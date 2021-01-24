angular-pipes is a pipes library for
Angular.
Check out the changelog to check all the latest changes.
Read the contributing guidelines
You can find the documentations in the
docs folder or on
GitBook.
empty
head
initial
join
last
tail
uniq
without
intersection
union
range
map
pluck
where
firstOrDefault
orderBy
reverse
count
some
every
shuffle
take
takeUntil
takeWhile
drop
deep
chunk
flatten
greater
greaterOrEqual
less
lessOrEqual
equal
notEqual
identical
notIdentical
isNull
isUndefined
isNil
isNumber
isString
isFunction
isArray
isObject
isDefined
leftpad
rightpad
pad
trim
split
replace
match
test
newlines
capitalize
upperfirst
template
encodeURI
encodeURIComponent
decodeURI
decodeURIComponent
repeat
truncate
slugify
stripTags
latinize
wrap
with
reverseStr
npm install angular-pipes --save
Check the
documentation for how to import your pipes in your
NgModule and how to use individual pipes.
npm install
npm test