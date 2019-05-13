An AngularJS directive ng-pdf to display PDF files with PDFJS.

Integrate PDF files right into web pages.

Requirements

Check package.json file for dependencies and their versions:

AngularJS - get the latest angular.min.js

Features

next / previous page

zoom in / out / fit 100%

rotate clockwise

jump to a page number

when scrolling, the pdf controls will get fixed position at the top

define the view template

define the path to pdf with scope variable

handles error

show loading of pdf

show progress percentage of loading pdf

insert password for protected PDFs

dynamically change the pdf url

support retina canvas

set authorization or http headers

Getting Started

Install or copy over the file dist/angular-pdf.min.js or dist/angular-pdf.js npm install angular-pdf --save or bower install angular-pdf --save

Include the path to the directive file in index.html < script src = "js/vendor/angular-pdf/dist/angular-pdf.js" > </ script >

Include the directive as a dependency when defining the angular app: var app = angular.module( 'App' , [ 'pdf' ]);

Include the directive with the attribute path to the partial under a controller < div class = "wrapper" ng-controller = "DocCtrl" > < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" > </ ng-pdf > </ div > scale as an option < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" scale = 1 > </ ng-pdf > scale attribute can also be page-fit < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" scale = "page-fit" > </ ng-pdf > page as an option for initial page number < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" page = 12 > </ ng-pdf > usecredentials as an option to add credentials / authorization < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" usecredentials = "true" > </ ng-pdf > debug to enable debugging console output (optional, disabled by default) < ng-pdf template-url = "/partials/viewer.html" debug = "true" > </ ng-pdf >

Include the canvas element to display the pdf in the template-url file < canvas id = "pdf-canvas" > </ canvas >

Include the path to the pdf file in the controller app.controller( 'DocCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.pdfUrl = '/pdf/relativity.pdf' ; });

Set custom headers, e.g. authorization headers with $scope.httpHeaders option app.controller( 'DocCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.pdfUrl = '/pdf/relativity.pdf' ; $scope.httpHeaders = { Authorization : 'Bearer some-aleatory-token' }; });

Options

Next / Previous page: Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url < button ng-click = "goPrevious()" > <</ span > </ button > < button ng-click = "goNext()" > > </ span > </ button >

Zoom in / out / fit 100% : Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url < button ng-click = "zoomIn()" > + </ span > </ button > < button ng-click = "fit()" > 100% </ span > </ button > < button ng-click = "zoomOut()" > - </ span > </ button >

Rotate clockwise : Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url and the initial class rotate0 < button ng-click = "rotate()" > 90 </ span > </ button > ... < canvas id = "pdf-canvas" class = "rotate0" > </ canvas > include the css styles: .rotate0 { -webkit-transform : rotate (0deg); transform : rotate (0deg); } .rotate90 { -webkit-transform : rotate (90deg); transform : rotate (90deg); } .rotate180 { -webkit-transform : rotate (180deg); transform : rotate (180deg); } .rotate270 { -webkit-transform : rotate (270deg); transform : rotate (270deg); }

Jump to page number : Include the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url < span > Page: </ span > < input type = "text" min = 1 ng-model = "pageNum" > < span > / {{pageCount}} </ span >

Fixed pdf controls upon scrolling : Wrap the controls in the view file as defined in the attribute template-url with a tag nav with an ng-class . Amend the scroll amount as required. < nav ng-class = "{'pdf-controls fixed': scroll > 100, 'pdf-controls': scroll <= 100}" > ... </ nav > And include the relevant css styles as required: .pdf-controls { width : 100% ; display : block; background : #eee ; padding : 1em ;} .fixed { position : fixed; top : 0 ; left : calc (50% - 480px); z-index : 100 ; width : 100% ; padding : 1em ; background : rgba (238, 238, 238,.9); width : 960px ; }

open the file index.html with a web server

When url is base64 or Uint8Array

Create a Blob:

currentBlob = new Blob([result], { type : 'application/pdf' }); $scope.pdfUrl = URL.createObjectURL(currentBlob);

Handle error

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onError :

$scope.onError = function ( error ) { }

Show loading

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onLoad when the pdf succesfully loaded:

$scope.loading = 'loading' ; $scope.onLoad = function ( ) { }

Show progress percentage

In the controller, you can call the function $scope.onProgress

$scope.onProgress = function ( progress ) { }

Managing password requests

In the controller, you can use the function scope.onPassword . This function is called when the PDF require an opening password.

$scope.onPassword = function ( updatePasswordFn, passwordResponse ) { };

Variations

If using with Angular UI modal, pageNum attribute is no longer required. Checkout the implementation

Similar projects

angular-pdf-viewer - a more self-contained directive

Credit

PDF example used is Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein as kindly organized and made available free by Project Gutenberg.

Contribute

This project is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Versioning

This repository follows the Semantic Versioning guidelines:

For patches, run the command: npm run release patch

For minor release , run the command: npm run release minor

For major release, run the command: npm run release major

License

MIT license