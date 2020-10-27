To display the strength of the password with a visual feedback.
Password Strength Meter use zxcvbn to estimate the strength of the password and also provide a visual feedback with suggestions and warning messages.
This lib was developed based on the following tutorial.
How then is password strength measured?
Dropbox developed an algorithm for a realistic password strength estimator inspired by password crackers. This algorithm is packaged in a Javascript library called zxcvbn. In addition, the package contains a dictionary of commonly used English words, names and passwords.
Step 1: Since this lib was depending upon the zxcvbn lib, install it first
npm install zxcvbn3 --save
Step 2: Install password-strength-meter
npm install angular-password-strength-meter --save
Step 3: Import Password Strength Meter Module into your app module
....
import { PasswordStrengthMeterModule } from 'angular-password-strength-meter';
....
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
....
PasswordStrengthMeterModule
],
....
})
export class AppModule { }
Step 4: use the password-strength-meter component in your app.component.ts
<password-strength-meter [password]="password"></password-strength-meter>
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|password
|Input()
|string
|-
|password to calculate its strength
|minPasswordLength
|Input()
|number
|8
|min length of password to calculate the strength
|enableFeedback
|Input()
|boolean
|false
|to show/hide the suggestions and warning messages
|colors
|Input()
|string[]
|['darkred', 'orangered', 'orange', 'yellowgreen', 'green']
|to overide the meter colors, password strength range is 0 - 4, for strength 0 equals first color in the array and so on
|strengthChange
|Output()
|number
|-
|emits the strength of the provided password in number -> range 0 - 4