an error notice.

notificationService.error(text, [stack name]);

success

Display a success notice.

notificationService.success(text, [stack name]);

notify

Display a generic PNotify notification with the options you pass to it. It ignores defaults.

notificationService.notify(options);

notifyWithDefaults

Same as notify but will merge the options with defaults. Useful when you only want to override or add one options, without clearing all defaults.

notificationService.notifyWithDefaults(options, [stack name]);

removeNotifications

Will clear all currently showing notifications.

notificationService.removeNotifications();

Provider

Sometimes you want to set defaults for the whole application. You can do so in your module's config.

angular.module('MyApp')
    .config(['notificationServiceProvider', function(notificationServiceProvider) {

        notificationServiceProvider.setDefaults({
            history: false,
            delay: 4000,
            closer: false,
            closer_hover: false
        });

    }])
;

You can also chain configuration calls:

angular.module('MyApp')
    .config(['notificationServiceProvider', function(notificationServiceProvider) {

        notificationServiceProvider

            .setDefaults({
                history: false,
                delay: 4000,
                closer: false,
                closer_hover: false
            })

            // Configure a stack named 'bottom_right' that append a call 'stack-bottomright'
            .setStack('bottom_right', 'stack-bottomright', {
                dir1: 'up',
                dir2: 'left',
                firstpos1: 25,
                firstpos2: 25
            })

            // Configure a stack named 'top_left' that append a call 'stack-topleft'
            .setStack('top_left', 'stack-topleft', {
                dir1: 'down',
                dir2: 'right',
                push: 'top'
            })

        ;

    }])
;

PNotify Stacks

You can set the position and direction of notifications by using PNotify stacks. You can add stack information to the following methods:

  • info
  • notice
  • error
  • success

You need to define the stacks in the config section before:

angular.module('MyApp')
    .config(['notificationServiceProvider', function(notificationServiceProvider) {

        // Configure a stack named 'top_left' that append a call 'stack-topleft'
        notificationServiceProvider.setStack('top_left', 'stack-topleft', {
            dir1: 'down',
            dir2: 'right',
            push: 'top'
        });

    }])
;

Later, in a controller:

notificationService.info('Hello World : Top left', 'top_left');

You can also set a defined stack as the default:

notificationServiceProvider.setDefaultStack('top_left');

Examples

angular.module('MyApp')
    .controller('MyCtrl', ['$scope', 'notificationService', function($scope, notificationService) {

        $scope.action = function() {
            // This is a sample using the success helper method
            notificationService.success('This is a success notification');
        };

        $scope.anotherAction = function() {
            // This is a sample using the generic PNotify notification object
            notificationService.notify({
                title: 'Notice Title',
                text: 'Notice Text',
                hide: false
            });
        };

    }])
;

Options

All the PNotify options can be passed through the notify functions. You can read more about the supported list of options and what they do on the PNotify Github Page

See Also

Thanks

To the angular-pines-notify contributors:

Thanks to mehdi-ghezal for stack implementation.

