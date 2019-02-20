Angular Plotly.js

Usage

Install with bower:

bower install angular-plotly

Include angular, plotly and angular-plotly:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.5/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-latest.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-plotly/src/angular-plotly.js" > </ script >

Add plotly dependency:

var app = angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'plotly' ]);

Add a chart:

< plotly plotly-data = "data" plotly-layout = "layout" plotly-options = "options" > </ plotly >

The values expected for data , layout and options can be found in plotly's documentation.

Running the example

Run a simple webserver from the root of your repository:

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

Open the following url:

http :

Optional Event Subscription:

Plotly can also be initialized with plotly-events

< plotly plotly-data = "data" plotly-layout = "layout" plotly-options = "options" plotly-events = "plotlyEvents" > </ plotly >

Where plotlyEvents is a function that accepts the plotly.graph Object as a parameter. This function is only called once during initialization and can be used to create listeners for the various plot events such as:

plotly_click

plotly_beforehover

plotly_hover

plotly_unhover

plotly_relayout

plotly_selecting

plotly_deselect

plotly_doubleclick

plotly_beforeexport

plotly_afterexport

plotly_afterplot

plotly_redraw

plotly_clickannotation

An example plotlyEvents definition is: