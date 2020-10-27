Password Strength Meter For angular 10

To display the strength of the password with a visual feedback.

Password Strength Meter use zxcvbn to estimate the strength of the password and also provide a visual feedback with suggestions and warning messages.

This lib was developed based on the following tutorial.

How then is password strength measured? Dropbox developed an algorithm for a realistic password strength estimator inspired by password crackers. This algorithm is packaged in a Javascript library called zxcvbn. In addition, the package contains a dictionary of commonly used English words, names and passwords.

Need lib for Vue.js? Click here

Demo

See Demo Here

< password-strength-meter [ password ]= "password" > </ password-strength-meter >

Get Started

Step 1: Since this lib was depending upon the zxcvbn lib, install it first

npm install zxcvbn3 --save

Step 2: Install password-strength-meter

npm install angular-password-strength-meter --save

Step 3: Import Password Strength Meter Module into your app module

.... import { PasswordStrengthMeterModule } from 'angular-password-strength-meter' ; .... ({ ... imports: [ .... PasswordStrengthMeterModule ], .... }) export class AppModule { }

Step 4: use the password-strength-meter component in your app.component.ts

<password-strength-meter [password]= "password" >< /password-strength-meter>

API