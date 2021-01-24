openbase logo
angular-pipes

by Florian Knop
10.0.0 (see all)

Useful pipes for Angular

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

689

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Not actively maintained

angular-pipes

angular-pipes is a pipes library for Angular.

Changelog

Check out the changelog to check all the latest changes.

Contribute

Read the contributing guidelines

Pipes

You can find the documentations in the docs folder or on GitBook.

Collections (array)

Boolean

Math

Aggregate

String

Object

Install

npm

npm install angular-pipes --save

How to use

Check the documentation for how to import your pipes in your NgModule and how to use individual pipes.

Tests

npm install
npm test

License

MIT

