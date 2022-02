Build Angular components, directives, and pipes in isolation.

Playground is a living styleguide for your Angular components, taking the components you already wrote and providing an environment that makes it easy to visualize changes, document variations, and fix broken UI.

Articles

Contributing

Help Angular Playground by contributing!

Please read our contributing guide to learn about filing issues, submitting PRs, and buliding Angular Playground.

License

Angular Playground is MIT licensed.

Latest Changes

Playground Changelog