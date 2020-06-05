AngularJS Phone Catalog Tutorial Application

Overview

This application takes the developer through the process of building a web-application using AngularJS. The application is loosely based on the Google Phone Gallery, which no longer exists. Here is a historical reference: Google Phone Gallery on WayBack

Each tagged commit is a separate lesson teaching a single aspect of the framework.

The full tutorial can be found at https://docs.angularjs.org/tutorial.

Prerequisites

Git

A good place to learn about setting up git is here.

You can find documentation and download git here.

Get Node.js.

Install the tool dependencies: npm install

Workings of the Application

The application filesystem layout structure is based on the angular-seed project.

There is no dynamic backend (no application server) for this application. Instead we fake the application server by fetching static JSON files.

Read the Development section at the end to familiarize yourself with running and developing an AngularJS application.

Commits / Tutorial Outline

You can check out any point of the tutorial using:

git checkout step-?

To see the changes made between any two lessons use the git diff command:

git diff step- ?. .step- ?

step-0 Bootstrapping

Add the 'angular.js' script.

Add the ngApp directive to bootstrap the application.

directive to bootstrap the application. Add a simple template with an expression.

step-1 Static Template

Add a stylesheet file ('app/app.css').

Add a static list with two phones.

step-2 AngularJS Templates

Convert the static phone list to dynamic by: Creating a PhoneListController controller. Extracting the data from HTML into the controller as an in-memory dataset. Converting the static document into a template with the use of the ngRepeat directive.

Add a simple unit test for the PhoneListController controller to show how to write tests and run them using Karma.

step-3 Components

Introduce components.

Combine the controller and the template into a reusable, isolated phoneList component.

component. Refactor the application and tests to use the phoneList component.

step-4 Directory and File Organization

Refactor the layout of files and directories, applying best practices and techniques that will make the application easier to maintain and expand in the future: Put each entity in its own file. Organize code by feature area (instead of by function). Split code into modules that other modules can depend on. Use external templates in .html files (instead of inline HTML strings).



step-5 Filtering Repeaters

Add a search box to demonstrate: How the data-binding works on input fields. How to use the filter filter. How ngRepeat automatically shrinks and grows the number of phones in the view.

Add an end-to-end test to: Show how end-to-end tests are written and used. Prove that the search box and the repeater are correctly wired together.



step-6 Two-way Data Binding

Add an age property to the phone model.

property to the phone model. Add a drop-down menu to control the phone list order.

Override the default order value in controller.

Add unit and end-to-end tests for this feature.

step-7 XHR & Dependency Injection

Replace the in-memory dataset with data loaded from the server (in the form of a static 'phone.json' file to keep the tutorial backend agnostic): The JSON data is loaded using the $http service.

Demonstrate the use of services and dependency injection (DI): $http is injected into the controller through DI. Introduce DI annotation methods: .$inject and inline array

and (DI):

Add a phone image and links to phone pages.

Add an end-to-end test that verifies the phone links.

Tweak the CSS to style the page just a notch.

step-9 Routing & Multiple Views

Introduce the $route service, which allows binding URLs to views for routing and deep-linking: Add the ngRoute module as a dependency. Configure routes for the application. Use the ngView directive in 'index.html'.

service, which allows binding URLs to views for routing and deep-linking: Create a phone list route ( /phones ): Map /phones to the existing phoneList component.

): Create a phone detail route ( /phones/:phoneId ): Map /phones/:phoneId to a new phoneDetail component. Create a dummy phoneDetail component, which displays the selected phone ID. Pass the phoneId parameter to the component's controller via $routeParams .

):

step-10 More Templating

Implement fetching data for the selected phone and rendering to the view: Use $http in PhoneDetailController to fetch the phone details from a JSON file. Create the template for the detail view.

Add CSS styles to make the phone detail page look "pretty-ish".

step-11 Custom Filters

Implement a custom checkmark filter.

filter. Update the phoneDetail template to use the checkmark filter.

template to use the filter. Add a unit test for the checkmark filter.

step-12 Event Handlers

Make the thumbnail images in the phone detail view clickable: Introduce a mainImageUrl property on PhoneDetailController . Implement the setImage() method for changing the main image. Use ngClick on the thumbnails to register a handler that changes the main image. Add an end-to-end test for this feature.



step-13 REST and Custom Services

Replace $http with $resource .

with . Create a custom Phone service that represents the RESTful client.

service that represents the RESTful client. Use a custom Jasmine equality tester in unit tests to ignore irrelevant properties.

step-14 Animations

Add animations to the application: Animate changes to the phone list, adding, removing and reordering phones with ngRepeat . Animate view transitions with ngView . Animate changes to the main phone image in the phone detail view.

Showcase three different kinds of animations: CSS transition animations. CSS keyframe animations. JavaScript-based animations.



Development with angular-phonecat

The following docs describe how you can test and develop this application further.

Installing Dependencies

The application relies upon various JS libraries, such as AngularJS and jQuery, and Node.js tools, such as Karma and Protractor. You can install these by running:

npm install

This will also download the AngularJS files needed for the current step of the tutorial and copy them to app/lib .

Most of the scripts described below will run this automatically but it doesn't do any harm to run it whenever you like.

Note copying the AngularJS files from node_modules to app/lib makes it easier to serve the files by a web server.

Running the Application during Development

Run npm start .

. Navigate your browser to http://localhost:8000/ to see the application running.

Unit Testing

We recommend using Jasmine and Karma for your unit tests/specs, but you are free to use whatever works for you.

Start Karma with npm test .

. A browser will start and connect to the Karma server. Chrome and Firefox are the default browsers, others can be captured by loading the same URL or by changing the karma.conf.js file.

file. Karma will sit and watch your application and test JavaScript files. To run or re-run tests just change any of your these files.

End-to-End Testing

We recommend using Protractor for end-to-end (e2e) testing.

It requires a webserver that serves the application. See the Running the Application during Development section, above.

Serve the application with: npm start

In a separate terminal/command line window run the e2e tests: npm run protractor .

. Protractor will execute the e2e test scripts against the web application itself. The project is set up to run the tests on Chrome directly. If you want to run against other browsers, you must modify the configuration at e2e-tests/protractor-conf.js .

Note: Under the hood, Protractor uses the Selenium Standalone Server, which in turn requires the Java Development Kit (JDK) to be installed on your local machine. Check this by running java -version from the command line.

If JDK is not already installed, you can download it here.

Application Directory Layout

app/ --> all the source code of the app (along with unit tests) lib/... --> 3 rd party JS / CSS libraries, including AngularJS and jQuery (copied over from `node_modules/`) core/ --> all the source code of the core module (stuff used throughout the app) checkmark/... --> files for the `checkmark` filter, including JS source code, specs phone/... --> files for the `core.phone` submodule, including JS source code, specs core. module .js --> the core module img/... --> image files phone-detail/... --> files for the `phoneDetail` module , including JS source code, HTML templates, specs phone- list /... --> files for the `phoneList` module , including JS source code, HTML templates, specs phones/... --> static JSON files with phone data (used to fake a backend API ) app.animations.css --> hooks for running CSS animations with `ngAnimate` app.animations.js --> hooks for running JS animations with `ngAnimate` app.config.js --> app-wide configuration of AngularJS services app.css --> default stylesheet app. module .js --> the main app module index.html --> app layout file (the main HTML template file of the app) e2e-tests/ --> config and source files for e2e tests protractor.conf.js --> config file for running e2e tests with Protractor scenarios.js --> e2e specs node_modules/... --> 3 rd party libraries and development tools (fetched using `npm`) scripts/ --> handy scripts private /... --> private scripts used by the AngularJS Team to maintain this repo update-repo.sh --> script for pulling down the latest version of this repo (!!! DELETES ALL CHANGES YOU HAVE MADE !!!) karma.conf.js --> config file for running unit tests with Karma package.json --> Node .js specific metadata, including development tools dependencies package-lock.json --> Npm specific metadata, including versions of installed development tools dependencies

For more information on AngularJS, please check out https://angularjs.org/.