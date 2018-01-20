openbase logo
angular-permission

by Rafael Vidaurre
6.0.0

Simple route authorization via roles/permissions

Readme

Permission

Fully featured role and permission based access control for your angular applications

Permission helps you gain control of your routes, by using simple concepts for you to decide who can access them. We've seen plenty of big fat tutorials on access control implementation, and they can be quite overwhelming or inconsistent. So we bring you a elastic, powerful and yet straightforward solution, that allow you provide fine-grained role and permission based access control for your application users.

 Documentation and examples

Want to know more? See the wiki.

 Authors

  • Rafael Vidaurre - full-stack developer and musician who loves creating things of value
  • Blazej Krysiak - fast-minded, creative web developer seeking knowledge in innovative web technologies and cloud-based solutions

