angular-plotly

by Alon Horev
0.1.3 (see all)

An AngularJS directive for plotly.js

Documentation
379

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular Plotly.js

Usage

Install with bower:

bower install angular-plotly

Include angular, plotly and angular-plotly:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.5/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-latest.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-plotly/src/angular-plotly.js"></script>

Add plotly dependency:

var app = angular.module('yourApp', ['plotly']);

Add a chart:

<plotly plotly-data="data" plotly-layout="layout" plotly-options="options"></plotly>

The values expected for data, layout and options can be found in plotly's documentation.

Running the example

Run a simple webserver from the root of your repository:

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

Open the following url:

http://127.0.0.1:8000/example/index.html

Optional Event Subscription:

Plotly can also be initialized with plotly-events

<plotly plotly-data="data" plotly-layout="layout" plotly-options="options" plotly-events="plotlyEvents"></plotly>

Where plotlyEvents is a function that accepts the plotly.graph Object as a parameter. This function is only called once during initialization and can be used to create listeners for the various plot events such as:

  • plotly_click
  • plotly_beforehover
  • plotly_hover
  • plotly_unhover
  • plotly_relayout
  • plotly_selecting
  • plotly_deselect
  • plotly_doubleclick
  • plotly_beforeexport
  • plotly_afterexport
  • plotly_afterplot
  • plotly_redraw
  • plotly_clickannotation

An example plotlyEvents definition is:

$scope.NumberOfSelectedPoints = 0;
$scope.plotlyEvents = function (graph){
  graph.on('plotly_selecting', function(event){
    if (event) {
      $scope.NumberOfSelectedPoints = event.points.length;
      $scope.$digest();
    }
  });
};

