Downloads/wk

424

GitHub Stars

498

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular PDF Viewer

Readme

[UNMANTAINED] angular-pdf Build Status Dependency Status codecov

An AngularJS directive ng-pdf to display PDF files with PDFJS.

Overview [demo]

Integrate PDF files right into web pages.

Angular PDF

Requirements

Check package.json file for dependencies and their versions:

  1. AngularJS - get the latest angular.min.js

Features

  1. next / previous page
  • zoom in / out / fit 100%
  • rotate clockwise
  • jump to a page number
  • when scrolling, the pdf controls will get fixed position at the top
  • define the view template
  • define the path to pdf with scope variable
  • handles error
  • show loading of pdf
  • show progress percentage of loading pdf
  • insert password for protected PDFs
  • dynamically change the pdf url
  • support retina canvas
  • set authorization or http headers

Getting Started

  1. Install or copy over the file dist/angular-pdf.min.js or dist/angular-pdf.js

    npm install angular-pdf --save

    or

    bower install angular-pdf --save

  • Include the path to the directive file in index.html

    <script src="js/vendor/angular-pdf/dist/angular-pdf.js"></script>

  • Include the directive as a dependency when defining the angular app:

    var app = angular.module('App', ['pdf']);

  • Include the directive with the attribute path to the partial under a controller

    <div class="wrapper" ng-controller="DocCtrl">
    <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html"></ng-pdf>
</div>

    • scale as an option

      <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html" scale=1></ng-pdf>

      scale attribute can also be page-fit

      <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html" scale="page-fit"></ng-pdf>

    • page as an option for initial page number

      <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html" page=12></ng-pdf>

    • usecredentials as an option to add credentials / authorization

      <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html" usecredentials="true"></ng-pdf>

    • debug to enable debugging console output (optional, disabled by default)

      <ng-pdf template-url="/partials/viewer.html" debug="true"></ng-pdf>

  • Include the canvas element to display the pdf in the template-url file

    <canvas id="pdf-canvas"></canvas>

  • Include the path to the pdf file in the controller

    app.controller('DocCtrl', function($scope) {
  $scope.pdfUrl = '/pdf/relativity.pdf';
});

  • Set custom headers, e.g. authorization headers with $scope.httpHeaders option

    app.controller('DocCtrl', function($scope) {
  $scope.pdfUrl = '/pdf/relativity.pdf';
  $scope.httpHeaders = { Authorization: 'Bearer some-aleatory-token' };
});

Options

  1. Next / Previous page: Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url

    <button ng-click="goPrevious()"><</span></button>
<button ng-click="goNext()">></span></button>

  • Zoom in / out / fit 100%: Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url

    <button ng-click="zoomIn()">+</span></button>
<button ng-click="fit()">100%</span></button>
<button ng-click="zoomOut()">-</span></button>

  • Rotate clockwise: Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url and the initial class rotate0

    <button ng-click="rotate()">90</span></button>
...
<canvas id="pdf-canvas" class="rotate0"></canvas>

    include the css styles:

    .rotate0 {-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg); transform: rotate(0deg); }
.rotate90 {-webkit-transform: rotate(90deg); transform: rotate(90deg); }
.rotate180 {-webkit-transform: rotate(180deg); transform: rotate(180deg); }
.rotate270 {-webkit-transform: rotate(270deg); transform: rotate(270deg); }

  • Jump to page number: Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url

    <span>Page: </span><input type="text" min=1 ng-model="pageNum"><span> / {{pageCount}}</span>

  • Fixed pdf controls upon scrolling: Wrap the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url with a tag nav with an ng-class. Amend the scroll amount as required.

    <nav ng-class="{'pdf-controls fixed': scroll > 100, 'pdf-controls': scroll <= 100}">
...
</nav>

    And include the relevant css styles as required:

    .pdf-controls { width: 100%; display: block; background: #eee; padding: 1em;}
.fixed { position: fixed; top: 0; left: calc(50% - 480px); z-index: 100; width: 100%; padding: 1em; background: rgba(238, 238, 238,.9); width: 960px; }

  • open the file index.html with a web server

When url is base64 or Uint8Array

Create a Blob:

currentBlob = new Blob([result], {type: 'application/pdf'});
$scope.pdfUrl = URL.createObjectURL(currentBlob);

Handle error

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onError:

$scope.onError = function(error) {
    // handle the error
    // console.log(error);
}

Show loading

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onLoad when the pdf succesfully loaded:

$scope.loading = 'loading';

$scope.onLoad = function() {
  // do something when pdf is fully loaded
  // $scope.loading = '';
}

Show progress percentage

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onProgress

$scope.onProgress = function(progress) {
    // handle a progress bar
    // progress% = progress.loaded / progress.total
    // console.log(progress);
}

Managing password requests

In the controller, you can use the function scope.onPassword. This function is called when the PDF require an opening password.

$scope.onPassword = function (updatePasswordFn, passwordResponse) {
  // if passwordResponse === PDFJS.PasswordResponses.NEED_PASSWORD
  // you can provide the password calling updatePasswordFn('THE_PASSWORD')
  // else if passwordResponse === PDFJS.PasswordResponses.INCORRECT_PASSWORD
  // provided password is not correct
};

Variations

  1. If using with Angular UI modal, pageNum attribute is no longer required. Checkout the implementation

Similar projects

  1. angular-pdf-viewer - a more self-contained directive

Credit

PDF example used is Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein as kindly organized and made available free by Project Gutenberg.

Contribute

This project is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Versioning

This repository follows the Semantic Versioning guidelines:

  1. For patches, run the command:

    npm run release patch

  • For minor release, run the command:

    npm run release minor

  • For major release, run the command:

    npm run release major

License

MIT license

