Readme

Build Status Dependency Status Code Climate NSP Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/patternfly/angular-patternfly Coverage Status

AngularJS components for PatternFly

This project will provide a set of common AngularJS components for use with the PatternFly reference implementation.

Getting started

You have to install required software before you're able to use grunt:

  • Install Node.js - Find more information on Node.js

    Angular Patternfly stays up to date with the Node LTS Release Schedule. If you're using Angular Patternfly downstream, we suggest the use of an actively supported version of Node/NPM, although prior versions of Node may work.

  • Install npm - If npm is not already installed with Node.js, you have to install it manually. Find more information on NPM

  • Install Grunt globally - Find more information on Grunt

    $ npm install -g grunt-cli

  • Install npm dependencies with:

    $ npm install

You should have your environment ready now.

Angular-PatternFly can now be built with:

$ npm run build

To see all the grunt tasks that are available:

$ npm run help

Using Angular-PatternFly In Your Application

Note:

  1. Add Angular-PatternFly as dependencies for your project and you'll receive all the libraries you'll need:

    $ npm install angular-patternfly --save

  2. Add the core Patternfly CSS and script includes to your HTML file(s):

    Please see: https://github.com/patternfly/patternfly/blob/master/QUICKSTART.md

    Alternatively, the minimum you will need:

  1. Add the following CSS include to your HTML file(s):

    <!-- Angular-PatternFly Styles -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/angular-patternfly/dist/styles/angular-patternfly.min.css" />

  2. Add the following script includes to your HTML file(s), adjusting where necessary to pull in only what you need:

    <!-- Angular -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/angular/angular.min.js"></script>

<!-- Bootstrap-Select (Optional): The following lines are only required if you use the pfBootstrapSelect directive -->
<script src="node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/bootstrap-select/js/bootstrap-select.js"></script>

<!-- Angular-Bootstrap -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/angular-ui-bootstrap/dist/ui-bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/angular-ui-bootstrap/dist/ui-bootstrap-tpls.js"></script>

<!-- Angular-Sanitize -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.min.js"></script>

<!-- Angular-Animate -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/angular-animate/angular-animate.js"></script>

<!-- Angular-PatternFly  -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/dist/angular-patternfly.min.js"></script>

<!-- Lodash -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/lodash/lodash.min.js"></script>

  3. (optional) The 'patternfly.charts' module is not a dependency in the default angular 'patternfly' module. In order to use patternfly charts you must add it as a dependency in your application:

    my-app.module.js:

angular.module('myApp', [
 'patternfly',
 'patternfly.charts'
]);

    And script includes to your HTML file:

    <!-- C3, D3 - Charting Libraries. -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/c3/c3.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/d3/d3.min.js"></script>

  4. (optional) The 'patternfly.table' module is not a dependency in the default angular 'patternfly' module. In order to use pfTableView, you must add 'patternfly.table' as a dependency in your application:

    my-app.module.js:

angular.module('myApp', [
 'patternfly',
 'patternfly.table'
]);

    Add the npm dependency:

    $ npm install angularjs-datatables --save

    Add the following CSS includes to your HTML file(s):

```html
<!-- Place before any patternfly css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/datatables.net-dt/css/jquery.dataTables.css" />
```

Add the following Javascript includes to your HTML file(s):

<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/datatables.net/js/jquery.dataTables.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/datatables.net-select/js/dataTables.select.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angularjs-datatables/dist/angular-datatables.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angularjs-datatables/dist/plugins/select/angular-datatables.select.min.js"></script>

  1. (optional) The 'patternfly.canvas' module is not a dependency in the default angular 'patternfly' module. In order to use pfCanvasEditor or pfCanvas, you must add 'patternfly.canvas' as a dependency in your application:

    my-app.module.js:

angular.module('myApp', [
 'patternfly',
 'patternfly.canvas'
]);

    Add the npm dependencies:

    $ npm install jquery-ui-dist --save
$ npm install angular-dragdrop --save
$ npm install angular-svg-base-fix --save

    Add the following Javascript includes to your HTML file(s):

     <!-- jquery before angular.js -->
 <script src="node_modules/angular-patternfly/node_modules/patternfly/node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
 <script src="node_modules/jquery-ui-dist/jquery-ui.js"></script>

 <!-- angular-dragdrop and angular-svg-base-fix after angular.js -->
 <script src="node_modules/angular-dragdrop/src/angular-dragdrop.js"></script>
 <script src="node_modules/angular-svg-base-fix/src/svgBaseFix.js"></script>

    Also, the canvas background grid image is located in 'node_modules/angular-patternfly/dist/imgs/canvas-dot-grid.png' please copy this image to your application's main images directory and reference it by overridding the '.canvas' css class:

    <style>
 .canvas {
   background-image: url('/myapp/imgs/canvas-dot-grid.png');
   background-repeat: repeat;
 }
</style>

Less to Sass Conversion

During the build process Less files are converted to Sass files in /dist/sass. Then the Sass files are compiled into /dist/sass/angular-patternfly.css. If you would like to copy the Sass generated css into the main /dist/styles directory, execute:

grunt build --sass

This task will copy /dist/sass/angular-patternfly.css to /dist/styles/angular-patternfly.css. Then the build process will minimize the css in /dist/styles.

The Less to Sass Conversion step will be accomplished and managed as a part of any Pull Request which includes Less file changes. Although contributors may want to build and test their style changes with Sass before submitting a Pull Request, this step should always be tested and validated by reviewers before a style change is merged and released. If a contributor is having issues with Sass conversion that they cannot resolve, Pull Request reviewers will need to ensure that the Sass conversion step is successfully accomplished, tested, and included in the Pull Request before it is approved and merged.

For more detailed information, please read PatternFly Less to Sass Conversion

Note: When a Less file is added/deleted/renamed it needs to be updated in the main Less import file /styles/angular-patternfly.less and the main Sass import file styles/_angular-patternfly.scss.

Using with Webpack

In order to use Angular-Patternfly in a Webpack-bundled application there are some things you need to keep in mind:

Create an alias for the jQuery module (if using JQuery dependency)

In order to let Webpack find the correct jQuery module when assembling all the dependencies you need to create an alias for it in the webpack.conf.js file:

...
resolve: {
  alias: {
    "jquery": "patternfly/node_modules/jquery"
  }
}
...

Additionally, you have to use the webpack.ProvidePlugin so the $ and the jQuery variables are added to the window object, making them available to the other modules (Patternfly included):

...
plugins: [
  new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    $: "jquery",
    jQuery: "jquery",
    "window.jQuery": "jquery",
    "window.jquery": "jquery"
  })
]
...

API documentation

The API documentation can be built with:

$ npm run uidocs

If you're interested in reading the docs right away, you can use special target, which will start a web server:

$ npm run uidocs:view

After executing this tasks you'll be able to access the documentation at http://localhost:8000/. If a different port is desired, it may be specified on as an option:

$ npm run uidocs:view -- --port=8002

Git Commit Guidelines

PatternFly uses a semantic release process to automate npm and bower package publishing, based on the following commit message format.

Each commit message consists of a header, a body and a footer. The header has a special format that includes a type, a scope and a subject (full explanation):

<type>(<scope>): <subject>
<BLANK LINE>
<body>
<BLANK LINE>
<footer>
Patch Release
fix(pencil): stop graphite breaking when too much pressure applied
// Specific example using the component name as the scope
fix(pfEmptyState): add missing closing <span> tag
Feature Release
feat(pencil): add 'graphiteWidth' option
// Specific example using the component name as the scope
feat(pfNotificationDrawer): add empty state message to group without notifications
Breaking Release
perf(pencil): remove graphiteWidth option
// Specific example using the component name as the scope
perf(pfFakeComponent): remove pfFakeComponent
Non-Release

chore(pencil): rename internal graphiteDensity variable chore(pfNotificationDrawer): rename internal drawer expanded variable

Contributing

We're always interested in contributions from the community.

Please ensure that your PR provides the following:

  • Detailed description of the proposed changes
  • Follows the style rules for javascript and html.
  • Rebased onto the latest master commit
  • If you would like to become a maintainer, please see our Contributing Guide

Unit Testing Required

Applying a unit test, or an update to a unit test, is a contribution requirement.

If you're unfamiliar with Angular unit testing, or just need a refresher, here are the overall Angular 1x guidelines.

You can access the Angular PatternFly unit test spec files under the test directory.

To get started, some basic guidelines:

  • Provide a clear statement of what the component does. This encompasses what is expected, and what is produced.
  • The component has features, be clear and concise on what is expected, and what is produced from each.

Browser Support

Since PatternFly is based on Bootstrap, PatternFly generally supports the same browsers, see also Bootstrap browser support.

